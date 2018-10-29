Shut Off The Fuel And the Fire Will Go Out

Rose Mallinger lived 97 years before being shot down by an anti-Semitic lunatic who shared his life with a family of Glock pistols, an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, and a social media page called gab.com, home to a handful of like-minded people who equate free speech with guns and hatred.

Bowers gunned Mrs. Mallinger down during Saturday pray at her neighborhood synagogue. She survived Hitler, the Nazi death camps, agonizing repatriation, and finally a new life in America, the land of the free and home of the brave.

A neighbor of the murderer said the implacable killer liked to smoke on his porch and glare at passersby. She never saw him say a word to anyone in the two years he had lived next to her.

Robert Bowers, 46, killed Mrs. Mallinger at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa., while reportedly shouting “all Jews must die.” He tried very hard, killing 11 innocents and shooting four police officers who tried to stop him.

President Donald Trump said more guns would have helped.

“This has little to do with it if you take a look,” Trump said on live TV, explaining how armed guards could have prevented the tragedy. “If they had protection inside the results would have been far better,” Mr. Astute added. “Maybe it could have been a very much different situation.”

What a plan. The ersatz president should be handing out towels in one of his Trump Tower bathrooms. Who in America wouldn’t want to seek peace and knowledge in an armed camp?

The mayor of Pittsburgh said irrational people cannot be detected and deterred solely by rational thought. It’s been established in thought and deed that armed guards in holy places, high schools and hospitals make ordinary people feel good, but doesn’t protect them. Maniacal murderers don’t care about niftily uniformed guards with guns they might shoot a few weekends a year.

Fewer guns with limitless magazines, death-dealing ammunition and fewer deranged purchasers would help, but that’s a vote-killing proposition that Trump’s badly weakening Red Wave can’t make in the ebb tide it is floundering in.

Want to know what the dark side thinks about guns and hate speech? Visit gab.com, home for the detached, remorseless, managers of mendacity who think unbridled power is a good thing. Bowers was reportedly a regular contributor there. His presence now seems gone without a trace. He posted his last manifesto Saturday morning before “going in” to murder old people. He was a deranged commando guarding Herr Trump’s promises with action rather than words. He said he didn’t care about optics anymore.

While Bowers was working himself into a lather, 56-year old Floridian Cesar Sayoc was on Twitter ranting about a group of exceptionally influential enemies. For at least a month when the meme-driven dingbat wasn’t worshiping Trump he was busy building bombs to blow up 14 Democrats whom Trump disagreed with.

Talk about a Trump lover, this guy is out there! He even likes Mike Pence!

Just as relevant is who Sayoc didn’t like, a list that included two former presidents, a vice president, a secretary of state and a former U.S. attorney. He built the devices in his already infamous white van that is covered in posters and decals, and reportedly smells really bad. He mailed 14 bombs to his intended victims and was captured a week later, a genius to the end. Nobody was hurt, but whether that was an anomaly in his plan or the result of his technical inadequacies is still too hard to determine. The feds will only say the bombs could have worked.

Sayoc said he didn’t want to hurt anyone. Like Trump, he never understood his actions wounded the entire nation.

It really doesn’t matter why Sayoc failed. The real threat is the motivation that fueled the unsuccessful Sayoc and the murderous Bowers to go after innocent people. Trump repeatedly told them they were disenfranchised, ignored and ridiculed for loving him and his myopic, destructive tendencies. Anyone who loves Trump is an exquisite jewel. Anyone who disagrees — to say nothing about despising his presidency — is an enemy to be scorned.

In both men’s deranged minds that scorn included killing, maiming and disrupting the lives of thousands of people who woke up last Monday looking forward to another week of peaceful pursuits and spent the following Sunday shaking their heads in sadness and horror.

The 11 victims at the Pittsburgh synagogue are joined in death by thousands of other American innocents who have been gunned down by killers with an unlimited supply of guns and ammunition to carry out their obscene plots. More have died because deranged bombers know eternal vigilance is not always possible in a free nation. Mrs. Mallinger’s death, while abhorrent, was just a statistic in the cold heart of Donald Trump, the most venal, reprehensible man to ever hold the highest office in the land.

Take away the fuel and the fire goes out, firemen will tell you. Trump doesn’t understand that principal and he never will. The only thing that will change his venal, corrupted administration is to remove first his henchmen at the polls, and then him by whatever means the Constitution allows. Without his kowtowing minions he is doomed, but his removal can only be accomplished if everyone votes.