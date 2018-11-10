Trumplandia: Nov. 3 — 10, 2018

House of Cards Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 40% — same as last week

Rasmussen Poll: 48% — down from 51% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

Mayor Gillum conceded on Election Day and now Broward County has put him “back into play.” Bill Nelson conceded Election – now he’s back in play!? This is an embarrassment to our Country and to Democracy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

Standing on Shaky Ground

The week of our Trump – Nov. 3, 2018: The anticipated blue wave may not have washed away the Trump presidency, but it appears to have made it into a veritable house of cards, with the very stable genius looking less and less so with every passing day.

Like some punch-drunk fighter standing on wobbly legs, President Donald J. Trump went into impetuous mode immediately following the 2018 Midterm Elections on Nov. 6.

Suring up the Senate, but losing the House of Representatives in dramatic fashion, Donnie walnuts promptly fired his Attorney General the next day and participated in a rare press conference at which he personally attacked CNN reporter Jim Acosta, at one-point attempting to have an aide retrieve the press microphone from the reporter.

During the bizarre press conference, Trump drubbed Republicans who lost in the House, citing their lack of loyalty to him as the reason for their downfall. He believed the Senate victory is enough of a win, especially because he said 9 or 11 candidates for which he campaigned won re-election.

In reality, according to the Brookings Institute, the president endorsed some 75 candidates “of whom 21 or 28 percent won.” That is estimated to be the lowest win rate of the other national figures who endorsed candidates.

NPR was more favorable, stating that roughly 50 candidates Trump endorsed won, while 34 lost, with several races undecided.

However, Donnie Sunshine described his influence in the Midterms as “very close to complete victory,” and that he and he alone, had stopped the anticipated “blue wave” despite the Democrats taking the House.

At time of press, Republicans had gained two seats in the Senate and with three seats still undecided, the GOP controlled the governing body 51 to 46 with Arizona and Florida too close to call. A run-off election has been called in Mississippi where Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith faced a challenge from Democrat Mike Espy.

Hyde-Smith was appointed to replace the retiring and ailing Thad Cochran in the spring. Espy, the former Agriculture secretary under President Bill Clinton, is attempting to pull off an upset that narrows the Republican advantage in the Senate. The run-off election is set for Nov. 27th.

By Nov. 9, other Senate races in Florida and Arizona were still outstanding, with Trump supported Republican candidates Rick Scott and Martha McSally still competing for seats.

In Arizona McSally and her challenger Krysten Sinema agreed to settle a Republican lawsuit calling for rural voters get an extra chance to correct ballot problems with more than 300,000 mail-in ballots outstanding. At time of press reports had Sinema, the Democrat, with a slight lead. Officials have until Nov. 14 to count mail-in ballots.

However, in Florida talk of voter fraud rose from Republican Senate candidate Rick Scott as a reported 1 percent lead has failed to give that state it’s next Senator. By Nov. 8 Scott’s lead of 17,000 votes, which was within the margin for recount, had dwindled to about 14,000 as more mail-in ballots were counted.

Democratic incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson filed a lawsuit against the Florida Secretary of State as it relates to mail-in ballots and how those votes are validated.

Sen. Marco Rubio lashed out at the Broward election supervisors for violating the law that requires timely reporting. In a tweet Rubio said the incompetence of election officials “has opened the door for lawyers to come here & try to steal a seat in the U.S. Senate.”

Yesterday, just before heading to France to celebrate the centenary celebration marking the armistice that ended World War I, the president renewed his unfounded claims of voter fraud in Florida. He said Scott seemed to have a comfortable lead on Tuesday and questioned how more votes were found in the days after the election.

On the same day, Chief Judge Krista Marx in Palm Beach, Fla., ordered the county’s top election officials to turn over a collection of ballots deemed faulty by local officials. The ruling was in response to Scott’s lawsuit filed on Nov. 8 alleging the Palm Beach Supervisor of Elections withheld crucial information about vote counts.

That’s Enough Put Down the Mic!

The most unexpected outcome of the Midterms is the new battle that is being waged by the president against the Free Press, initially the Cable News Network (CNN) and its chief White House correspondent.

After questioning Trump about his characterization of the migrant caravan from South America, CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta was literally accosted by an aide for upsetting Le Grande Orange.

First questioning Trump about the Midterms, Acosta evidently struck a nerve with the commander-in-chief when he asked if the president vilified the refugees as an invading entity, despite being hundreds of miles away from the U.S. border.

The question and his follow up about the investigation into Russian election meddling, so enraged the New York billionaire that he attempted to stop Acosta from asking any further questions, telling him it was “enough” and that he should literally drop the microphone.

The “tussle” that ensued, with Acosta keeping the microphone for another question before releasing it, led to another reality challenged situation from the White House. Trump ultimately questioned why CNN employed Acosta, painting him as a “rude and terrible person.”

The testy exchange was perhaps the worst example of a battle that Trump has waged against members of the mainstream media since his election. Often referring to reporters who question him as “enemy of the people,” Trump has vilified reporters at every turn, eapecially at his campaign rallies.

