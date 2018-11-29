Is the Charge Of The Light Brigade Galloping Back Around?

Half a league, half a league, Half a league onward, All in the valley of Death Rode the six hundred …

“Forward, the Light Brigade!” Was there a man dismayed? Not though the soldier knew …

Cannon to right of them, Cannon to left of them, Cannon in front of them Volleyed and thundered …

Flashed all their sabres bare, Flashed as they turned in air, Sabring the gunners there …

Gassing children on our southern border is disgusting, but watching Eastern Europe explode into a devastating regional war is far, far worse for the world. The European and Asian economic and military powers already greatly fear a regional war in Eastern Europe that threatens the world’s skittish balance of power, so why doesn’t Donald Trump care? Despite the palpable danger, he manages to keep America’s attention solely riveted on his overreaction at America’s southern border.

It seems incomprehensible to historians from many disciplines that Trump is focused on southern California where the only harm to our border is the harm he inflicts on the hopeless, wretched people he routinely abuses. Whenever he does, he enables Vladimir Putin to take another bite out of Ukraine.

What if Trump’s behavior is intentionally obtuse to obscure America’s unprecedented disinterest in the potentially cataclysmic events going on between Russians and Ukrainians? The United States still leads the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Pinning Trump down on Ukraine is like grabbing fog. His only apparent political talents are lying and diversion, skills with which he routinely redirects the world’s attention from his dubious intrigue. Then Trump’s world class stumbling stupidity suddenly makes far more sense.

Like Putin, Trump must know that without U.S. leadership and muscle his Russian buddy faces little meaningful kickback from NATO for daring to nibble away at Russia’s former province. Perhaps Putin’s decision to capture two Ukrainian Navy coastal patrol boats and a tug in contested Kerch Strait is a test of the resolve of other NATO members. Without passage, Ukraine has no access to the world’s oceans.

European pundits are already claiming the little naval fray is a test. Because of Trump’s inexplicable help, Putin currently has an almost free hand for a little Soviet-style land grab that could become the Bolshevik Revolution deux.

The problem for Europe is that Putin is aiming his military force to the West, a condition that makes the 29 NATO members extremely nervous. The Ukraine and Poland are strategic trip wires that for centuries marked Russian invasion routes to its arch enemies.

Since the end of World War II, American generals usually become apoplectic with the mere mention of Russian soldiers moving toward Western Europe. In Trumplandia however, Captain Bone Spurs, intrepid commander of Space Force, isn’t about to even fart in Putin’s general direction.

Context for this potential conflict is rarely discussed openly by Western democracies because it doesn’t support the NATO narrative that the Ukraine was once a free and independent nation cruelly captured and subjugated by the Red Menace for almost 75 years. Ukraine, which is not a member of NATO, has been subjugated by Russians of one stripe or another since it existed. Europeans want status quo because the flat, endless steppes provide a historical buffer between Russian ambition and European territory.

Trump may not know the political subtleties in the vast steppes of eastern Europe, but Europeans certainly do, and they are understandably afraid. They are afraid because American-led NATO has kept relative peace in Europe for almost 70 years. Suddenly that security seems far more tentative than it did before Mr. Trump moved into the White House.

The Ukrainian-Russian 2014 feud over Crimea is merely an extension of an old one. The Crimea has always been an irreplaceable Russian naval base and fortress lost to the Nazis in 1941 and recaptured in 1944 by the 4th Ukrainian Front, a name not lost to Ukrainian separatists and Russian nationalists now locked in low intensity combat. Two million Red Army soldiers, including hundreds of thousand Ukrainians, participated in the four-year battle for Crimea and the western Soviet Union. As Putin might say, the current dispute is an internal matter.

Crimea was ostensibly possessed and populated by a non-Slavic people called Tatars until May 1944, when Soviet Union Premier Joseph Stalin had the entire population killed, exiled or otherwise displaced. He replaced them with ethnically Slavic Soviets which included thousands of politically correct Ukrainians. In doing so, Stalin inadvertently lit a fuse that barely sputtered until 2014.

Long before the Soviet Union and independent Ukraine existed, Crimea was colonized by ancient Greeks, Persians, Romans, two vicious empires and a cast of invading hordes of raping, pillaging steppe nomads. Conan would do nicely in the role.

In the middle 19th century, Britain’s vainglorious Charge of the Light Brigade was conducted against Russians at Balaclava, near the seaport at Sevastopol where Florence Nightingale brought succor to suffering British soldiers. Despite that war, two world wars and a Communist revolution, the constant passive-aggressive resistance to Russian domination in Ukraine never stopped.

A new century later the Ukrainians and Russians are still at it. If Trump drew a line in the sand and dared Putin to cross it, the reborn Communist would probably back off even if armed with a pee-pee tape. His military forces are no match for U.S.-backed NATO unless he intends to go nuclear.

Why Trump won’t do anything substantive is an unplumbed mystery even Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis can’t understand. The only person who does seems to is Vladimir Putin.