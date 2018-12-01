Trumplandia: Nov. 24 — Dec. 1, 2018

Misery Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 38% — down from 43% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 47% — down from 51% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

….Lightly looked at doing a building somewhere in Russia. Put up zero money, zero guarantees and didn’t do the project. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 30, 2018

Man, What a Weak

The week of our Trump — Nov. 24, 2018: President Donald Trump continued his dark reign over the shining city on the hill this week by adding more doom and despair to the news cycle while continuing his assault on our senses with more miserable news that thrilled only his most sadistic supporters.

Filled with the never-ending spin of liars who were offered or given plea deals by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, a brutal week was capped off by another guilty plea from his former personal attorney Michael Cohen. All of the activity gave Trump more ammunition to go after the “witch hunt” probe into Russian meddling in his campaign before bopping over to South America for the G20 Summit.

Using the combination of tear gas, a display of spooky Christmas trees and a melodrama about his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Donnie Darko upped our misery quotient and even brought in Melania and Ivanka to help spread the gloom.

The week began with Trump toady George Papadopoulos going to jail after criticizing his plea deal on Nov. 26. The same day, convicted former Trump campaign head Paul Manafort was seen to have been uncooperative with the federal government by lying and briefing the president’s legal team about all of the inner goings on of the probe.

At almost the same time, conservative author Jerome Corsi disclosed he turned down a plea deal from the special counsel while stating that he, too, was facing an indictment. Corsi and Trump wingman Roger Stone faced public scrutiny about their ties to Wikileaks and the hacking of the Democratic National Committee. In the end, Corsi, 72, said he would rather die in jail that cooperate with the government.

However, just as it appeared Trump’s mafia-esque gamesmanship had derailed the federal probe, Cohen his longtime fixer, re-emerged this time to plead guilty for lying to Congress about his contact with the Russian government.

On Nov. 29 Cohen sent shockwaves through the Team Trump with the admission he’d lied to Congress. Appearing in federal court in Manhattan, Cohen said he made false statement to both the House and Senate intelligence committees as it applied to the effort to build Trump Tower in Moscow during the 2016 election.

The former Trump confidante had agreed to cooperate with the probe and pleaded guilty to other charges involving violating campaign finance laws involving the hush money payments to a porn star and a Playboy bunny on behalf of the president.

Cohen, a recently registered Democrat, faces sentencing in that case in about two weeks

Trump was enraged by Cohen’s latest plea and accused his former “fixer” as a lying, weak person” who was only trying to reduce his sentence.

For his part, Cohen’s plea only deepened Trump’s ties to Russia. The former personal attorney of Trump said the president was attempting to site a Trump Tower in Moscow and even offered its president a $50 million apartment in the structure as a way to sweeten the deal.

Cohen said he lied to Congress about the deal, which occurred during Trump’s 2016 run for the White House and suggests the Russian government itself had information on the negotiation, arguably meaning Trump was compromised and attempting to broker a deal with a hostile government against the United States government while running for its highest office. The deal would seemingly have given Vladimir Putin himself a reason to aid the Trump run to the White House, always knowing he had leverage over the American politician.

The revelation rounded out another agonizing week of mind-numbing news items that again seemed to enrage Trump, who according to an interview on Nov. 29, said there was nothing illegal about the timing of the negotiation and that he could make deals with any country, even Russia, regardless of his duty to protect Americans from foreign adversaries.

The news along with Trump’s cavalier response to the allegations only continued to confound the public given the president has stated he had no financial ties to Russia during his 2016 presidential campaign, but does not seem to understand why there are suspicions about his ties to the Kremlin or why it was illegally meddling in an election he won.

“My focus was running for president, but my run for president does not mean I’m not allowed to do business,” said the billionaire developer. “I was doing a lot of different things when I was running. There would be nothing wrong if I did do it.”

A Real Tear-Jerker

.@IvankaTrump to @DebRobertsABC on people saying Pres. Trump is creating a climate for hatred: "I reject that. I think that he is creating policy that is going to lift all Americans.” https://t.co/vN9BjW67gR pic.twitter.com/uaTD2rnGSp — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 28, 2018

First Daughter Ivanka Trump weighed in on her father’s policy for dealing with refugees along the Mexican outside of Tijuana and the results were less than uplifting.

Charged with being the voice of compassion and empathy for an administration that has ham-handedly created a travel ban for Muslims, placed children in cages after separating them from their parents because they sought asylum, Ivanka gave an exclusive interview to “Good Morning America” on Nov. 28. The senior White House adviser seemed to have little knowledge that tear gas had been used to disperse migrants or that gas and lethal force was sanctioned by her father.

