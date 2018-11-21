Lets Talk Turkey For A Minute

The national narrative moved around quite a bit in the fortnight before Thanksgiving week as news reports of national tragedies, presidential non sequiturs and a tasteless tweet revealing the ample bosom of America’s First Lady popped up on social media around the world.

When feeling corralled by such insensitivity, it is important for this writer to find a different path at the tangent of boobs and breasts that will not offend and still inform. After all, it is drawing close to sacred Thanksgiving and breasts in general will assume a temporarily different and infinitely more tasteful connotation for the duration of turkey dinner, left overs and football weekend.

Sandwiched between the disheartening stories about Trumpian meltdowns, foul dismemberment in Turkey, and Mike Pence’s obscured visit with New Guinea natives who’s kin not that long ago ate Michael Rockefeller, was the unsettling report about a resurrected pair of 20-year old Slovenian ta-tas.

The objects in question once graced the frequently chiseled body of American womanhood’s current, non-traditional guiding light. Her libidinous display of pulchritude hadn’t seen the light of day since a British magazine’s salacious 1990 photo shoot until the identity of the chandelier-draped model humping the airplane was revealed.

The crystal-bedecked breasts belonged to the bumptious lady in the White House long before she was branded #FLOTITS last week by the correspondingly buxom Bette Midler. Until Midler branded her with the new moniker, the lady servicing the airliner cockpit was usually portrayed as a rigid, unsmiling fixture running down airplane stairs behind her preening husband. The loudest conversation about her upper works until recently was whether or not Melania had them refurbished last June while she was reportedly undergoing surgery for kidney problems. It is an uncertain report. Nobody writes news stories about giblets.

It turns out Melania’s unique talent was fortuitous as well. Bonking airplanes in futuristic pilot garb was apparently part of the valuable skill sets she brought with her when being fast-tracked to American citizenship. She arrived in the United States on a B-1/B-2 visitor visa in 1996, and was issued a self-sponsored green card “based on her extraordinary ability” in 2001. Perhaps the Central American refugees bringing their children to America should get boob jobs and put on ridiculous outfits to qualify for citizenship.

The scandalous revelation was reportedly brought forth by the singing taxpayer’s concern over unanticipated expenses. The lady with the platinum pipes claims she was expressing her anxiety over dry cleaning bills American taxpayers might be forking over to pay for repetitive smartening up of the upholstery on board Air Force One. While Ms. Midler’s attention to mundane detail is inspiring to some, she attracted the ire of many women who think being a snarky pig belongs exclusively in the preserve of men.

Words mean something. One local report claims Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue sent a copy of the titillating tweet to his incredibly generous supporters in the turkey industry demanding to know why they can’t produce turkey breasts so appetizing. Last year the news was reporting that the turkey industry’s attempts to increase the size of the big fowl’s breasts resulted in genetically altered turkeys that fell on their faces every time they tried to walk.

Even on Thanksgiving Day there are matters more important than an after dinner turkey sandwich. Last year The Shinbone Star reported the holiday’s reprieved White House turkey somehow expressed a death wish rather than submit to Trump putting his “tiny hands all over her breasts and thighs” just hours before performing a Jamal Khashoggi act. Both events are still in the air.

It is now a year later and the national dialogue remains consumed with Trumpleforeskin’s insatiable appetite for callow women and bellowous breasts. One such constant is the endless misfortunes of Melania Trump. Ever wonder what she has to be thankful for this Thanksgiving? Being characterized as a slut around the world is not something for which American First Ladies are usually recognized.

It is not however the only time her breasts propelled the First Lady into the limelight. Last June America’s #FLOTUS was unable to attend the G-7 summit taking place in Quebec. Doctors reportedly told a chastened Mr. Trump his aging super model could not fly for a month due to an excruciatingly complex kidney operation.

“She had a big operation,” Trump adroitly explained.

Almost immediately after her emergence from her reputed rocky recovery there was rampant speculation on how 28 years of gravity was reversed in a week. A sudden interest in spatial physics erupted after the 48-year old former model with debilitating kidney problems was inexplicably graced with a magnificently reborn chest. The spiritual among the astounded observers wondered if deific intervention played a hand.

Get over it! The American Thanksgiving story isn’t just about breasts. The real story at Thanksgiving is turkeys. The demand for gobblers around the world has increased considerably, Perdue’s turkey loving friends tell us. The demand for big breasts is particularly insatiable. The other, other white meat has become a staple in industrial cooking, making impressive inroads against beef and pork alternatives because it grows fast, tastes good, and is always available as a subject for inappropriate Thanksgiving musings.

Melania’s breasts seem to fit that mold as well, especially since our vacuous, ersatz president revealed he doesn’t think about his decisions after he makes them, or before for that matter. He is probably preoccupied with breasts. He seems happiest when he can get his hands on some well-done ones. Congress should encourage the perverted old geezer. Perhaps during the emperor-in-waiting’s last days he should hand over more day-to-day duties like running the country to his surrogate Bozo the Clown so he can pursue the perfect breast. His buddy Putin probably knows where some are.

The world will be safer when Trump has a big one in each hand and Thanksgiving will once again mean more than a turkey sandwich at half time.