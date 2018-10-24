Early voting in Texas gives jump-start to Cruz-O’Rourke showcase matchup

Early voting began Oct. 22 in Texas, with long lines and enthusiasm on one side for Beto O’Rourke, a U.S. Representative who’s trying to unseat Texas Sen. Rafael “Ted” Cruz. The incumbent purports that his supporters are just as fired up as Beto’s.

Opinion polls are all over the place. Some show Beto with a slim lead while others show Rafael “Ted” with a lead in the high single digits. So anyone who tells you they know how this race is gonna go either knew the Russians had their thumb on the scale for Republicans in 2016 or they’re just ignorant of history.

Beto partisans are buoyed by the fact that voter registration in the state is up by 4 percent since the March primaries. The Dallas Morning News just reported that 15,793,257 Texans are registered to vote between now and Nov. 6.

What buoys supporters of Lyin’ Ted? Texas is traditionally one of the lowest of the low voter turnout states. According to the Morning News, the March primaries drew only about 10 percent of Republicans and 7 percent of Democrats who were registered to vote.

Both sides have reason to be optimistic, which means Election Day could drag into a late night. Texans will have to go vote and hope that the Russian threat has been halted.

The O’Rourke campaign raised eyebrows last week when the candidate used the final pre-election debate to jab Lyin’ Ted repeatedly over the the public’s widespread dislike for him. Remember, please, that a former Republican Speaker of the House called him “Lucifer in the flesh,” to which a fellow Republican conjectured that “[Boehner] might be giving Lucifer a bad name.”

O’Rourke also nailed in the Lyin’ Ted moniker hung on Cruz by the Current President (“Tiny,” for this writer’s purposes, with a tip of the hat to Stormy Daniels).

“Ted Cruz is for Ted Cruz,” Beto said. “Senator Cruz is not going to be honest with you. He’s dishonest, and it’s why the president called him Lyin’ Ted, and it’s why the nickname stuck — because it’s true.”

Lyin’ Ted responded: “It’s clear Congressman O’Rourke’s pollsters have told him to come out on the attack.”

That is a fair summation. Many have wanted to see Beto on the attack for a long time, but he has generally remained upbeat, preferring to be optimistic about America and Texas. Some of us wondered if he would ever discuss Lyin’ Ted in terms most of us feel are appropriate.

I am a carnivore and have hoped for some red meat. Beto finally delivered.

And when Lyin’ Ted talks pollsters, he clearly knows whereof he speaks. His campaign against Beto has followed a pollster’s script from early on.

He got the positive stuff out of the way early in the campaign with a commercial highlighting his rightly appreciated work on the Texas Gulf Coast after Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

Positive message? Check.

But as subsequent polls began to show a closer race emerging, Lyin’ Ted went on the offensive.

He ran an attack ad slamming Beto for salty language with emphasis on the f-word.

Then Lyin’ Ted ripped Beto for his stance on immigration. Hint: He doesn’t think separating families at the border reflects American values — and accusing O’Rourke of voting against tax relief for Harvey victims. This accusation pains many of us who think any vote against assistance for storm victims places a target on the politician.

PolitiFact marked the Cruz accusation as “mostly true,” but in need of clarification, mostly because O’Rourke joined others on both sides of the aisle who felt the measure offered Harvey victims less generous assistance than the government had given other recent storm victims.

Finally, the Texas GOP circulated mug shots on social media of Beto after his 1998 arrest for driving while intoxicated.

So that’s where we were as early voting began.

Beto O’Rourke is trying to take down a guy that few people seem to like and Lyin’ Ted wants to knock out the strongest challenger he has yet faced.

How will it turn out? Consider how The Onion laid out each candidate’s biggest asset:

For Lyin’ Ted, he’s not a Democrat.

For Beto O’Rourke, he’s not Ted Cruz.