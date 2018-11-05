Life Doesn’t Have To Be Bad Film Noir

Tragedies that happen on bright, happy days always turn the remaining hours into a starkly black-and-white noir. It was like that when the sick, twisted man recently attacked worshipers in a synagogue.

It came after the mad mail-bomber had been apprehended without killing anyone. President Donald Trump was on the defensive, crossing his arms and pouting like his doppelganger, Benito Mussolini, while acting tough but appearing vulnerable. He was the perfect caricature of a complete ass.

The weekend had started beautifully. It was World Series time and the notion that 11 people would die and four police officers would be shot at a Pittsburgh synagogue was unthinkable. The Blue Wave had been vindicated of any treachery in the mail-bomb attacks and all the authors of false-flag narratives were no longer available for comment.

It seems like old news now, but it’s the same story that was playing on grainy old black-and-white film when disgraced Republican President Richard Nixon was draining his nervous system through the sweat on his upper lip while assuring America he wasn’t a crook. Of course Nixon was a crook; he later resigned to avoid impeachment for being such a lousy one.

His late vice president, Spiro Agnew, resigned his office before Nixon to avoid a visit to the Big House. Agnew coined the phrase “the nattering nabobs of negativism” to describe members of the media with whom he had an acrimonious relationship. It was a very catchy slogan.

Agnew’s fortunes turned sour in the summer of 1973 after the feds announced he was under investigation for extortion, bribery and income-tax violations perpetrated while governor of Maryland. The nattering nabobs went berserk with vindication.

Agnew argued that the allegations were false, that a sitting vice president could not be indicted and that the only way he could be removed from office was by impeachment. Sounds like another scumbag has taken the same page from Agnew’s discredited life.

Things didn’t work out that way for ol’ Spiro and the jury is still out on the next likely candidate. Agnew resigned the vice presidency on October 10, 1973, and appeared in United States District Court in Baltimore on the same day to plead nolo contendere to a single federal count of failing to report $29,500 in income to the IRS while governor. Agnew acknowledged that his plea was tantamount to a felony conviction before arguing that he had magnanimously resigned in the national interest. His magnanimity came with a $10,000 fine and three years of unsupervised probation.

Agnew wasn’t the first vice president to disgrace the nation. The first sleaze ball to con the country was John C. Calhoun, a Federalist and the forerunner of modern southern Republicans. He championed states’ rights and slavery. Calhoun died on March 31, 1850, in Washington, D.C., the first victim to drown in the same swamp where Trump now frolics.

Calhoun’s sin was crossing President Andrew Jackson in 1832 by ostracizing the wife of the secretary of war for her alleged adultery. Gallant Old Hickory leapt to her defense and eventually broke with the vice president. Calhoun resigned in disgrace to spend the last 20 years of his life in the Senate working to unite the South against abolitionists of slavery.

The point is, Donald Trump, a modern day real estate pirate, pathological liar and emotionally muzzled provocateur who is toxic to peace and contentment, will pass from history like Calhoun and Agnew. He will one day step down, either with a push or a jump, to stay one step ahead of impeachment. What he won’t do is admit that his was the foulest stench to ever rise from his swamp of ignobility.

That realization does not arrive suddenly in the way of breaking wind, roiling the senses at a most inopportune time. The stench hovering over Trump was already boiling like a black cloud with lightning flashes and thunderous warnings for the nation.

When Trump emerged from the unsavory glitz of Hollywood, colored orange and wrapped in the fame and fortune he egregiously denied was the legacy of his draft-dodging, race-baiting ways, he seemed merely a curious anomaly in American politics. Politics does make strange bedfellows so at least his emergence was somewhat understandable.

Politics has often attracted the weird, the venal and corrupt, but it had never before attracted a crazed megalomaniac who now controls the reins of government without ever having been on a horse. In two years Trump has managed to incite enough hate to make Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi’s king of lies, sound like a tongue-tied ventriloquist’s dummy. The president is aided by a witless right-wing power consortium of wealthy curmudgeons and its legion of demagogues. In a nation that prides itself on diversity, inclusion, culture and law, Trump has used his foul tongue to lash the disenfranchised fringe of American society into wreaking terror on the rest of us.

Suddenly the Nazis are more visible. Malignant militias, empowered race-baiters, immigrant-haters and fascist scum rise among us, courtesy of Herr Trump. Under his tutelage, malevolent ne’er-do-wells have risen from the ash heap of history to plague our country anew with political and cultural violence not seen since the bleak years before the American Civil War.

It is time for another movement. The country must stand united against the Trumpian forces of hate to preserve the Union. It is that important. The survival of the United States of America is at risk. To save it without bloodshed, the polls are our citizens’ only recourse.

Vote.