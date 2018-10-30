A Call for Unity Starts With All of Us

Violence in words and actions has to stop now. Vote early or vote on Election Day, Nov. 6. Cast ballots for candidates who understand the need for this call.
We, the American people from all walks of life, determine who governs us. Those who sit in the White House, the halls of Congress, governor’s offices and state legislatures are our employees. They need to know “we won’t let hatred grow” anymore. In fact, we want our workers to govern to peace.
Share this Call for Unity. It starts now with all of us sending the message out as loudly as possible.
‘Put A Little Love in Your Heart’
Think of your fellow man, lend him a helping hand
Put a little love in your heart
You see, it’s getting late, oh, please don’t hesitate
Put a little love in your heart
And the world will be a better place
And the world will be a better place for you and me
You just wait and see
Another day goes by, and still the children cry
Put a little love in your heart
If you want the world to know, we won’t let hatred grow
Put a little love in your heart
And the world will be a better place
And the world will be a better place for you and me
You just wait and see. Wait and see
Take a good look around and if you’re lookin’ down
Put a little love in your heart
I hope when you decide kindness will be your guide
Put a little love in your heart
And the world will be a better place
And the world will be a better place for you and me
You just wait and see
Put a little love in your heart
Put a little love in your heart
