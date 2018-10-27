Trumplandia: October 20 — 27, 2018

Da Bomb Edition

Gallup Poll: 44% -– same as last week

Rasmussen Poll: 48% -– up from 47% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticize me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of Bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma City bombing, yet when I criticize them they go wild and scream, “it’s just not Presidential!” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018

Radicalized by the President?

The week of our Trump — Oct. 20, 2018: Have you ever wondered what it would look like if the leader of the free world advocated bad behavior and had a bunch of cult-like followers at his beck and call?

This week the world caught a glimpse of the ugly reality of American greatness and what it can look like in the Trump era when a heavy-duty Trump supporter attempted to blow up everyone ridiculed by our commander-in-chief as an enemy of the state.

Federal authorities arrested Florida resident and pizza delivery guy Cesar Sayoc, Jr. yesterday, ending his two-day reign of terror on the nation and any person or organization who spoke out against President Donald J. Trump.

Sayoc, a resident of Aventura, Fla., and avid fan of Trump, was charged with five federal counts in connection with allegedly mailing at least 14 pipe bombs to two former U.S. presidents, a former secretary of state, a former vice president and several sitting members of Congress.

Following the recovery of devices that consisted of a PVC pipe, explosive powder and a timer, federal authorities found a fingerprint on one of the bombs and traced it and other DNA evidence to Sayoc. Other devices were discovered on Oct. 26 at a postal facility in Opa-locka, Fla.

The first mailed device was discovered at the home of billionaire Democratic donor George Soros in Katonah, N.Y. on Oct. 24. Soon after, other devices began popping up at CNN offices in New York and later at the Clinton family compound in Chappaqua, N.Y.

Arrested outside of an AutoZone in Plantation, Fla., authorities tracked the former exotic dancer using DNA evidence collected from one of the recovered devices. They also impounded the 56-year-old’s white van, which was a rolling shrine to the 45th president.

Sayoc was charged with five federal crimes, including interstate transportation of explosives, making threats against former presidents, assault on federal officers, illegal mailing of explosives and threatening interstate communications. If convicted, Sayoc faces up to 48-years in prison.

Trump classified the acts as “despicable,” and praised law enforcement, including the FBI. He minimized the assassination attempts on the Democratic leaders and their supporters as a scheme to get ratings by the media. He went on to classify the coverage of “this bomb stuff” as a plot to slow the momentum of Republicans in the upcoming election.

He said he would not tone down his rhetoric and failed to see his possible role in influencing or inspiring the alleged bomber.

Trump’s incendiary speeches, social media posts and personal attacks, from the time he began his quest for the presidency are completely counter to anything ever heard in the United States. Thought not to be “presidential enough,” Trump’s speeches are often filled with hate, violence, xenophobia and misogyny. During the months leading up to the midterm elections, he has continued to target Democratic leaders who have fought him on the issues.

Before gaining the Oval Office, he began his presidential campaign by calling all Mexicans rapists and drug dealers. He has questioned the intelligence of U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Ca.), saying she has a “very low IQ,” and has mocked members of Congress and anyone who opposed him.

At a rally Wednesday night, Trump uncharacteristically called for unity, stating he was “trying to be nice” in light of the threat posed by the bomber.

At that time, his supporters, including radio host Rush Limbaugh and Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs, mused that the mailed explosive devices were probably “fake bombs” mailed to high-profile Democrats as part of a “false-flag operation” by liberals to increase interest in voting in the upcoming midterm elections. “Fake bombs,” Dobbs wrote in a tweet on Oct. 25. “Who could possibly benefit by so much fakery?” The tweet was later removed.

During a press conference yesterday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he was unsure why the alleged bomber and Trump supporter only targeted the president’s foes.

But one thing that seemed clear was Sayoc’s adoration of Trump. In one social media post, he praised the president for shared advice strategies that once helped him open a sports restaurant. Many of his social media posts would devolve into screeds lauding the president and criticizing the media and Democrats.

The Rev. Al Sharpton wrote on Twitter yesterday that his image was included on a photo (above) of people vilified by Trump and Sayoc and in Sayoc’s possession.

