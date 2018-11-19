Calling All White Men

One cannot turn on the news or follow social media without the impression that there are serious problems in America. I try not to freak out over every headline. I often remind myself that things have always been this way, there have always been struggles, wars, problems, evils in the world. It just seems like there’s more of it today, but then I remind myself that the Romans used to watch lions devour Christians in a public arena for sport, so at least there’s not that. Somehow society decided there was a line.

Most people are decent, I tell myself. Most people want certain things in life, a family, a career, a few bucks in the bank, and most people realize others want that, too. They can empathize. They don’t get in the way of someone else’s dream.

Most people.

For some, however, it’s all about the competition. Win at all costs. Elevate the self and annihilate the competition. Throw the Christians to the lions, so to speak. Such behavior is sometimes rewarded — it can get you elected as president of the United States.

Society sees the accumulation of wealth and power and rewards the recipient with accolades, more wealth and more power. Society encourages behavior that represses and subjugates. It rewards selfishness, ruthlessness, and greed. The American Dream has morphed into the need to destroy the other and elevate the self.

There are movements that have developed in direct opposition to this kind of America. Lots of them.

The Me Too Movement, Black Lives Matter, LGBTQ rights, immigration assistance, alternative energy, animal rights, advocates for children and the elderly, healthcare reform, voting rights, incarceration reform, environmental protection and gun reform are all examples.

The suppressed are fighting back. They are fighting on all fronts to level the playing field. The suppressed are calling out and holding accountable their oppressors. People are fighting for their right to the American Dream, the right to pursue life, liberty, and happiness. They are fighting for their humanity.

But who are the oppressed? Who are the oppressors?

(And here’s the part where I am about to get trolled)

My darling white men, sweet lovely, angelic faced deities, you are the problem. You are the oppressors. You are NOT the oppressed. When will you face the truth? When will you realize that you win, not because you are the best, but because you have all the advantages? Everything is stacked in your favor and you make all the rules. You are privileged. Don’t get mad. Don’t go on a rant calling me a liberal feminazi bitch, whether that’s true or not.

Join the fight. Listen. Don’t defend, Be open to change. Be open to your own personal evolution. Call out your brothers. Demand better. Hold yourself to a higher standard. Know that when you defend those deemed weaker than you, you do not diminish yourself, rather you elevate us all. You become a better human.

The day of reckoning is upon us. Change is coming. Which side of history (or herstory or ourstory) do you want to be on? You can honor your toxic masculinity and privileged white maleness or you can honor your humanity. You can stand up for those who are oppressed. You can use your privilege for good. It’s your choice. It’s OK to make a change. Liberal feminazi bitches will welcome you to the ranks. We are not on opposing sides, because in the end we all want the same things. We want our dignity and we want a future for humanity.