This Halloween, the fear is hitting very close to home

Today is Halloween and Americans eat it up, with up to $9 billion in retail sales forecast for this year’s festival of fear.

The holiday as celebrated in the United States is a bastardization of other festivals, many of them ancient in origin. The seeming focus in the United States is a strange amalgam of fear and fun: We love candy but also slasher movies; we shudder at costumed ghouls but also smile at Tinker Bell.

But this year could be the scariest Halloween of all, with Donald Trump cranking up the fear among his own Base of Deplorables. You see, Donald has raised the specter of impoverished people — brown ones — marching toward our southern border in search of asylum, and nothing scares a MAGA-hatted white person more than that.

And best of all, Trump is giving the racism pot another stir just in time for Election Day, imagine that!

Behold him, Trumpers, this is your bogeyman:

Terrifying, isn’t he, a man who wants a better life for his child! How dare he!

Of course in Trump we have a guy who has been calling Mexicans rapists since the early days of the 2016 presidential campaign, a notion that resonated among a certain dimwitted segment of the U.S. population. So what if these asylum-seekers are Hondurans? In the mind of Trump and his followers, they’re just Mexicans by a different name.

Yes, so much to fear, including a language that’s “un-American,” and customs that are misunderstood. Halloween, for example.

Halloween, as we know it isn’t even celebrated in Mexico or in many other Latin American countries, where Dia de los Muertos holds sway. Dia de los Muertos — the Day of the Dead — is a beautiful holiday that seamlessly blends ancient traditions with modern Catholicism to honor departed ancestors and the cycle of life. It is quite different from the garish and self-centric give-me-candy-or-else customs practiced north of the Rio Grande and into Canada.

If they bothered to think about such distinctions, Trumpers would probably see the elaborate Dia del los Muertos masks as signs of devil worship, and worse still, that the shambling horde of brown people is coming for the janitorial jobs that so many white Americans crave. Greedy immigrants will demand “handouts,” too, something a lot more substantial than the two pieces of candy Trumpers might be willing to drop into some kid’s bucket, as long as he’s white.

OH GOD WON’T SOMEBODY STOP THEM, PLEEEEEZE!

With the immigrant caravan now wending its way through Mexico toward a clash with up to 5,000 U.S. troops rushed to the border by Trump, the president and his Goebbelsesque minions are stoking the same racist fires they’ve stoked before: Immigrants are coming, they’re violent, they’re carrying catastrophic diseases like polio, and some of them are even Middle Eastern terrorists in disguise! They’ll destroy our way of life, our WHITE way of life!

It’s a coordinated campaign. Here in New Jersey, local Republicans are littering public roadways with signage designed to prey on fears of the gullible despite the fact that there’s no immigration-related initiative on the Nov. 6 ballot.

The signs, I’m told, at least make a cheery fire on a crisp autumn day.

Just yesterday I crossed swords with a Trumplican on a friend’s Facebook page after she observed that her own immigrant ancestors didn’t come to America seeking handouts, and that they promptly learned English. After taking note of the woman’s grammar, punctuation and spelling, I think she might rightly be upset that they didn’t pass that knowledge along.

Just like in Adolf Hitler’s Germany, scapegoat politics is a Republican Party staple, but once you’re in on their trick, it’s not difficult to spot. From the start, Trump has propped up a series of black and brown bogeymen designed to motivate a Deplorable Base that will always be rooted in ignorance and watered by fear.

This Halloween, of course, we really do have something to fear, but we needn’t look hundreds of miles south of the border to find it. Consider: A would-be rapist on the U.S. Supreme Court; mail bombs sent to political foes of Donald Trump; a massacre at a synagogue by a man who hates immigrants, especially the Jewish sort. These are real-life horrors not ginned up by Hollywood, but by the president of the United States.

Now, despite clear evidence that his vitriol can stir his hate-filled supporters to a homicidal rage, he’s doubling down by again targeting asylum seekers while promoting the notion that he can end birthright citizenship by presidential decree, all in the hope that immigrant pain will be his gain at the ballot box.

Today is Halloween, but the real scare won’t come for another six days. When the election results pour in on Nov. 6, will we get a special treat, or will it be Dia de los Muertos — Day of the Dead for our country?