Vote Blue like your life depends on it, because it does

And so it all comes down to this, Nov. 6, and a decision by voters on whether to save this great nation or consign it to the scrapheap of history.

Without a Blue Wave in the U.S. House of Representatives (at least), and restoration of some semblance of checks and balances on our despotic president, the country as we knew it is doomed.

Hyperbole? Consider that in the past two years of total rule by Trump and the Republicans, they have:

Demonized the role of a free press in our democracy.

Sought to steal health care from millions of Americans.

Raped and pillaged Mother Earth through deregulation and relaxation of environmental safeguards.

Made the presidency a for-profit business.

Lied daily to the American people.

Ramped up hate and made it cool again to be a neo-Nazi or belong to the Ku Klux Klan.

Backstabbed our traditional allies.

Made friends of dictators.

Benefited from election cheating by Vladimir Putin and the Russians.

Made Latino Americans suspects in their own country.

Passed a tax bill that puts money in the pockets of only the richest Americans.

Confirmed a sexual abuser and attempted rapist to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Packed the judiciary with right-wing stooges.

Significantly, there are people who will vote today who believe every item on that list is an achievement and something to be celebrated. They want more of the same and will cast ballots to make sure no one stands in the way of their Hitlerite president.

You must stop them.

If we learned one thing in 2016, it’s that every vote matters. If you are an American, stop what you are doing right now and go vote, even if it means you have to stand in a long line. If you don’t live in this country but know someone who does, write them, call them, remind them of their civic duty because what happens in the United States affects everybody, everywhere.

To our readers, I thank you for your support. This is the 828th anti-Trump post published by The Shinbone Star since shortly after Trump’s inauguration in January 2017 — all original material. That’s a staggering number for a small staff comprised mostly of ex-journalists and retirees, but it would be all for naught without you reading those words and passing them along.

To my fellow staff members, we’ve left it all on the playing field, and now it’s in the hands of the voters. No matter what happens later today, we are truly The Little Engine That Could and I’m proud to be associated with each and every one of you.