Tempest In A Teapot Or Grave Insult Doesn’t Matter – Trump Is Losing It

It’s easy to get misty eyed over the insults the Orange Menace hurled at French President Emmanuel Macron and his nation Monday. France is America’s oldest ally, the country that believed in liberty, fraternity and equality enough to join our nascent nation in a war to free us from a tyrant king.

Trump’s already infamous tweet claiming Parisians had started to learn German before the U.S. saved them from a vicious Nazi occupation in World War II is as reprehensible in Europe as his denigration of the U.S. Constitution, the late Senator John McCain, women, ethics, veracity, law, history and life in general is in America.

To add insult to injury, the Orange Menace refused to visit the French graves of the American soldiers and Marines who died during the great Meuse-Argonne offensive that showed the world the United States was capable of making a difference even in the rain.

It was the largest battle in United States military history. During the 47-day campaign that ended on November 11, 1918, over 1.2 million American soldiers conducted a series of American-led attacks to finally crush the German Army. The battle cost over 28,000 German and 26,000 American lives, making it the largest and bloodiest American operation of World War I. After the war ended in a driving rain on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, the world for a time actually believed that the millions of dead had died fighting to end all war.

Trump seems unfazed that he represented proud American sentiments in France. He seemed instead to be in a contest with himself to find a boorish insult so terrible it would be memorialized instead. He came mighty close with his Veterans Day refusal to honor the sacrifice of our fallen countrymen at Arlington Cemetery’s Tomb of The Unknown Soldier, down the street from the White House. The annual Veterans Day wreath laying ceremony at Arlington is a tradition that has gone on since 1937 despite the threat of wet weather.

No matter an honor guard of impeccably attired young soldiers marches there at perfect cadence 24 hours a day conducting a choreographed drill of military perfection to honor America’s war dead. The soldiers come from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard”, the oldest active infantry unit in the U.S. Army. They keep watch over the memorial every minute of every day. They know the unknown men in repose inside the Yule marble tomb represents all our country’s fathers and sons who died alone and unremembered on foreign battlefields. Thousands are still missing. It takes a really disgusting human being to insult that many heroes in one day.

Emmanuel Macron suggests building its own army to protect Europe against the U.S., China and Russia. But it was Germany in World Wars One & Two – How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2018

Trump’s utterances and behavior Sunday and Monday deserve further scrutiny, and not only because he is demented and unstable. That unfortunate fact is adequately illustrated by his consistently swinish behavior on the world stage. Trump’s larger failure is not understanding his insult to the French is a signal to the rest of Europe that he sees the European Union and its trading partners not as friends, but merely as markets to exploit. Already trying to dismantle NATO and align with Russia’s Vladimir Putin has convinced the Europeans who have not forgotten the Russian’s unwelcome 50-year presence on or inside their borders that Trump cannot be trusted.

It is hard to say Trump doesn’t understand the implications of his words, or even worse, does not care that France is a historical friend and ally that has spilled its citizens’ blood beside Americans around the world in the pursuit of common aims. It is easier to assume he is not in his right mind than to easily believe he is a demented, dangerous agent of chaos. Perhaps it is time to reconsider. Every time Trump makes one of his hateful, volatile utterance, the European and American ultra-nationalists gain traction, emboldened by Herr Trump’s disregard for democracy and the fundamental rights of mankind.

When Herr Trump wasn’t insulting the French verbally, he was insulting them by his recalcitrant behavior in the midst of the world’s most powerful economic and military leaders. Offering rain as an excuse to avoid honoring the legion of war dead buried in one of the 20th Century’s most conflicted states is revolting. The Allies (Great Britain, France, Italy and the US) counted around four million deaths, and the Central Powers (Germany, Austro-Hungarian Empire, Turkey) counted about six million lives lost. Another six million pan-Europeans simply disappeared and were presumed dead. Trump’s inability to express any remorse or compassion for the peoples who suffered unspeakable horrors speaks volumes for Trump’s incapacity to think outside his own flaccid self.

His apologists are saying Trump did not set any precedents by refusing to visit the dead from the Meuse-Argonne campaign or by not laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown in Washington. They are correct. Sometimes presidents delegate the honor to dignitaries of appropriate station.

In the Trumpleforeskin edition of Trump’s American History however, President Barack Obama routinely did it. In fact, Obama participated in wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery every Veterans Day during his administration and he never missed presenting a wreath on Memorial Day except in 2011, during a national emergency. But none of the presidents who failed to lay a wreath insulted the memories of a most cherished ally on a day sanctified to remember our heroic fallen. That really is unprecedented.

Compared to Trump’s other blunders, his failed tariff initiative, his stumbling, mumbling immigration stance that pits American arms against defenseless women and children, and his total disregard for American values, suggests his rainy-day petulance may be a tempest in a teapot. But to the millions of Americans and Europeans whose sons and daughters and fathers and wives have bled and died in the uniforms of their countries he is a disgusting, immutable insult.