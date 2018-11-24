Trumplandia: Nov. 17 — 24, 2018

Pilgrim’s Pride Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 43% — up from 38% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 51% — up from 49% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

Will be speaking with our great military in different parts of the world, through teleconference, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern. Then it will be off to see our Coast Guard patriots & to thank them for the great job they have been doing, especially with the hurricanes. Happy Thanksgiving! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2018

Phoning it In

The week of our Trump — Nov. 17, 2018: To kick-off Thanksgiving weekend, the first family flew south to their enclave in Florida — Mar-a-Lago — to spend time spreading goodwill and giving thanks for all they had received during a very difficult year.

Americans have used the holiday to highlight the importance of giving and have been able to look to our leaders to set the proper example about the meaning of that meal between Pilgrims and indigenous Americans — except for now.

Squirreled up in their private, luxury resort, the Trump family Thanksgiving seemed to become the opposite of a mission to spread goodness across the 50 states, but more a time for Pappa Trump to spit more venom and share meals with his wealthy friends.

Landing in Palm Beach, Fla., on Nov. 20, President Trump officially began his holiday vacation with a round of golf with supporter and golf legend Jack Nicklaus. The Commander-in-Chief joined the 77-year-old Nicklaus as well as the golfer’s son and grandson prior to the official holiday.

On Thanksgiving Day, Trump served up a cornucopia of self-centered conceit to anyone who would listen, making phone calls to veterans that reminded us all of what a “tremendous job” he was doing for the country.

Later, instead of visiting troops in person, Donnie Twitterthumbs took to the telephone to send his Thanksgiving wishes and quickly returned to social media to hammer the head of the Supreme Court and the 9th Circuit court of Appeals. Still later, he visited a local Coast Guard station and visited his nearby golf course.

The holiday was born in 1620 when the Mashpee Wampanoag people and the newly arriving Pilgrims found themselves sharing provisions as a show of cooperation and community. The story was shaped into our holiday in 1863 by President Abraham Lincoln to help mend fences between warring factions during the Civil War.

By 1990, President George H. W. Bush celebrated the holiday with troops in Saudi Arabia during “Operation Desert Shield.” Bill and Hillary Clinton served meals to the homeless in 1993 at a local church in D.C. and W. served U.S. service people at the Baghdad International Airport in Iraq in 2003.

During his time in the White House President Barack Obama annually placed calls to deployed U.S. service members in every branch of he military. During his next to last year in office, 2015, he served meals to the homeless at Friendship Place Homeless Center in the nation’s capital.

No such grace could be expected from our current Commander-in-Chief.

The billionaire president and his family again opted to break tradition by hosting a sumptuous meal for the wealthy at his private club in balmy Florida. The menu included a carving station with turkey and all the trimmings, beef tenderloin, lamb and salmon, as well as Chilean sea bass, red snapper and braised short ribs.

As the rich dined on the delicious food their paltry $200,000 annual membership to Mar-a-Lago brings, 6,000 troops spent their holiday at the Mexican border laying barbed wire for a caravan of refugees still some two weeks away.

The Mashapee Wampanoag, ironically led a demonstration against the Trump Department of the Interior on Nov. 14, 2018. The descendants of the original Thanksgiving feast said the protest was led to urge Congress to prevent their reservation from being dissolved and put up for sale.

At time of press the Wampanoag had little reason for which to be thankful in that pursuit.

Oh, But Her E-mails

In keeping with our motif of thankful giving, the Democrats were thankful this week for emergence of yet another e-mail based political controversy and gave senior White House aide Ivanka Trump all she could handle.

On Nov. 16 The Washington Post reported that ethics officials discovered the use of a personal e-mail server by Ivanka Trump that was similar to that of her dad’s political opponent, Hillary Clinton, during her time as secretary of state. The Post stated that Ivanka used her personal e-mail address throughout much of 2017.

Interviewed the next day, Peter Mirijanian, a spokesman for Ivanka, said the e-mails were sent when she transitioned into government. He said the Mrs. Kushner sometimes used her private e-mail accounts for “logistics and scheduling concerning her family.” He said the e-mails were sent before Ivanka could gain proper guidance on e-mail.

Or in other words the White House Senior aide did not know use of e-mail from a private source was wrong.

On Nov. 17, President Trump acknowledged Ivanka’s use of private e-mail, but denied any hypocrisy between his daughter’s use of an unauthorized account and that of “Crooked Hillary” Clinton:

“They weren’t classified like Hillary Clinton. They weren’t deleted like Hillary Clinton,” the president said classifying the topic as fake news. “She wasn’t doing that to hide her e-mails.”

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) launched an investigation in the use of e-mails by White House officials last year, but never received the requested documents. Cummings said he plans to obtain those documents to ensure that Ivanka, her husband Jared Kushner, and other officials are complying with federal records laws and to not create spectacle like was done in 2016 investigation of former Secretary Hillary Clinton.

In addition, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Nov. 20 called for an investigation into the First Daughter’s e-mail use, either by the office of government ethics or Congress.

Fox News reported on Nov. 21 that the electronic mail of the First Daughter has caught the attention of Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), head of the House Oversight Committee. Due to retire from Congress at the end of the year, Gowdy, who led the probe into Hillary Clinton’s e-mails during her time as secretary of state, sent a letter to the White House asking for more information on the Ivanka e-mails.

Gowdy’s letter set a Dec. 5 deadline for the White House to provide information on an internal review and to answer whether the Ivanka Trump e-mails contained sensitive or classified information.

Which Trial?

Justice Roberts can say what he wants, but the 9th Circuit is a complete & total disaster. It is out of control, has a horrible reputation, is overturned more than any Circuit in the Country, 79%, & is used to get an almost guaranteed result. Judges must not Legislate Security… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2018

Prior to the holiday, President Trump and Chief Supreme Court Justice John Roberts engaged in a Twitter war that again lowered the office of the president and brought new scrutiny to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

In this instance Donald Trump’s holiday spirit saw him give the head of the U.S. Supreme court a bit of hell just in time for the holidays.

Roberts, who most often is silent and not prone to wade into political waters, came out and attempted to set the record straight on the court system after the president questioned the opinion of U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar, who issued a temporary restraining order against the Trump policy on asylum for migrants.

The halted Trump policy would require migrants to apply for asylum at legal border crossings, bucking the current system that allows migrants to present themselves to immigration officers after illegally crossing the border and requesting asylum. Advocate groups sued the Trump administration plan change and Tigar’s ruling temporarily put a stop to it, touching off a war of words between Trump and Roberts.

Trump lashed out at the 9th Circuit, chastising the judges of the circuit for differing with his decisions on border safety and pointed to the San Francisco-based court as being a thorn in his side as well as the site for “a lot of bad court decisions.”

During an interview outside the White House Trump accused Tigar of being “an Obama judge” and further stated “it’s not going to happen like this anymore.”

“We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges,” Roberts said in his statement. “What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them. That independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for.”

Some legal scholars wonder if the dispute could lead to a constitutional crisis where Trump sets judges as just the bi-product of our partisan political process and not independent members of the court. Such a position would cause the public to question all court decisions, even those rendered by the highest court in the land. Such a position would erode a pillar of our democratic system.

The ability to diminish the courts could be a subtext for a president who may come before the court in the future in the matter of impeachment, which would involve rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Tigar’s decision, which lasts until Dec. 19, when the judge is scheduled to hear arguments about whether the order should become permanent.

Favorite Things

