The Trump Dump: Jail Time for Donnie

Yes, Virginia, there is a God. And Justice. Donald Trump is going to jail.

You heard it here. Trump is going up the river. No later than 2021.

For those of us who can’t wait, let’s take a quick look at how it’s going to happen. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has likely been sitting on a raft of subpoenas and indictments so as not to influence the elections. Imminently, Roger Stone gets nailed for collusion and perjury, also Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner for perjury at the least. Both the boys are already on record for lying about their Russian meetings.

How is Trump, already in a black funk since the election massacre, likely to take this? About as well as Justin II of the Byzantine Empire took the fall of his army. Emperor Justin was wheeled through his palace on his mobile throne, listening to organ music incessantly, and biting his attendants as he passed, and eating more than one of them.

By dismissing Jeff Sessions and appointing bullethead Matthew Whitaker, Trump had thought to position himself to dismantle the Mueller investigation before it closed in on his family. But Whitaker is so ethically compromised and legally ineligible for his post that his days are numbered.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie may well be Trump’s choice for Sessions’ successor. The disgraced governor has all the qualifications that distinguish Trump himself — an abysmal popularity rating, an ego as bloated as his waistline, and a history of illegal conduct (including his legendary stint as director of “A Bridge Too Far”.)

But like Trump, Christie has no loyalty to anyone but himself, and if he ever was inclined to stand firmly by Trump, getting shut out of a Cabinet post disabused him. So as the noose tightens around The Conspirator-in-Chief, look for Christie to come down on the side of due process. So, no pardons for the Trump family.

Mueller subpoenas Trump who refuses to testify. Rep. Schiff’s Ethics Committee releases Trump’s fraudulent tax records. The emoluments case against Trump advances in federal court. Mueller charges Trump, with abundant evidence, of perjury and obstruction of justice over former FBI Director James Comey’s firing and meetings with Russian emissaries — Trump was undoubtedly the one on the phone with Don Jr. in the midst of key meetings with Putin cohorts. Mueller also has Trump on money-laundering for the Russians, Ukranians, Indians and Saudis. Can we get as far as a charge of treason? Less likely, but the rest of Trump’s sordid dealings are more than enough to spell his end.

Democrats hold their impeachment fire while public outrage builds. Trump fires Mueller. Massive demonstrations fill the streets. Mueller releases his files in testimony to Schiff’s committee.

Now we’re closing in on fall 2020 and an election that will not only spell resounding defeat for Trump but disaster for the GOP. Republicans finally jump ship and the Senate votes to sustain the House’s impeachment.

As the world resounds with a triumphant “You’re fired!” not even lap-dog Mike Pence dares pardon the disgraced Donald.

No matter, anyway, if Pence did forgive Trump his crimes. New York’s Southern District Court, which will have already fined Trump in the hundreds of thousands and banned the entire family from participation in non-profits for their fraudulent charity, now convicts Trump on something far more damaging — tax evasion. We’re talking serious jail time. Just ask Al Capone.

At least the former president will be back in his beloved Manhattan. At least for a few minutes en route to Riker’s Island.