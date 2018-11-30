Why do we say our president’s a racist? Because it’s true!

If you’ve ever felt that politics in America is really f##ked up and voters are really f’n dumb, well little snowflakes you are correctamundo.

As a shining example we give you, drum roll, Mississippi.

This week a special election was held to replace longtime Sen. Thad Cochran. Voters had Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith, very openly a racist, who was trying to become the first woman from Mississippi to win election to Congress. She won, of course.

Her opponent was black Democrat Mike Espy, who was trying become the state’s first black senator from Mississippi since Reconstruction. He previously served as the 25th United States Secretary of Agriculture from 1993 to 1994. He was both the first African American and first person from the Deep South to hold the position. A Democrat, Espy previously served as the U.S. Representative for Mississippi’s 2nd congressional district from 1987 to 1993.

Hyde-Smith started her political career in 1999 when she was elected to the Mississippi State Senate as a Democrat. She represented the 39th district from 2000 to 2012, but In 2010 she switched parties, citing her conservative beliefs. She was elected Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner in 2011, the first woman elected to that office.

Mississippi hasn’t elected a Democrat to the Senate since the 1980s — and that was a staunch segregationist. John Cornelius Stennis (Aug. 3, 1901 – April 23, 1995) served in the Senate for more than 40 years, becoming its most senior member for his last eight years. He retired in 1989.

Mississippi voters are 35 percent African American, the largest block in the nation. The state ranks 49th in the country for adults with a college degree, and all those voters with just a high school education or less are the ones who are voting for Trumplicans.

When a video emerged earlier this month of Hyde-Smith telling supporters that she’d be “on the front row” if one of her supporters “invited me to a public hanging,” she later called the comments an “exaggerated expression of regard.” The state has a vile public history of blacks being lynched.

Several companies that donated to Hyde-Smith’s campaign, including Walmart, publicly withdrew their support for the senator over the public-hanging comment.

Another video shows her telling a small group at Mississippi State University that suppressing the votes of (liberal) students was “a great thing.” Her campaign said her comment was meant as a joke, but that explanation backfired when the black student seen laughing during the event posted on Twitter that Hyde-Smith’s campaign was using him as a prop.

Well, that’s Mississippi, where Hyde-Smith’s open racism failed to turn voters in the absolutely Red state.

Contrast that election with the 2017 Alabama senatorial election between accused sexual predator Roy Moore, Republican, and Democrat Doug Jones.

Even Trumplican state leaders refused to support Moore, and he was was crushed by Jones who became the first Democrat to win any statewide office in Alabama in a decade.

In that race, The Washington Post reported that four women claimed Moore had pursued them sexually or romantically when they were 18 or younger and he was in his 30s. The Post report said that when Moore was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney in Etowah County, he brought Leigh Corfman, who was then 14, to his home and sexually molested her.

Moore was twice removed from his post as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, first for dismissing a federal court order to remove a 5,280-pound granite monument of the Ten Commandments he had installed in the state judicial building, and later for flouting the United States Supreme Court’s decision affirming gay marriage. For good measure, he has declared that homosexuality should be illegal, and that Muslims should not be allowed to serve in Congress.

What obviously makes all this so damned important and disgusting is that in both elections, Donald Trump supported and campaigned for both candidates, one an open racist and the other a sexual predator.

Trump was asked why he consistently sides with the accused over women accusers, and his answer was simple: He puts his political party first.

“I wasn’t happy with Roy Moore, let’s get that straight. But Roy Moore was a . . . Republican candidate. And I would have rather had a Republican candidate win.

That the president of the United States prefers a sexual predator and an unapologetic racist — both like himself — is just plain f##ked up.

Rick Shenkman, an Emmy Award-winning reporter and historian, says this in his book “Just How Stupid Are We? Facing the Truth About the American Voter”:

“The vaunted wisdom of the American people, is a myth. When it comes to government and politics, we are ignoramuses — ill-informed, apathetic, and easily manipulated.”

As these two elections illustrate, we’re guilty as charged.