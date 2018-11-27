A new Trump low: Gassing babies at the border.

Hundreds of members of a Central American migrant caravan who have walked thousands of miles in search of asylum from the horrible deprivations in their home countries, rushed the fencing that separates Tijuana, Mexico and the United States on Sunday.

Their caravan began its journey Oct. 13 in San Pedro Sula, Honduras — more than 2,700 miles from Tijuana. It ended when they were met with tear gas after allegedly hurling rocks and bottles at Border Patrol agents. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers took the rare step of firing tear gas into Mexico as well as closing all legal vehicle and foot traffic to the San Ysidro border crossing. About 100,000 visitors per day use the crossing.

Images of children fleeing the tear gas are heart-rending. Children account for approximately 21 percent of the migrants in Tijuana, according to a city official.

Psycho Donald Trump, weighed in on Twitter:

“Mexico should move the flag waving Migrants, many of whom are stone cold criminals, back to their countries. Do it by plane, do it by bus, do it anyway you want, but they are NOT coming into the U.S.A. We will close the Border permanently if need be.”

And, of course, Delusional Donald again demanded his wall.

Not one to be left out when there’s ass-kissing to be done, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) tweeted:

“I support President Trump’s decision to close the border until we can get a handle on the chaos created by the broken laws governing asylum. We must have money for border security/wall and must change asylum laws.”

How Graham has suddenly turned from a frequent Trump basher into a Trump cocksock is amazing.

Caravaners were met on Sunday by Mexican federal police officers at a bridge that leads to the San Ysidro border crossing, through which millions of people and vehicles pass each year. At that point, many of the marchers bypassed the police by running across a dry riverbed toward a railroad crossing.

The police, carrying riot shields, formed a new line and appeared to contain the rush of migrants 100 yards or more from the crossing. They erected barriers on the roads and sidewalks leading to the main border crossing for cars and trucks.

Mexico’s president-elect, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has built his political career on defending the poor, takes office on Saturday and his government will be forced to navigate demands from Washington on dealing with the migrants. He and his top officials had planned to meet on Sunday in Mexico City to discuss possible solutions. Instead, they were forced to view the rioting on television like the rest of the world.

Mexican border communities are straining to house and feed thousands of impoverished and increasingly desperate guests. In Tijuana, some community members protested the arrival of the caravan and yelled for them to go back home. More than 1,000 demonstrators showed up. Many wearing Mexican soccer jerseys, waving Mexican flags and even singing the Mexican anthem. Children carried signs that read, “Mexico first” and “No more caravans.”

A Consulta Mitofsky survey in October showed that 51.4 percent of Mexicans are in favor of helping or protecting the migrants, while 33.8 percent took the opposite view. The remaining respondents expressed no opinion.

Tijuana’s mayor, José Manuel Gastélum, accused migrants in the caravan of being violent, crude, and “mariguanos” (“stoners”), and vowed to conduct an inquiry to decide if the city will continue to welcome them.

To complicate matters, Mexico’s new president shares many of Donald Trump’s traits: “Even his closest aides say they are not sure which López Obrador will emerge, the avuncular leader who preaches love and morality, the leftist firebrand who skewers opponents, the pragmatist aiming for a broader development deal for the region, or the impetuous politician who seems to make it up as he goes along,” according to Azam Ahmed and Elisabeth Malkin, writing for The New York Times.

However much many of us embrace the migrants’ trek and desire for a better life in the United States, the latest events have seriously compromised what little chance they had of success.