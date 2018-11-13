A week later dust and ashes from the Midterms are still smoldering

The dust and ashes of the midterm elections aren’t settling — they’re smoldering.

Democrats won control of the House of Representatives and have vowed to open Donald Trump’s locked drawers.

With results still coming in, more than 100 women have won their House races, up from the current 84. Additionally, at least 13 women won Senate seats. Ten female senators were not up for re-election this year.

The reality of a change in the House has fueled talk of a female revolution in Congress in this the #MeToo era, but also that of potential investigations into the administration’s dealings. From the possible subpoenaing of the pussy grabber-in-chief’s elusive tax returns to a probe of a possible attempt to block AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner.

For his part, Delusional Donald has threatened to “shut the government down” if House Democrats start an investigation. If this ignorant pissant of a human has a clue about the Constitution which he swore to uphold and defend, it has yet to become apparent.

A day after the midterms Trump either fired his Attorney General, “Little” Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III, the guy who recused himself from the Russia investigation, or Jeff quit. Which liar you believe matters little.

John F. Kelly, White House chief of staff, called Sessions before Trump’s post-election news conference last week to tell the attorney general that Trump wanted him to step down, an administration official said. Cowardly Trump, did not speak with Sessions and ducked questions about Jefferson’s fate at the news conference.

Sessions’ letter of resignation read, “Dear Mr. President, at your request I am submitting my resignation,” adding, “Most importantly as my time as attorney general, we have restored and upheld the rule of law,” and thanked the president. For what would he thank the asshat that has belittled him from the day he recused himself?

Trump named Matthew Whitaker, Sessions’ chief of staff, as acting attorney general. Whitaker is considered a Donald “loyalist.” He has previously questioned the scope of the special counsel investigation into Russian meddling.

Because Whitaker has expressed opinions about the investigation, top Democrats are pressuring him to step aside from oversight of the investigation, vowing to require him to testify early next year.

If that were to happen, Rod Rosenstein, former assistant attorney general, would continue to oversee the special counsel.

Looming questions remain:

Will Mueller survive the coming months leading to the swearing in of the new Congress in 2019?

Will Jefferson Beauregard now feel free to tell all or will he cast his “Southern Dignity” into the muddy Mississippi and fall on his rusty Confederate sword?

In an extraordinarily long combative post-election press conference and media bashing, when asked about firing Mueller, Trump claimed, “I could fire everybody right now, but I don’t want to stop it because politically I don’t like stopping it. It’s a disgrace. It should never have been started, because there is no crime.”

In reality, the biggest crime gang in the nation is the Trumplican Senate and Trump himself.

If prayer worked, this criminal gang would be dust from the ashes of this election.