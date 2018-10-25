Bombs away!

There’s a mad bomber loose in America, a man (or woman) who’s evidently better at exposing our own short fuses than he is at detonating any of his own.

Predictably here in the Disunited States of America, the arrival of explosive devices addressed to CNN and a handful of Democrats vilified by President Donald Trump have us again pointing fingers at one another.

It was you! No, it was you!

Thankfully (or some would say intentionally), none of the devices have exploded, which only adds one more talking point.

To some degree, playing whodunnit is human nature. We do it every time we turn on “NCIS” or watch a BBC adaptation of an Agatha Christie novel. But in real life, rare is the individual who will simply say, “I don’t fucking know.”

With 10 devices (so far) sent to people openly critical of Trump, it would be mighty easy for the founder of The Shinbone Star to say that the bomber is likely a red-hatted Trump supporter who heeded his master’s call to rout the opposition by any means necessary, including violence.

I won’t.

On the other hand, I could favor cries from Trumpers who say the bombs represent some nefarious false-flag caper by a deranged Democrat, targeting his own to stir up resentment against Republicans in advance of the Nov. 6 midterms.

I won’t do that either.

Sadly in America, both scenarios make some degree of sense. It’s where we are as a nation. Sadly, too, we have a president who took the third way out this morning, blaming it all on “Fake Media.”

I saw a commenter on MSNBC this morning say it’s not logical to expect a president to accept blame for something where nobody knows who’s at fault.

Well, Trump has certainly incited his throngs to violence, and he just praised a guy who body-slammed a reporter in Montana, calling him “My kind of guy.”

So while it’s true that nobody knows for sure if Trump’s festivals of hate are what’s making this bomber tick, what’s wrong with hedging your bet? What’s wrong with a president standing up and saying:

“I don’t know if my tough-guy words led anyone to the wrong idea, so let me be clear, I want to defeat Democrats at the ballot box, but I don’t want to kill them!”

Unless maybe that’s just not the case.