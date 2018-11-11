True This, Donald: You’ve Lost It

America’s 26th President and war veteran Teddy Roosevelt on the need to monitor actions of any person elected President:

“… it is absolutely necessary that there should be full liberty to tell the truth about his acts, and this means that it is exactly as necessary to blame him when he does wrong as to praise him when he does right.”

Truth: on November 9, 2018 Donald J. Trump disavowed knowing anything about Matt Whitaker, the man he named acting attorney general of the United States to replace the man he fired from that post two days earlier, Jeff Sessions.

Fact: Any chief executive officer in business or government fully vets a candidate for a key position in any company or organization before publicly announcing an appointment. That Whitaker previously stated in public forums his opposition to the Special Counsel investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections and had on a number of occasions discussed religious qualifications for judicial candidates should have disqualified him from being named to the top spot in our country’s Justice Department.

Truth: on November 9, 2018: Trump attacks former President Barack Obama’s handling of the military budget, saying that when he (Trump), took office, the military was in such sad shape, thanks to a lack of attention from Obama, that he had to pour billions of dollars into its budget in order to save the reputation of the men and women in our armed services.

Fact: Any chief executive officer in business or government conducts an exhaustive audit of a department or operational budget to determine if current funds are being spent effectively and efficiently before allocating additional dollars to a department or operation. Trump simply added some $60 billion on top of the $560 billion military budget without taking even a cursory look at what was being spent by the Defense Department. His animus toward Obama prevents him from acknowledging all the accomplishments our country’s military made during the former president’s tenure in office, including the elimination of the mastermind behind 9/11 terrorist attack on our country, Osama bin Laden.

Truth: on November 9, 2018: Trump violated campaign finance laws during his run-up to the presidency by actively participating in hush money payments to at least two women who were attempting to sell their stories about affairs with the erstwhile man-about-town in years before he entered the political arena, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Fact: Trump has previously — and vehemently — denied any involvement or knowledge of payments to porn star Stormy Daniels or Playboy model Karen McDougal. Federal prosecutors, however, have gathered evidence of the president’s participation in transactions connected to these women in violation of federal campaign finance laws, according to the Wall Street Journal report. The evidence includes phone records, meeting notes and testimony from two individuals — former Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen and long-time friend and media executive David Pecker — who provided prosecutors with a timeline of how Trump managed the effort to keep Daniels and McDougal’s stories out of the media as Election Day 2016 approached.

This is just one day’s worth of “doing wrong” that needs to be highlighted. Trump’s words and actions continue to be the most unpatriotic, anti-American of any person who has been elected chief executive officer of our country.

Go back 48 hours and review Trump’s off the rails “news conference” where he attacked reporters for asking tough questions on a variety of previously uttered divisive and inflammatory statements and the pattern of an unsettled mind is obvious.

For instance he wouldn’t talk about the “invasion” of a caravan of immigrants supposedly threatening our southern borders that he dropped on the country as the midterm elections neared. He at first refused to discuss Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling into the 2016 presidential elections until a CNN reporter pushed him to angrily retort that the probe “is a hoax.” He labeled as “racist” a question concerning his identifying himself as a nationalist and the message it sent to communities across the country; he scolded the reporter for asking such an “stupid” question.

Let’s return to the wisdom of Teddy Roosevelt:

“To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that all are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public.”

In addition to Trump’s most recent meltdowns, his spokesperson, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, joined the fray this week by alleging that CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta had “put his hands” on White House intern as she attempted to take a microphone away from Acosta while he was still asking Trump questions. She also used a doctored video from an ultra conservative website in an attempt to prove her point and justify pulling Acosta’s White House press credentials.

Truth: Acosta did not put his hands on the intern as an unedited version of the video clearly shows and reporters sitting near Acosta pointed out during the encounter between Acosta and the intern. That a spokesperson for the chief executive officer of our government would lie and use doctored video footage to try to support her lie is frightening and borders on criminal. She is messing with the personal and professional life of an individual.

One last thought from Teddy:

“Nothing but the truth should be spoken about him [the president] or any one else. But it is even more important to tell the truth, pleasant or unpleasant, about him [the president] than about any one else.”

Truth about Donald J. Trump on November 9, 2018: He is an habitual liar, an incompetent manager, a divisive and vindictive, morally and ethically bankrupt individual who ran his casinos into bankruptcy and kept his real estate operations alive by partnering up with Russian oligarchs since American financial institutions turned their backs on him after losing millions of dollars on his enterprises.

True Republicans, those who believe in the legacy of Lincoln, Eisenhower, Reagan, the Bushes (H.W. and W) and yes, Teddy Roosevelt, need to stand up against this blemish on our government. We need leadership that brings the country together not that which tears it further apart, as Trump has threatened to do if the newly-minted Democratic majority in the House of Representatives so much as mentions investigating his malfeasance as president.