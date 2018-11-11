When Donald “Jerk” Trump, Oval Office Occupant #45, insults a black, female, reporter, it raises eyebrows.

When he insults a second black, female, reporter, a coincidence?

After he insults a third black, female, reporter, it’s no longer coincidental, nor acceptable, but that’s exactly what “Jerk” Trump did last week.

It was a disgusting racial slap and not the first for this indescribable piece of manure. Racial yes, but for Psycho Don this is only his newest front in his ongoing war against the Free Press, or “the enemy of the people,” as he describes us.

Last week Donald also yanked CNN reporter Jim Acosta‘s White House credentials after frequent Trump-pain-in-the-untruthful-ass Acosta questioned him about the caravan of nearly 4,000 people who are walking through Mexico headed to the southern U.S. border, seeking asylum.

Acosta asked The Donald if calling the caravan an “invasion” negatively characterized immigrants, to which Trump answered that he wanted them to “come in legally.”

A female White House intern then tried to take Acosta’s microphone away. When he persisted and resisted, Trump and Huckster Sanders claimed that he “put his hands on the White House intern.” As video and still images clearly show, he did no such thing.

Acosta, drawing back, said “Pardon me, ma’am,” as she clearly grabs his hand. He does not touch her, he’s trying to evade her.

Sanders accused Acosta of “placing his hands on a young woman” as the reason for pulling his credentials in a tweet. She even released a fake, doctored video on Twitter.

The doctored C-Span video was linked to and edited by the far-right-wing website InfoWars.

CNN countered with actual video from the scene and CNN’s Matt Dornic, vice president of communications and digital partnerships, wrote on Twitter on Nov.8:

“Absolutely shameful, @PressSec. You released a doctored video – actual fake news. History will not be kind to you.”

Of course Donald J’s worshipers defended him as essential “being Donald.” Fact is, he’s a thin-skinned, dangerously explosive thug who believes himself to be above the law and reproach.

As a clearly agitated Trump left to fly to Paris, France, where he was to attend a ceremony honoring the American soldiers who fought in World War I, he said even more credentials may be revoked. Possibly he was referring to the three women whom he berated — one, Abby Phillip, for asking “a lot of stupid questions.” A second, April Ryan, he told to “sit down” (and shut up) and later called her “a loser.” The third, Yamiche Alcindor, he berated for asking a “racist question.”

When Phillip, a CNN correspondent, asked as he was leaving for Paris whether Trump wanted Whitaker to rein in the special counsel’s ongoing Russia investigation, he snapped.

“What a stupid question that is,” Trump said to Phillip, who is black. “What a stupid question,” he repeated, pointing his finger at her. “But I watch you a lot. You ask a lot of stupid questions.” Guess when he claims not to watch CNN, he’s lying. How unusual.

As for Sarah “Huckster” Sanders, she should be cashiered for releasing faked video. In any other administration it would be a slam dunk. Not here, obviously.

Donald Trump and Huckster, et al, live by the lie and should die by the lie. Not even two years into his term, Donald has told almost 7,000 lies and Evangelical Sarah has dutifully repeated and defended them.

Trump embarrassed the nation — again — cancelling his planned visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial in Belleau, an event for which he had flown to France for — because it was raining in Paris and grounded Marine One! The event was 80 miles from Paris.

Trump is in Europe where he does not control who is and is not allowed in the press contingent for meetings and press conferences. Can you guess who CNN sent to cover him there?

Jim Acosta.