Two Weeks Before the Election, Will Female Democrats Show Up

As Nov. 6, 2018 — voting day — creeps ever closer, a record number of Democratic Party women are on the ballots. Yes there are a lot of Trumplican women, too.

The question is, will the usually absent midterm Democratic Party voters show up? Will more of “them” go to polling places and become the breakers to the touted “Blue Wave?”

My pessimistic side tells me Dems won’t show. May I be proven wrong.

I don’t pick favorite sports teams, they seem to always crush my hopes. Same with political candidates. Prayers don’t work — if they did Donald Trump and his Trumplican Party would no longer exist.

After almost 10 years — from G.W. Bush to Donald Trump — of the most evil, despicable, racist, crooked Republican Congress, ever, the hope for a Blue takeover is high. But, fear is equally high among pessimists.

Of the over 500 women vying for offices for House of Representatives, Senate and governorships, quite a few are given good chances, some fair and some bad. Even more interesting is that three prominent female Democrats, all but openly began running for president this week.

Leading the charge and no surprise is Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. That’s “Pocahontas” to the Trumplicans. She paid for and published her own DNA test, proving to Delusional Donald’s chagrin that she has traces of Native American lineage.

Donnie promised at a Montana rally in July that he’d write a check if she did — hopefully it won’t bounce — but he’s welshing on the verbal contract. Surprise of surprises.

Warren is demanding payment. So are thousands of others of the 3,500 legal actions filed against Trump in federal and state courts during the past three decades. They range from skirmishes with casino patrons to million-dollar real estate suits to personal defamation lawsuits. And that doesn’t even include the lawsuits levied against Trump since his Oval Office Occupancy.

Sen. Kamala Harris of California and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York also stepped to the POTUS election podium last week. Who really knows how many more women and men will risk their privacy and reputations to endure the foaming, rabid dog-mouthed Trump and his equally vile worshippers.

As Americans are aware, his vindictiveness toward women knows no bounds.

In a 1991 Esquire magazine interview, about the media he said:

“You know, it doesn’t really matter what [they] write as long as you’ve got a young and beautiful piece of ass.”

Speaking In a 1992 New York Magazine interview about German gold-medal winning Olympic ice skater Katarina Witt, he said:

“Wonderful looking while on the ice but up close and personal, she could only be described as attractive if you like a woman with a bad complexion who is built like a linebacker.”

And of course there is the famed Billy Bush “ grab ‘em by the pussy” audio.

The list of Delusional Donald’s insults toward women include: pig, dog, fat, piece of ass, disgusting, ugly, slobs, disgusting animals, lightweight and bimbo. That’s just a smattering, of course.

An underworked Delusional Donald is squandering millions of taxpayer dollars by holding “campaign rallies” across the nation, playing to his hate base, calling the Democrats “an angry mob.”

In Iowa last week he proclaimed, “The Democrats have become too extreme. And they’ve become, frankly, too dangerous to govern. They’ve gone wacko.”

If one cares to experience “wacko,” a visit to the Fox News pages will chill you.

Meanwhile, Despicable Delusional Donald basks in the enthusiastic cheers from his supporters, striking his usual jaw-jutting Mussolini pose.

At a time when both parties usually focus on the economy, jobs, health and security, Trump and the Trumplican Party are preaching fear, divisiveness and flat-out lies.

After Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, was tortured, and dismembered in a Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Trump as usual, sided with the murderers who claimed Khashoggi walked in and attacked at least 18 guards. They just happened to have meat cutters in violin cases or under their rubber aprons.

Rest assured that son-in-law Jared Kushner’s multimillion dollar arms deal with the Saudis has nothing to do with his sway.

While Delusional Donald crusades on the public dole, working crowds into a fever-pitched “angry mob” of his own, Democrats are reduced to watching his circus from underneath the edge of the tent.

One can only hope the more restrained, almost conciliatory, Trump we saw last night in Wisconsin will play a more significant role down the stretch towards the vote. It’s just sad it took a mail bombing campaign against his political opponents to bring that version of the president forward.

An optimist will hope for the best and possibly be rewarded.

We pessimists expect the worst and will not be surprised.

Dismal? Dark?

Yeah.