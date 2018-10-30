A Call for Unity Starts With All of Us

Violence in words and actions has to stop now. Vote early or vote on Election Day, Nov. 6. Cast ballots for candidates who understand the need for this call.

We, the American people from all walks of life, determine who governs us. Those who sit in the White House, the halls of Congress, governor’s offices and state legislatures are our employees. They need to know “we won’t let hatred grow” anymore. In fact, we want our workers to govern to peace.

Share this Call for Unity. It starts now with all of us sending the message out as loudly as possible.

‘Put A Little Love in Your Heart’

Think of your fellow man, lend him a helping hand

Put a little love in your heart

You see, it’s getting late, oh, please don’t hesitate

Put a little love in your heart

And the world will be a better place

And the world will be a better place for you and me

You just wait and see

Another day goes by, and still the children cry

Put a little love in your heart

If you want the world to know, we won’t let hatred grow

Put a little love in your heart

And the world will be a better place

And the world will be a better place for you and me

You just wait and see. Wait and see

Take a good look around and if you’re lookin’ down

Put a little love in your heart

I hope when you decide kindness will be your guide

Put a little love in your heart

And the world will be a better place

And the world will be a better place for you and me

You just wait and see

Put a little love in your heart

Put a little love in your heart

Songwriters: Jackie De Shannon / Jimmy Holiday / Randy Myers