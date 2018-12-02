The Trump Dump: His greatest fear

So many options for this one. Impeachment? Prison? A Rogaine company bankruptcy?

You’d think one or more of these would strike terror into the ball-bearing-sized heart of IM-POTUS.

But Trump’s racist appeal has trumped every manifestation of his seaminess. Insider reports of his penis shape, sordid affairs and mistress payoffs don’t matter a whit. The fallout from his dismantling of environmental and consumer protection programs makes no dent in his armor. Obstruction of justice and attacks on a free press pass go without reproach. A daily embarrassment of lies, belligerence and ignorance is without consequence. But there is an Achilles heel to the greatest heel in presidential history.

Trump’s bête noire is the disclosure of his tax returns. The House Ethics Committee has the power to subpoena those long-hidden reports and rescue them from the non-existent IRS audit Trump claimed was holding up their release. Trump’s eagerness to dump Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has nothing to do with the declining stock market, rising interest rates or Trump’s inability to spell or pronounce Steve M’s name.

Rather, Trump knows Mnuchin is already on record indicating he would obey the law — an unforgivable breach of loyalty in Trump world. Mnuchin’s prudence means that when Schiff demands Trump’s tax records, Mnuchin will release them.

So, under the guise of rescuing the economy from Mnuchin’s machinations, Trump will soon unload Mnuchin in favor of a true flunky whose only qualification is loyalty. If past Trump administration vetting is any indicator, the next Treasury Secretary is likely to be a low-down criminal in the rich tradition of the secretaries of the Interior and Commerce, the proposed head of the Veteran’s Administration and the EPA director. But in that lackey’s greasy hands, Treasury may well resist release of Trump’s taxes long enough to get him through his four-year reign of terror.

Reporters have long documented that Trump’s sensitivities are greatest at the prospect of anyone divulging his actual income and debt. Sure, he must worry that, as the New York Times has already discovered, Trump has been illegally ducking millions in taxes for years.

And it’s no doubt of great concern to Trump that reports will soon reveal how much money slimy Eastern European oligarchs have funneled into his depleted coffers to keep his “failing” empire off life-support.

But the greatest anxiety for The Donald is that the public learns just how little money he actually has. In Trump’s trashy gold-plated Goodfellas Long Island world, nothing is as validating as money.

So just how little money does Trump have? Perhaps only hundreds of millions, not billions as he asserts. Perhaps when all the loans and leveraging is accounted for, his net worth is not worth a plugged nickel.

Either way, Trump’s deathly fear of financial disclosure is plainly based upon the fact that he is nowhere near the richest man in the world, nor the country or the state. Trump’s not even the richest politician in the borough (Hello, Mayor Bloomberg).

That the Trumpian house of cards did not collapse entirely when his casinos and the real estate market tanked is a triumph of bluster — Trump somehow induced the banks to let him manage his own bankruptcy. Still, it took a heavy infusion of Eastern European money — paying multiple times the going rate for his tawdry properties — for Trump to rise out of the muck once again. And what exactly was the quid-pro-quo for that secretive support. Money laundering? Influence peddling? Crocodiles don’t rescue rats without demanding a hefty price.

There was a plan afoot among Republican opponents to pay off Trump in the billions to abandon his primary run. Had Trump taken the bait we’d all be better off. And he’d truly be a billionaire. He’d rather be rich than president. Soon he will be neither.