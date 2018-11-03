Trumplandia: Oct. 27 — Nov. 3, 2018

Trick or Treat Edition

Gallup Poll: 40% — down from 44% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 51% — up from 48% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

Our military is being mobilized at the Southern Border. Many more troops coming. We will NOT let these Caravans, which are also made up of some very bad thugs and gang members, into the U.S. Our Border is sacred, must come in legally. TURN AROUND! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018

The Dark House

The week of our Trump — Oct. 27, 2018: With the midterm elections looming, President Donald J. Trump continued to stoke panic and hate among base supporters he hopes will get out and vote next Tuesday.

Focusing again on a caravan of migrants still more than 800 miles from the U.S. border, President Frankentrump told his followers to fear refugees fleeing from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, who he said are coming for their homes, children and women.

The discourse turned the United States from that “shining city on the hill” into that crappy house on the block that keeps its lights off on Halloween night.

Purposely ominous and foreboding, the dark house does not welcome would-be trick or treaters, but instead its occupants hide inside and praying nobody rings the bell looking for free candy.

Such was the case with the president and his Trumplicans as the dark lord threatened to send 15,000 troops to the nation’s southern border to stop the migrants, complained about how the murder of 11 worshippers in Pittsburgh broke his momentum, and of course blamed the media for pondering how his reckless words could create politically motivated violence.

The week began tragically when a white nationalist walked into a synagogue on Oct. 27 during Shabbat and murdered 11 worshipers while proclaiming “all Jews must die!” The massacre, termed the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in American history, came days after the arrest of a Florida man who allegedly sent 14 pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and critics of Trump.

Both attacks underscored concerns about the impact of the president’s almost daily campaign jargon that promotes violence, demeans his rivals and vilifies immigrants and the media.

Dismissed as nothing more than partisan attacks, Trump voiced his disapproval of the violence, but almost immediately jumped back to his obsession with the refugee caravan.

At campaign stop after campaign stop, Trump focused on the refugees, using them as a rallying cry for his rabid base and the need for them to vote. However, the caravan of brown migrants cannot reach the United States by Election Day, Nov. 6.

Urged by Trump to repel the migrants at the border and send them back to their respective homelands, Mexican officials confronted them after they crossed the Suchiate River and into Mexico from Guatemala. Once on the Mexico side, federal authorities escorted migrants away. Other migrants clashed with Mexican police and military at the border bridge, where they threw rocks and attacked police with sticks.

Police countered with rubber bullets and attempted to process those seeking asylum, but the Mexican standoff was not stout enough for Trump. He vowed to send first 5,000 U.S. troops to the border and most recently upped the number to as many as 15,000, which is more than are currently engaged in places like Afghanistan.

By Halloween, Defense Secretary James Mattis had joined the fun, confirming military plans to support the Department of Homeland Security at the border in Texas, Arizona and California as part of “Operation Faithful Patriot.”

Trump, speaking during a news conference that day, estimated it may take as few as 10,000 and as many as 15,000 troops at the border to combat the “bad thugs and gang members,” he said are due here before the end of 2018.

In an interview with ABC News Trump said 15,000 troops would be necessary to close the border like a human fence. He said although military members are only allowed to provide support, he said members of the military would be given the green light to fire on the refugees if they threw rocks.

TRUMP, suggesting that U.S. troops dispatched to the border could shoot migrants who throw rocks: “We will consider that a firearm, because there's not much difference when you get hit in the face with a rock." pic.twitter.com/FWwp1kNWGS — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) November 1, 2018

Yesterday he walked back the tough talk stating:

“They won’t have to fire. What I don’t want is I don’t want these people throwing rocks. What they did to the Mexican military is a disgrace. If they do that with us, they’re going to be arrested for a long time.”

Earlier in the week, the Pentagon rebuffed Trump’s unusual request for the use of U.S. troops. According to a CNN report, the Pentagon said using the troops in the way requested by the president would be outside the scope for the use of active duty soldiers. Trump said he plans to sign an order that will allow the migrants who make it to the U.S. border, be detained in newly erected tent cities. He said the move would stop anyone crossing the border from claiming asylum. He also renewed his threat to pull economic support from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

At press time, Mexican authorities said they had met with caravan organizers near Veracruz and would offer refugees transportation for processing.

Estimates place members of the caravan reaching the nearest U.S. border in Texas in about 25 days, arriving sometime just after Thanksgiving. If the same group chose to walk towards Tijuana, it would take an estimated 63 days and bring them to the border by New Year’s.

Mischief Night

Some sad news. On Thursday, November 1, at the Rosslyn

Holiday Inn at noon, we will reveal the first of Special Counsel Robert

Mueller's sex assault victims. I applaud the courage and dignity and

grace and strength of my client. pic.twitter.com/wZVQeHD45r — Jack Burkman (@Jack_Burkman) October 30, 2018

The night before Halloween is traditionally a time for kids to act naughty.

Marked by egged homes, toilet-papered trees and soaped car windows, it was given names like “Devil’s Night,” “Cabbage Night” and “Mischief Night.” You could always expect hi jinks on the anti-holiday, and this year was no different.

