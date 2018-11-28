The Strange Tale of ‘Coffee Boy George’ Part 1: Making Coffee

When we first met George Papadopoulos the special counsel investigation into Russian meddling during the 2016 Presidential election was in full swing. Characterized as anywhere from a “low-level volunteer” to a “foreign affairs adviser” by the Trump campaign, the mysterious 31-year-old was an early focus of the Robert Mueller investigation.

Thought to be the conduit to bring the Trump campaign dirt on Hillary Clinton via Russia, the unknown staffer became relevant in the early days of the probe, especially after he lied several times to the FBI. Things got more intriguing when the president, along with Trump allies including White House mouthpiece Sarah Huckabee Sanders, began distancing themselves from Papadopoulos, then poof, the legend of Coffee Boy George was born.

A September 2017 guilty plea for lying to the Feds and an almost insignificant two-week sentence in federal prison followed about a month later. Papadopoulos was seen to be less than cooperative with the federal probe and embarked on an extensive television and media campaign to postpone his agreed upon jail time.

That all ended on Monday when the University of London-educated Trump supporter began his 14-day stint behind bars at the federal prison camp in Oxford, Wis.

Like all of those who cooperated with Mueller, Papadopoulos was dismissed by The Donald as a traitor, but after his plea, Georgie went on the offensive and questioned the special counsel and the probe itself, even changing his attorneys to fight his prison term. U.S. federal judge Randolph Moss dismissed Papadopoulos’ motion to postpone his sentence on Sunday.

After serving his time, Papadopoulos will still face supervision by authorities, as well as 200 hours of community service and a $9,500 fine.

Over the last year, many of us who followed Papadopoulos wondered what tales would spring forth as his jail date approached.

During his sentencing he told the judge that lying to the FBI was a “dreadful mistake” and that he hoped to redeem himself. But days later he began an attack on the Mueller probe that portrayed it and his arrest as an international frame job involving the administration of former President Barack Obama and the spy agencies of Australia and the United Kingdom.

The claim was a long way from the depiction of the Trump aide shortly after he began cooperating with the Mueller probe in early 2017. In those days, Papadopoulos was placed at the center of the Mueller probe by the media, while his role was trivialized by those on Team Trump.

In those days his future wife, Simona Mangiante, questioned why he accepted a plea deal in the first place and begged Trump to pardon her man, who she insisted was just a low-level volunteer. While the White House never came to Papadopoulos’ assistance, it never explained the disparity between “low level volunteer” and his more logical role as some kind of foreign adviser.

When the din settled, it was Papadopoulos who re-imaged his meeting with college professor Joseph Mifsud and a woman said to be the niece of Russian President Vladimir Putin in England. He said it was Mifsud who offered the information on Clinton to ensnare him in a trap aimed at defaming Trump.

In the last months before his incarceration, Papadopoulos appeared on television show like “The View,” and with Sean Hannity on Fox News. He also gained a closed-door hearing with the House of Representatives Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform panels in the last month. He said his very public campaign was carried out to shed light on an alleged international frame job that landed him in the middle of the Mueller probe.

He claimed that Mifsud was not tied to Russia, and the woman thought to be Putin’s niece was a spy tied to Australia or the U.K. Papadopoulos admitted his job was more than that of a volunteer, but accused foreign nations of trying to use him for his ties to Trump or for his alleged ties to energy businesses in Cyprus and Israel.

He said he introduced candidate Trump to the president of Egypt during the campaign, but never was able to introduce him to Putin.

Papadopoulos said Victoria Nuland, former assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs under former President Barack Obama, was in touch with British spy Christopher Steele and used the meeting to plant “false agents (Mifsud) in the hope it would sabotage the Trump candidacy. He said it was all a “setup” that led to the Mueller investigation.

Using Twitter as his stage, Papadopoulos called for a declassification of the FISA court warrants that led to his arrest and started a gofundme page to pay for his legal fees. At press time, his site had raised a little over $16,000 toward a goal of $250,000.

Papadopoulos, like Jerome Corsi and even Paul Manafort, appears to have deceived the FBI and the special prosecutor despite agreeing to a plea deal.

Where not cooperating appears to be the strategy of the day, we can only hope that like Papadopoulos this week, all the guilty will end up where they belong — in jail.