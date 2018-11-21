Trump: No problem murdering a journalist if you can make a few bucks

Donald Trump is embracing another murderer, this time Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, again ignoring his own intelligence community that blames the prince for the brutal torture and murder of Saudi dissident and Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump fails to surprise.

For decades, Khashoggi was close to the Saudi royal family and also served as an adviser to the government. But he fell out of favor and went into self-imposed exile in the United States last year. From the U.S. he wrote a monthly column for the Washington Post in which he criticized Saudi policies, including those of the crown prince.

The Saudis first claimed Khashoggi left their consulate in Istanbul after he went there to gain permission to marry. Later, in the early hours of Oct. 20, state television reported that Khashoggi had in fact died in the consulate after a fight.

As we now know, Khashoggi was cut to pieces — while still alive — and his body parts were secreted out of the consulate.

Trump has yet to meet a single murdering despot that he doesn’t envy. Putin, Kim, Duterte, and now Mohammed bin Salman. Hell, Trump seems to admire Adolf Hitler as well, he’s adopted so much of his playbook.

Meanwhile, sources in Turkey sent Trump tapes of Khashoggi being tortured and hacked to pieces, but Sensitive Don says they don’t interest him. He said there was no reason for him to listen to the recording because, “It’s a suffering tape, it’s a terrible tape.”

We all know how sensitive Donald is, what with those innocent children held in wire cages at camps on the Texas border, along with thousands of other asylum-seekers who are walking thousands of miles to escape death in their home countries in Central America.

In an amazing statement, Trump declared, “It could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event — maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!”

It’s a consistent ploy with Denying Donald, always willing to look the other way if there’s a buck to be made. Son-in-law Jared Kushner has a cozy relationship with the murderous Saudi family — he claimed to have sold them $110 billion of sophisticated military weapons — a contract that still hasn’t been paid off. Disgusting and pathetic.

It remains to be seen whether Kushner at least will have the testicular fortitude to speak up about the Saudi outrage. Clearly his father-in-law will not.