Trump and America’s Xenophobic Soul

In the 1956 movie "Forbidden Planet" the characters come to the realization the monster that's been steadily kicking their ass is a projection of the id from the subconscious of the ridiculously pompous Dr. Morbius.

Since Donald Trump broke out with his bullshit about former President Barack Obama’s birth certificate, professional and academic credentials and then still was elected president, I considered Trump to be a monstrous projection of white America’s id.

Nope. It’s way worse.

I think Trump is the embodiment of the Krell machines — (do yourself a favor and watch this film, it’s worth your time) channeling America’s id into a racist, xenophobic, anti-Semitic, anti-LGBTQ 30 percent core of electoral malevolence called the GOP.

After these weeks of rolling outrage, it is obvious that everyone now blaming the president for this hostile environment is missing the point: Trump isn’t the disease, he is the symptom.

Racism is one of the founding principles of this nation and anti-Semitism is one of the founding principles of the freaking world. The racism of America permitted the genocide of a people (Manifest Destiny), the enslavement of another, and a war to determine whether to maintain an economy dependent on free labor. Racism in America ebbs and flows but has always persisted.

From that morass came the Republican Party, rising from the ashes of the Whigs and saving the nation from itself until it sold out black people for the presidency in 1876. Short form, to resolve a tie, Samuel Tilden and the Democrats conceded the election to Rutherford B. Hayes and the Republicans in return for withdrawing federal troops from the South.

Goodbye, Reconstruction, hello Jim Crow.

But for all of that the Republicans were not as openly hostile to black people like the Southern Democrats . . . until Barry Goldwater.

Before Goldwater, blacks were decidedly more Republican. Nixon got more than 30 percent in the 1960 election, but in 1964 Goldwater was so blatantly racist that Malcolm X endorsed him for president — because at least black folks would “know what they’re getting.”

What we were getting is:

That’s the late, unlamented Lee Atwater still basking in the afterglow of Ronald Reagan’s presidential election and discussing the “abstract” use of racism. Atwater, who along with Roger Stone and Paul Manafort were the “can do” guys for the Reagan campaign under the tutelage of Roger Ailes. Ailes and Atwater were the impetus behind the Poppy Bush Willie Horton and Revolving Door ads that drove the last stake through the still beating heart of the Michael Dukakis campaign. Ailes, famously told Time magazine, “The only question is whether we depict Willie Horton with a knife in his hand or without it” came into politics by way of TV.

Ailes was a producer on the Mike Douglas show when former Vice President and presidential runner up Richard Nixon was a guest in 1967. Ailes convinced the future Republican nominee to develop a media strategy (make up, dry upper lip, etc.) and Nixon hired him for his campaign.

Racking up victories in electoral politics by appealing to the lowest common denominator of white America, racism, Roger Ailes hooked up with News Corp. media mogul Rupert Murdoch and took that philosophy to his media brainchild, Fox News. Everyone knew or should have known what FOX was gonna be when Ailes unveiled the network’s transparently cynical motto: “Fair and Balanced.” Hard right, full speed.

The evil genius of Fox is its ability to drive the narrative while being completely full of shit, and yet it’s taken the so called “Mainstream Media” (in other words, the who, what, where, when, why news) 20 years to even kind of, sort of call bullshit on Fox.

Daniel Meltzer, a former employee of the same company at the same time as Ailes said:

“Many now hold Murdoch and Ailes largely responsible for the deterioration of virtually all radio and television news and talk into rabid anti-abortion, anti-immigration, down-with-all-Democrats rantathons, rife with ritualistic ripping into anyone to the left of Genghis Khan, and as prime promoters of, and then cheerleaders for, the dumb and disastrous Iraq war. Remember WMD?“

Well, yeah! Didn’t anyone see “Tomorrow Never Dies?” Yeah, it sucked but damn! It nailed the world we now inhabit.

The GOP has always found a way to cut the legs out from under any progressive movement over the last few years by tossing red meat to its hard-core racist base and then yowling in outrage if any Democrat so much as makes a snarky response. Why does it work? Because the “responsible media” dog piles on the left-wing offender along with Fox under the “we’re better than this” response, where in reality the GOP doesn’t give a shit about decorum except wielding it like a hammer against its political and cultural enemies.

Make no mistake, the Democrats of the last 30 years are just as responsible for the situation of the nation and the world. The Democrats and the media always feel the way to deal with the GOP is to find “common ground” for some bipartisan bullshit, while the GOP is all about by any means necessary.

While Democrats keep falling for Lucy Van Pelt’s football schtick, the GOP keep its base aflame by stoking the always burning embers of irrationality that glow at the center of America’s identity.

Enter Trump and those embers burst into flame.

End part 1.