Halloween is meant to be fun, but leave your racial insensitivity at home

Happy Halloween!

This holiday of haunts amazes me. I’ve seen some incredible decorations and costumes this year, my favorite being the creepy storm-drain clown pictured here and dwelling in Ralston, Nebraska, as we speak.

A “costume” I have not seen, nor would I wish to see, is a blackface, a derogatory image that figured prominently in minstrel shows of another era; and the subject of which led to reporter Megyn Kelly’s ouster from NBC last week.

While one could debate endlessly the acceptability of her on-air remarks about there being nothing wrong with dressing in blackface for Halloween, there is no doubt that her ignorant commentary resonated. Backlash was swift and despite her later apology, she was done.

This sparked a memory of a Halloween party I attended when I was a young adult. I went as a nurse and my white friend dressed as a black woman. At the time it seemed innocent enough, although I can’t believe I’m saying that now.

Whenever anyone asked beforehand what she was going as, she’d giggle, lower her voice a few octaves and say, “A black girl!”

She applied dark skin makeup. It wasn’t charcoal or anything like that, just pancake makeup several tones too dark for her complexion. She put on an Afro wig, padded her bust and her behind and she was ready to go.

When we got to the party, there were equal amounts of gasps and guffaws, but Laura (not her real name) was a theatrical type and knew how to handle a crowd.

Her boyfriend was a dark-skinned Iraqi-American. I mention this because someone at the party took him aside and asked if he knew Laura was going to outfit herself this way, and if he felt maybe a little revolted by it. She went on to say, sarcastically, that maybe Laura wanted to darken her skin to look more like him.

There was a hush in the crowd, broken only by “Monster Mash” playing in the background as the deejay (dressed spectacularly as the devil with a blue dress on) jacked up the audio.

Laura’s boyfriend, a died-in-the-wool liberal, brushed it aside, but I did see him squirm in what must have been an “Aha!” epiphany. He got the point. So did I.

Watching repeated news footage of minstrel shows and such over the weekend drove the point home to me. Blackface was offensive. It marginalized a race as subhuman. That was not Laura’s intention, I know, but there you have it.

There was a mixed crowd at that Halloween party years ago: black, white, Asian, Indian, Latino. We were always a cosmopolitan bunch. As I recall, Dracula, Eddie Munster, Fred Flintstone and several cavemen and Star Wars characters were there, too. A good time was had by all.

As the unfortunate Megyn Kelly incident highlights though, ignorance can run rampant even among well-meaning, diverse social groups.

Let’s save painted faces for dolls, mannequins and Stephen King’s malevolent “IT.”