Californians still not wild about Trump’s response to deadly fires

When deadly wildfires hit California recently, the tepid response from the White House seemed to indicate the president was still a little angry at the Golden State for not voting for him back in 2016.

In fact, Trump sent out a now infamous tweet two days after the infernos began that seemed to blame “poor forest management” for the tragedy that has left hundreds homeless. Later in the tweet, he even threatened to punish the bad management with “no more Fed payments.”

The insensitive social media post was rejected by fire officials throughout the state as wrong-headed. It also burned the britches of of celebrities like musician Neil Young, who lost everything after evacuating from the disaster.

Donnie Dipshit toured the charred remains of the neighborhoods decimated by the Camp and Woolsey fires last weekend, and although impacted by the destruction, he doubled down on who was to blame for the thousands of burned acres around him.

Deemed the deadliest wildfire in California history, at least 1,300 people are left unaccounted for and the most recent death toll is placed at 76 people. The Camp Fire has destroyed more than 9,800 homes and scorched 149,000 acres since it began on Nov. 8, 2018.

Donning a presidential windbreaker and his camouflaged “USA” baseball cap, Trump toured the area with California Gov. Jerry Brown and governor-elect Gavin Newsome. The president, an open critic of climate change, reflected on the devastation and repeated his belief that better forest maintenance by the state of California could have prevented the widespread death and damage of the rolling wildfire.

Glib and vacuous, Trump suggested he knew better than fire professionals because of his chat with Finland’s head of state who told him better manicured forest “floors” could have eliminated such wide-ranging destruction:

“I was with the president of Finland and he said, ‘We have a much different — we’re a forest nation,’ He called it a forest nation, and they spent a lot of time on raking and cleaning and doing things, and they don’t have any problem.”

California Professional Firefighters President Brian Rice called Trump’s earlier statements “shameful” and an attack on the men and women tasked with stopping the blaze and saving lives. Rice noted that many wildfires begin in populated areas and roll through state forests. He said many state forests are actually under federal control and not that of local communities.

The president obviously still disagreed.

Trump first met with Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto in July ahead of his Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. A story in the Washington Post suggests that the two world leaders met again last week in Paris and evidently discussed forest maintenance.

Niinisto said in the Ilta-Sanomat newspaper that he told Trump about the Nordic nation’s forest surveillance system that allows it to spot forest fires before they become full blown. Niinisto said he recalled talking to Trump about “taking care” of the forest, but nothing about how intense raking can quell wildfires.

Although Donnie Dimwit remembered the value of a good Finnish forest raking, he seemed to have a problem remembering a place like Paradise, Calif., which was removed from the map by flames and was renamed “Pleasure” by him during his visit.

Luckily, Trump remembered to revisit the issue before his tour of scorched earth in Cali. On Nov. 13, the president signed a major disaster declaration to provide California with much needed federal funding.

For all of you campers out there, it would do us all well if you remembered that only you can prevent forest fires, especially if you use the business end of a Finnish rake.