It is still unknown whether more bombs were mailed and whether Sayoc was indeed radicalized by the words of the president.

At press time, authorities had reportedly recovered explosive devices that targeted CNN, at its facility on Times Square, former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; former Vice President Joe Biden; Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Ca.); Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Ca.); Sen. Cory A. Booker (D-NJ); Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.); former Attorney General Eric Holder; former CIA head John Brennan; former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper; actor Robert DeNiro and billionaires George Soros and Tom Steyer.

Give us Your Tired, Your Huddled Masses — Not!

To those in the Caravan, turnaround, we are not letting people into the United States illegally. Go back to your Country and if you want, apply for citizenship like millions of others are doing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018

This week the administration sang the praises of the Mexican government, of all things, for its efforts to stem the alleged tide of illegal immigrants coursing towards the United States border, largely from Honduras.

The “caravan” is comprised of migrants fleeing oppression, violence and poverty in their native country and looking for a better life in the United States. Estimated at between 1,000-5,000 people, the caravan has been the target of conservatives looking to gin up their base of deplorables.

Trump, for his part, has been beating the drum on Fox News and during campaign rallies. Hoping to strike fear in the hearts of his mostly white supporters, Trump tied the caravan to American Democrats, who he says want more migrants to flood the country to somehow bolster their chances in the November elections.

The migrants, thought to be about 1,000 miles away from the United States, are not expected to reach the southern border of the country until sometime late next month. The president has failed to explain how Democrats allegedly aim to get the migrants to the United States in time to vote.

Last week the Trump administration praised a plan by the Mexican government to work with United Nations to deal with the exodus. The Mexican government asked the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to help identify “legitimate” claims for asylum.

Under the Mexican government’s plan, those without valid claims would be rejected by Mexico and sent back to Honduras.

Migrants began fleeing Honduras and moving into Guatemala approximately two weeks ago. Beginning as just about 150 people, the group grew and was rebuffed by the Mexican government near the Mexico/Guatemala border.

The Mexican government has been urged by Trump to stem the tide of impoverished refugees or risk more aggressive action by the United States.

By Oct. 22, the caravan of migrants continued northward and headed for Tapachula, just 20 miles from the Guatemala-Mexico border.

Trump outlined a way to stop the “onslaught” of refugees in tweets and during campaign speeches, saying he would cut off aid to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador as punishment.

On Oct. 25, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis signed an order sending at least 800 U.S. troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. The troops are not expected to police the migration of refugees, but according the CNN are expected to provide fencing, wall materials and technical support. The troops are also expected to provide tents and medical care where needed.

The new U.S. troops are expected to arrive at the border next week, well in advance of the expected mass crossing.

Liars and the Filthy Lies they Tell

Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States. Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in. I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy. Must change laws! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2018

The president continued his whistle-stop tour this week leading up to the crucial midterm elections with stops in places like Nevada, Houston, Wisconsin, and Charlotte, N.C. At stop after stop, the president recklessly lied about major issues without as much as the blink of an eye.

Referencing protests against former U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as evidence of a mob mentality within the Democratic Party, Trump coined the slogan: “Jobs not Mobs,” before crowds of supporters.

However, Trump took matters to a new level by unleashing lies that even he could not support when pressed by the media for clarification.

Although his fans still cheer, this week Trump promised Republicans wanted to maintain coverage for pre-existing conditions for the Affordable Care Act while the GOP has routinely fought against the provision. He also promised a new 10 percent middle class tax cut that would go before Congress next week when Congress will not even be in session.

However, his crowning fib revolved around the caravan of migrants that he claims is supported by Democrats and expected to reach the United States border in time for the Nov. 6th election, though it cannot reach the United States until after the election unless the migrants sprout wings.

Trump added that “criminals and unknown Middle Easterners were mixed in” with the caravan, and said residents of California are rioting in opposition to sanctuary cities within that state.

As it turned out none of the above statements were true.

The Washington Post Fact-Checker blog has counted the president to have made more than 5,000 false or misleading claims in his first 601 days in office. As the crowds to his rallies continue to swell and Election Day nears, the stream of lies show no signs of abating.