The exchange proved costly for Acosta, who had his press credentials suspended by the White House and access limited for allegedly striking the aide as she attempted to remove the microphone from his hand.

At 7:48 p.m. on Nov. 7 Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the revocation was necessary due to Acosta’s alleged violence.

“We will…never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young woman just trying to do her job as a White House intern,” she tweeted.

Minutes later Sanders announced Acosta’s press pass to the White House had been suspended. Two hours later Sanders posted a video of the press conference that allegedly showed the “inappropriate behavior.”

We stand by our decision to revoke this individual’s hard pass. We will not tolerate the inappropriate behavior clearly documented in this video. pic.twitter.com/T8X1Ng912y — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) November 8, 2018

The posted video has since been called into question by the media, which suggested Sanders re-posted a doctored version of the incident that was allegedly almost identical to a video shared by Paul Joseph Watson, an editor for Infowars.com. Watson was said to have posted his video around the time the White House press secretary was engaged in a twitter storm aimed at chiding Acosta.

The site, whose content has been barred by Apple, Facebook, YouTube and others, has been flagged for using misleading information. By Nov. 8 Sanders stood by her statement on the Acosta suspension and seemed to authenticate the video, which many said appeared to be doctored from the original video feed.

Acosta has called Sanders’ characterization of his actions a lie and at time of press had still not regained his press credentials.

By Friday Press Secretary Manu Raju stated that further insolence by the press against the president could lead to the revocation of more press credentials in the future. Raju’s statement followed what had been two days of testy exchanges between the president and members of the press.

In exchanges aimed at mostly African-American, female reporters, Trump belittled and insulted media professionals including Yamiche Alcindor, White House correspondent for PBS Newshour and Abby Phillip, another White House correspondent for CNN. In one case, he referred American Urban Radio Network’s White House correspondent April Ryan as a “a loser” who did not know what the hell she was doing.

During an unscheduled press just before leaving for France, conference outside the White House, Trump said he lashed out at the reporters because they were not respectful to the office of the president.

“You have to treat the White House and the presidency with respect,” Trump said, stating the White House is a sacred place.

Holy Hell to Pay

We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

Despite the veiled threats of Sen. Lindsey Graham last year, upon losing control of the House of Representatives President Donald Trump finally stopped threatening to do what we thought he would have done long ago and terminated Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The move unveiled by tweet on Nov. 7 at touched off two days of protests stretching all the way from Washington D.C. to places as far away as Amsterdam, Montreal, Rome and Toronto.

Moveon.org sponsored a worldwide protests event beginning on Nov. 8 entitled: “Nobody is Above the Law – Mueller Protection Rapid Response.

However closer to home, removal of Sessions, which was couched as a resignation, sent shockwaves through the country’s legal community.

Sessions was informed that he had resigned from a tweet from Trump sent at 2:44 p.m. on Nov. 7 that announced Matthew G. Whitaker, the AG’s chief of staff would now head the Department of Justice.

Sessions later submitted his resignation to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly at the request of the president, according to his resignation letter.

The removal of Sessions ends oversight of the Russia investigation from embattled Assistant AG Rod Rosenstein and could clear the path to have Whitaker end the investigation into possible collusion between Trump and the Kremlin. Rosenstein gained oversight after Session recused himself from oversight of the fledgling investigation two years ago.

The move enraged Trump, who appeared to feel betrayed by his longtime supporter, stating often publicly, that if he knew Sessions would have recused himself, he would have appointed someone else to the nation’s top law enforcement post.

Graham made his declaration of support for Sessions in July of 2017 as Trump pondered replacing him by executive order during a recess in the Senate. Graham, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was interviewed outside of the senate chambers where he made the threat od damnation should Session be replaced. He completed his threat by stating that “removing special counsel Robert Mueller without good reason would be “the beginning of the end” of the Trump presidency.

Graham has yet to weigh in on the removal of Sessions or the appointment of Whitaker.

Many, including the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, argue the decision to replace Sessions with Whitaker is unconstitutional and illegal.

George Conway questioned the move in an op-ed piece for the New York Times on Nov. 8, stating such a move must be confirmed by the Senate or whatever action is performed by Whitaker is “invalid.”

“A principal officer must be confirmed by the Senate. And that has a very significant consequence today,” Conway wrote. “It means that Mr. Trump’s installation of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general of the United States after forcing the resignation of Jeff Sessions is unconstitutional. It’s illegal.”

Trump ridiculed Conway, referring to him as “Mr. Kellyanne Conway,” during his press conference before leaving for France.

Trump has denied even knowing his new appointee, who has been an outspoken critic of Special Counsel Mueller and the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 Presidential election.

Yesterday a federal appellate court panel order Special Counsel Robert Mueller to file new legal briefs that explain the change in leadership at the Department of Justice (DOJ) could influence his case.

In a one-paragraph order, the three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Washington, D.C. Circuit informed the Special Counsel as well as attorney representing Trump ally Roger Stone, they have until Nov. 19 to frame the legal reality of the firing of the Attorney General.