On Oct. 30, the spokesman for Special Counsel Robert Mueller disclosed that the devil in the shape of hardcore Trump supporters was again up to some tomfoolery. Jack Burkman, a conservative commentator and radio show host, started the fun with an Oct. 30 tweet announcing that he would reveal the first of Mueller’s alleged “sex assault victims” during a news conference on Nov. 1 at the Rosslyn Holiday Inn in Virginia, and referenced a client whose “dignity and grace” he applauded.

Released around noon, the Burkman tweet was this week’s biggest surprise, given the role of the special counsel and his image as a strait-laced lawman. Just as surprising was the speedy reaction from the normally taciturn Mueller, whose spokesman addressed the charges while exposing it as a lark.

Mueller’s team said they learned of the “smear campaign” a week before and already were having the matter investigated by the FBI. Spokesman Peter Carr alleged the women mentioned by Burkman had been offered money to make false claims against the special counsel.

According the CNBC, Mueller’s office learned of the scheme to defame Mueller from journalists who allege they had been approached by a woman claiming she was offered $20,000 by Burkman, an open critic of the Mueller Russia probe.

CNBC reported the woman in question would be paid by Burkman for making accusations of sexual misconduct and workplace harassment against Mueller.

Once brought to social media by the radio host, the allegation was amended by a young colleague of Burkman’s — Jacob Wohl, 20, who allegedly set up a fraudulent company to peddle accusations against Mueller. The company, Surefire Intelligence, was allegedly created by former members of Israeli intelligence. However, media reports claimed that calls to the firm were forwarded to Wohl’s mother instead of to an actual business.

Despite the pending FBI investigation, Wohl and Burkman hosted the Nov. 1 event that was expected to feature five women claiming they were assaulted by Mueller, but in the end, none of the alleged victims showed up. During the presser, Wohl said he created Surefire Intelligence as a sham company in order to maintain his anonymity. He did not comment on why the business number rang through to his mom or why he used celebrity pictures to create phony online profiles for nonexistent employees. Wohl did however criticize the media for actually calling the number and contacting his mother and younger sister.

Burkman and Wohl did name one of Mueller’s accusers as Carolyne Cass, who they said was a former colleague of the special counsel in the 1970s. The two said Cass failed to attend the news conference out of fear for her life.

Doing More Harm than Good

On Oct. 27, 46-year-old Robert Bowers was arrested after allegedly murdering 11 worshipers and injuring half a dozen others at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa. The terrible slaughter led to charges against Bowers including consideration that the mass murder will be further prosecuted for committing a hate crime.

The tragedy drew praise for the president and well as protests ahead of his planned visit.

The alleged gunman was an open opponent of the Trump presidency over its ties to Israel and acceptance of members of the Jewish faith. Bowers corresponded with white supremacists on social media leading up to the attack and allegedly called for the eradication of Jews during his attack.

He was arrested in the synagogue by police after being wounded in a gunfight. On Nov. 1, Bowers pleaded not guilty to 44 counts related to the mass shooting at Tree of Life. With charges ranging from from obstructing religious practices to murder, federal prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Shortly after the murders, Trump addressed the killings as “monstrous and horrible” and an assault on “all of us and on humanity.” Earlier, he remarked that an armed guard would have made the difference at the temple that day.

“They didn’t have any protection. They had a maniac walk in and they didn’t have any protection,” Trump said. “And, that is just so sad to see. So sad to see. The results could have been much better.” The president further stated that bringing back the death penalty would deter future acts of hate.

By Oct. 30 when victims of the mass murder were being laid to rest, members of the Squirrel Hill neighborhood where the attack took place were as divided as the country when it came to a planned visit by the first couple.

While many lined up to protest the Trump visit, which was seen to be divisive and hypocritical given his campaign rhetoric and hesitance to condemn white supremacists in the past, others welcomed him. But like a shallow, self-absorbed teenager, Trump managed to make the tragedy about how unfairly he has been treated by the media, and used the event to say how slanted news coverage was during his visit.

Tree of Life rabbi Jeffrey Myers recognized Trump as the president and stated he is always welcome at the synagogue and in Pittsburgh.

The Trumps landed on Oct. 30 and made their first stop at the synagogue where they participated in lighting on Yahrzeit candle for each shooting victim. The first couple, first daughter Ivanka and husband and presidential aide Jared Kushner placed stones and flowers from the White House Gardens at a memorial for the victims.

Trump later met with law enforcement official and doctors at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, where officers recovered from wounds suffered during the attack.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto believed Trump should stay away from the city until after the victims had been buried and the city had time to heal. Peduto declined meeting the first couple at the airport, saying his focus would be on the families of the victims.

Four top U.S. House and Senate leaders also chose not to join Trump during the first burials of victims. A group of roughly 4,000 protestors demonstrated near the synagogue, protesting Trump’s continual use of divisive language.

Members of the group: “Bend the Arc,” wrote an open letter to the president telling him to stay away until he fully denounced white nationalism:

“Our Jewish community is not the only group you have targeted. You have also deliberately undermined the safety of people of color, Muslims, LGBTQ people, and people with disabilities.”

Trump took exception to the protests and the coverage of the rallies, which he said were small and over reported by the media. He produced and released a video of the visit for his Twitter feed:

Melania and I were treated very nicely yesterday in Pittsburgh. The Office of the President was shown great respect on a very sad & solemn day. We were treated so warmly. Small protest was not seen by us, staged far away. The Fake News stories were just the opposite-Disgraceful! pic.twitter.com/9B9HgCF1G9 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2018