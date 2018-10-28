THE DUMP TRUMP DUMP: I HAVE A DREAM

I don’t own a soapbox. If I did, I’m not sure I could use it to compelling effect. But if I were silver-tongued, here’s my Gettysburg Address.

I have a dream — the dream of Gandhi, the dream of Martin Luther King, the dream of change, of justice, of the power of passive resistance.

But where are the marches? The sit-ins? The boycotts? We might not need the LSD and the bell-bottoms, but we need the passion of the ’60s.

Why can’t we stand up in force, in person, in ways that change the course of this country?

We do that when I dream. I dream that we seize the headlines, the agenda, the imagination of the American people.

Instead, the very fabric of democracy has been torn to shreds. And yet we convince ourselves, against all reason and experience, that our system can withstand this insult. Hundreds of protest organizations divvy up causes into ineffectual pieces instead of pooling their talent and their resources.

Why aren’t the protest groups joining together in the common cause of change? And why aren’t we voters joining together to express our outrage?

Yes, women marched in the hundreds of thousands. A start. What would the next march look like if it embraced ALL the oppressed — the poor, children, minorities, LGBTQs, the elderly, all the victims of discrimination?

A march of millions. A march of all who care about the degradation of health care, education, and the environment. About escalating debt, voter suppression, the unjust enrichment of the 1%.

We know what we are fighting against. But what are we fighting FOR? Comprehensive, lasting change — a second American revolution, a revolution to restore democracy.

Fully 70 percent of Americans — across both parties — want reform and consensus, not partisan invective. The vast majority also wants to implement nonpartisan redistricting, to abandon the Electoral College, and to sweep the money out of politics. These are the specific, simple, sweeping changes candidates need to embrace, and voters need to press.

The Tea Party did one thing right. It made issues, not candidates, paramount. Tea Party candidates stood for their simple agenda, above all. For us, reform must come first, embodied in a simple, all-encompassing, all-embracing message: Clean It Up.

The candidates and the party that seize this initiative, that command the unoccupied common ground of governmental reform, can change the course of the country. It’s not too late. But each year we don’t stand for democracy, more and more of its foundation is chiseled out of our laws, our courts.

Restoring the Democratic Party of Pelosi, Schumer and Clinton — tired, compromised, mistrusted, and corrupted by all standards other than Trump’s — will not capture the support of the disaffected Americans who have already voiced loudly, whether backing Sanders or Trump, their disgust for politics as usual.

So? Take to the streets, the barricades. Take back America. Clean it up!