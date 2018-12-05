Pompeo: Trump’s brutal policy in impoverished Yemen will continue

Dec. 1, 2018, Buenos Aires, Argentina (CNN) WOLF BLITZER: “Because you [Secretary of State Mike Pompeo] have said, and you’re a former CIA director so you understand how U.S. intelligence analysis works. You’ve said that there is no direct reporting connecting the crown prince [Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman] to directing the order of the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. Can you confidently tell his four children that he was not involved in that order?”

Pompeo’s very long, evasive answer included that he had “read every piece of intelligence that’s in the possession of the United States government.” And not surprisingly when he was finished, Pompeo concluded that the crown prince of the archaic kingdom of bloodstained royalty had nothing to do with Khashoggi’s horrific death. President Donald Trump’s bromance with his favorite money lender is still secure. And that is that, except for one minor afterthought:

POMPEO: “We also, Wolf — and this is very important — are doing everything we can to make sure that we get it right from the beginning for America, that we keep the strategic relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and protect the American people [from Iran]. Those two things can both be done, and we’ve done that very effectively.“

Who would have thought it? Pompeo is egregiously lying to protect a murderous, 15th Century throwback to defend America. From what? The Iranians! Really? Without blinking an eye, Pompeo has hitched a horse and a jackass together and let Blitzer take the reins. Blitzer, a product of snowbound Buffalo, N.Y., never knew the difference. Pompeo’s performance should be enshrined in the Great Hall of Bloviation.

President Bill Clinton was given the moniker “Slick Willie” for the way he slid out of politically devastating situations without leaving a wake. He was that good. But even Slick Willie has got nothing on Pompeo, the former CIA director and Trump’s newest secretary of state. The silver-tongued, Harvard-trained lawyer and West Point’s top 1986 grad is giving Trump a lesson in Orwellian newspeak, the purloined language of Oceania that has found a new voice in Trumplandia.

CNN’s low-key and usually sly reporter Wolf Blitzer got little more from his interview with Pompeo than a superb song-and-dance routine from the SecDef. Blitzer did, however, manage to peel loose one answer that is revealing:

POMPEO: “Secretary Mattis and I, and the president, have made very clear we’re working to end the hostilities in Yemen. The humanitarian crisis there is of epic proportions. Millions of people at or near starvation. This administration has put almost a billion dollars into stopping that humanitarian crisis. The Saudis have put even more money in of theirs.”

What Pompeo didn’t say was the humanitarian crisis in Yemen is a byproduct of the U.S.-supplied and supported Saudi Arabian assault on the poorest nation in the Arab world. What started as a civil war between minority Houthi rebels and supporters of Yemen’s internationally recognized despotic government in 2004, was by 2015 a multilateral assault on Yemen by several neighboring Arab states. The war is supported, supplied and advised by the U.S., whose stated interest is crushing growing Iranian influence so close to the heart of the Arab soul at Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Where the Saudis go, the rest of the Arab world follows.

The generals know the cheapest way to eliminate the Iranian presence in Yemen is to simply destroy its host. Relatively speaking, it would not be hard. More than 50,000 civilians are already dead. More pointedly, Yemen is the only country in the Arab world where the generally despised Persians from Iran have gained a foothold. Pompeo’s old saw is that if the U.S. doesn’t do something about it, the Saudis will peddle both their oil and their critical influence somewhere else, and that, heaven forbid, will make paupers out of billionaire American oil barons.

Last May, the newly minted secretary of state told the ultra-conservative Heritage Foundation it was the Houthi militia that “fuels a conflict that continues to starve the Yemeni people and hold them under the threat of terror.” That is a falsehood.

In fact, Yemen sits astride the strategically essential Bab el-Mandeb Strait separating the Gulf of Aden from the Red Sea where most of the world’s petroleum-laden ships pass through. The current narrative says the Houthi threat to that passage is counter to American interests. The U.S. 5th Fleet is charged with keeping it open, and the 5th Fleet It is more than a match for Houthi rowboats.

The entire premise is suspect. The Houthis have been reduced to making knives and swords out of the carcasses of fallen Saudi missiles. Famine is stalking the land. The few outdated SCUD missile the Iranians supplied the rebels were shot down by the billion-dollar Patriot missile defense system the Saudis purchased from the U.S.

If the cowardly Saudis really wanted to crush Yemen quickly they could do so by invasion, but they would need to hire mercenaries because The Saudi armed forces are a military joke. The Saudis bought an entire army from the U.S. since their best buddy Trump came to power and have no clue what to do with it. Yemen is an hour away by F-15, or 615 miles by road to Mecca, but nobody who is anybody makes money out of a quick war.

BLITZER: “So U.S. military support for the Saudis in Yemen will continue?”

POMPEO: “The program that we’re involved in today we intend to continue.”