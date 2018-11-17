Trumplandia: Nov. 10 — 17, 2018

The Madness of King Trump Edition

Royally Fucked

The week of our Trump -– Nov. 10, 2018: As pressure mounts from all sides, President Donald Trump became more erratic this week, seemingly transforming our orange complexioned con-man into a mad monarch.

With rants the likes of which we’ve never seen, Trump unleashed a torrent of tweets and public statements that insulted our oldest foreign ally on Veterans Day; publicly questioned the investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, III; made baseless claims against free elections in Florida and Georgia all while attempting to limit the Free Press.

Some have theorized this week’s testy Trump is acting to consolidate power in the wake of a drubbing at the polls following the results of the Midterm Elections, but for us at the Shinbone Star we suspect things may be falling apart and we were seeing the panic of an unstable tyrant in real time.

Maybe coronating Donnie Dimwit as king may be a bit beyond the pale in the world’s largest democracy, but this past week has been a tour-de-force of something far from what the founding fathers envisioned.

Beginning by missing a key centennial celebration in France on the former Armistice Day of 11/11/18 due to rain, Donnie’s weekend in France ended when he skipped the Paris Peace Forum to return home early. During his time in France Trump managed to insult the President of France, Prime Minister of England and our other allies for not paying enough for protection money to the United States.

You know you are doing something wrong when Winston Churchill’s grandson calls you out on social media.

By Nov. 12 the once confident Trump of about a week ago grew confrontational and when election results for the governorships in two states he’d already marked for victory went to re-count, he lashed out at the system. He said drops in the stock market were political and the result of planned investigations of him and a blue wave of congressional victories by the Democrats. Trump said recounts for governor and the Senate were vulnerable to theft and that in some cases people have voted multiple times, sometimes even donning costumes to hide their identity.

“When people get in line that have absolutely no right to vote and they go around in circles. Sometimes they go to their car, put on a different hat, put on a different shirt, come in and vote again!

Unfounded and a little cray-cray, Trump never substantiated his charges, but in a week of insane antics, he was only getting started.

On Nov. 15 Trump released tweets that specifically targeted the head of an investigation into possible Russian collusion in his campaign. With the probe ongoing, Trump called out the former head of the FBI as “highly conflicted” and went on to allege the top G-man, appointed by President George W. Bush, had been working eight years under President Obama and that the “fake” inquiry was part of a witch hunt carried out by a gang of Democrat thugs to unjustly mar his presidency.

At time of press, the president stated he’d personally answered questions from Mueller as it related to the Russian investigation. He said he will submit his answers in the coming days and that his answers will clear him of collusion in Russia’s meddling and end the investigation, which he holds should have never been initiated in the first place.

Queens Speak

This week “the most bullied on the world,” Lady Melania, reminded the country she’s not just a piece of arm-candy for the POTUS, but a free thinking, evil queen who belongs with her maniacal monarch at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

On Nov. 14 deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel confirmed she would be leaving the Trump White House a day after a spokesperson for the First Lady stated she no longer deserved to serve in her role in the administration.

The announcement followed a Nov. 13 statement from FLOTUS spokesperson Stephanie Grisham, stating: “It is the position of the office of the first lady that she (Ricardel) no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House.”

CNN reported Ricardel butted heads with the likes of Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and chief of staff John Kelly during her tenure, but it was a beef with the FLOTUS which appears to have finally sealed her fate in the East Wing.

Ricardel joined the Trump administration as a member of the staff of national security advisor John Bolton – she is the third person to hold the post in the just of 666 days since Mr. Wonderful won the White House.

Ricardel began he service with Trump as associate director in the White House Office of Presidential Personnel, then moved to the Commerce Department last year. She traveled along with Vice President Mike Pence during his trip to Asia.

Ala Nancy Reagan and Don Regan in 1987, administration members are not immune to the wrath of an angry FLOTUS. Where such power moves are normally behind the scenes and known only specifically to the president himself or a cabinet member, Melania’s public order to terminate Ricardel made history.

News of the feud emerged earlier this month when it was disclosed Ricardel had challenged some requests from the first lady’s office during Mrs. Trump’s recent trip to Africa. Reports stated Ricardel quarreled with Melania’s staff over seating on the plane and use of National Security Council resources.