Generally easy on the eye, The Donald’s favorite offspring, was incredulous when confronted with questions on Trump’s border policy by reporter Deborah Roberts.

“I don’t believe that that’s what he said,” she said dismissively.

After viewing a tape of Papa Trump’s cheery Thanksgiving warning for the refugees seeking asylum, Ivanka did what she always does — punted!

Stating the un-American practices of shooting tear gas at the group of men, women and children was necessary to protect the country’s borders, Ivanka blamed Democrats, the refugees themselves, and anyone but the guy who gave the ghastly orders — her dad.

When shown a tape of her dad crowing about giving the green light for use of deadly force on the refugees, Ivanka went to trusty Trump alternate facts and wished the reality of women and children fleeing from tear gas into the cornfield:

“So — lethal force, under any circumstance, would be the last resort. He’s not talking about innocents. So he’s not talking about innocent asylum-seekers.”

She called the images of the innocents running away from the gas “devastating” and said it made her angry. Not at her dad, but at the Republican-controlled Congress and its minority counterparts who had not passed a comprehensive plan on immigration.

Seemingly forgetting the eight years that Republicans in Congress had refused to pass immigration reform under the past president, Ivanka said despite being “heartbroken” by the images of migrant women and children fleeing the military at the border her dad’s policies should be viewed as uplifting.

Ain’t Nothing But a G(20) Thang

Based on the fact that the ships and sailors have not been returned to Ukraine from Russia, I have decided it would be best for all parties concerned to cancel my previously scheduled meeting…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2018

Like some pathetic version of “The Young and the Beautiful,” the bro-mance between Donnie Turncoat and his handler Vladimir Putin made an appearance in beautiful Buenos Aires, Argentina this week and had the whole world on the edge of its collective seat.

Would they meet?

Wouldn’t they meet?

It was so cute.

Every day between the two lovebirds ended like a cliffhanger, especially after Vlad did more of the get and grab in former Soviet territory in the Ukraine.

Last weekend, Russia fired shots at three Ukrainian Navy ship stationed in the Sea of Azov. Russia, which annexed neighboring Crimea four years ago, said the naval standoff is a result of Ukrainian ships not following protocol in place along the Kerch Strait.

The area is currently being blockaded by what has been estimated as 35 Russian naval vessels. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has solicited a response from NATO although the Ukraine is not a part of the North American Treaty Organization. The Ukrainian ship are currently impounded by the Russian navy.

At press time, the three Ukrainian ships and crews, which numbered about 24 sailors, had not been returned to Crimea.

The situation has impacted what had been a planned second summit between Putin and Trump set to occur today during the G20 Summit.

On Nov. 25 Trump commented that he was not happy about the perceived Russian aggression. As he left for Argentina on Nov. 29 the president expected to still meet with Russia. However, before he landed in Buenos Aires for the meeting of 20 industrialized nations, things changed.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Trump had canceled the scheduled meeting during his flight. Sanders said the move came after Trump consulted Chief of Staff John Kelly and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Media speculation said Cohen’s guilty plea might have impacted Trump’s ability to meet Putin, given the allegations. The Kremlin said the Trump cancelation has nothing to do with the Ukraine, but may be due to something closer to home.

Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for the Kremlin, said they accept Trump’s reasons and the cancelation, but said the communist country believes “we should look for answers in the U.S. domestic political situation.”

Yesterday, the Kremlin stated the two would still meet during a brief caucus Putin has set up for nations at the G20.

At press time it was still uncertain if those two crazy kids would ever get together in Argentina.

Favorite Things

As we enter the holiday season, each week we’ll take a look at an item that may or may not be under the Trump Christmas tree. Please don’t toss your cookies — leave them for Santa.

First Lady Melania Trump brought more of her special brand of joy to the world this week when she formally opened the White House Christmas tree display. Highlighted by a tribute to America’s unique heritage and cities entitled: “America’s Treasures.”

The East Wing will contain the Gold Star Family tree decorated by Gold Star families who have lost loved ones during current conflicts.

According to the whitehouse.gov, “more than 40 topiary trees line the East colonnade” as guest make their way to the East Garden Room, where the First Family Christmas card and ornaments are on display.

Those trees, which are blood red, have been mocked on social media, with some seeing the “crimson ferns” as another effort by the FLOTUS to haunt us during the holiday season.

The People’s House @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season! pic.twitter.com/oejKW3mC15 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018

First Lady Melania Trump said the she thinks the off-color Christmas trees look “fantastic.”