By the time Grisham released her statement, CNN reported White House staff had confirmed Ricardel was indeed on her way out. It was later reported that “Trump had told people that Ricardel will be fired, but she had been given some time to clear out her desk.”

By Nov. 14 Ricardel was gone and no replacement was named at time press. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Ricardel will have a new role in the administration.

The next day, performer extraordinaire Bette Midler was admonished for a picture she posted on Twitter of Melania posing in a cockpit for a British GQ photo shoot in 2000. The photo and its “vulgar caption” that referred to the first lady as “#FLOTITS,” placed the entertainer under the microscope of Trump supporters.

White House propaganda arm, Fox News highlighted the displeasure of Trump supporters who weighed in on the tweet in their own social media feeds.

Last month Midler was criticized for re-appropriating a 1972 John Lennon and Yoko Ono song title by tweeting: “women are the N-word of the world” and the “most disrespected creatures on earth.”

Royal Hush?

The unprecedented and questionable banning of CNN Chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta last week took on a life of its own this week when the matter ended up in court and ultimately the Trump administration was ordered to return press credentials to the reporter who was deemed “rude” by his majesty.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Kelly yesterday ordered the White House immediately return Acosta’s credentials while CNN’s lawsuit continues.

The Cable News Network filed a lawsuit in U.S. District court on Nov. 13 with both the network and Acosta named as plaintiffs. The action listed six defendants that included the president, chief of staff John Kelly, press secretary Sarah Sanders, deputy chief of staff for communications Bill Shine, Secret Service director Joseph Clancy and the Secret Service officer who took the reporter’s “hard pass” away last week.

A press conference held on Nov. 7 and followed the Midterm Elections became a point of contention once Acosta questioned Trump, who in turn demeaned the reporter and ordered an intern to seize the microphone.

When Acosta failed to relinquish the microphone to the aide, his attempt to continue questioning Trump and hold the mic were said to have constituted “inappropriate behavior” by the White House reporter.

Sanders, in fact, accused Acosta of assaulting the aide and used the false narrative to remove his press credentials.

On Nov. 9, CNN sent a letter to the White House formally requesting the immediate re-instatement of Acosta’s press pass and warned of possible legal action. Once filed the legal action sought a preliminary injunction of the revocation.

The lawsuit said the wrongful revocation of Acosta’s credentials violated CNN and Acosta’s First Amendment rights of freedom of the press and his Fifth Amendment rights to due process.

The next day, more than 12 news outlets including: CBA, Fox News, the Associated Press, USA Today, the Washington Post, Politico, Bloomberg, First Look Media, Gannett, NBC News, the New York Times, National Press Club Journalism Institute, the Press Freedom Defense Fund and the E.W. Scripps Company had all joined the lawsuit.

In fact, Fox News, further stated “Secret Service passes for working White House journalists should never be weaponized.” Fox filed an amicus brief with the U.S. District Court in support of the CNN suit.

On Nov. 14 filed a response to the CNN lawsuit that stated it can pick and choose which journalists are given a permanent pass the White House. The White House alleged it had “broad discretion” of the to limit those who report the news.

Judge Kelly disagreed and found Acosta was “irreparably harmed” and dismissed the government’s argument that CNN could send another reporter in Acosta’s place to cover the White House.

The White House said it will “temporarily reinstate” Acosta’s press credentials as a result of the judge’s order. However, the president said his in the midst of writing up rules” for reporters who cover the White House. Trump told reporters that “people have to behave,” adding that if journalists “don’t listen to the rules and regulations, we will end up back in court and we will win.”

Acosta in a brief interview after the judge’s ruling called the decision “A great day for the First Amendment and for journalism.

In an interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace – Trump spoke about the rules that are being created to limit the press.

“You know, you can’t keep asking questions. We had a lot of reporters in that room, many, many reporters in that room and they were unable to ask questions because this guy gets up and starts, you know, doing what he’s supposed to be doing for him and for CNN and just shouting out questions and making statements too. “But I will say this, look, nobody believes in the First Amendment more than I do and if I think somebody is acting out of sorts I will leave, I will say, “Thank you very much everybody I appreciate you coming and I’ll leave.”

The full interview is expected to air on Fox News Sunday tomorrow.