How to behave at a state funeral

Rules of etiquette are among the first things a child is taught in order to participate in civilized society. Don’t chew with your mouth open. Say “please” and “thank you.” Don’t interrupt when someone else is speaking. Those are among the basics.

At the next level, eventually everyone has to learn the rules of etiquette for attending a funeral. It’s polite to arrive 10 minutes early and leave the front rows of seats open for family members of the deceased. Wear appropriate and conservative clothing –– preferably something dark. Express your condolences to the family. It’s certainly okay to cry, and if there are moments of humor in the eulogy, it’s okay to laugh a little. And by all means, silence your cell phone or leave it in the car during the service.

Attending a state funeral requires even greater observance of ritual and decorum. Recently, we have seen prime examples in the funerals of former First Lady Barbara Bush and Arizona Sen. John McCain. These occasions often serve a dual purpose: celebrating and remembering the life of a person who has given exceptional service to the community or the entire country; and also, to facilitate unification and provide a reminder to the nation about our common values and goals.

In the 21st century, new rules of state funeral etiquette are being played out on national television. Despite his grief at the funeral of his father, George H.W. Bush, the younger George Bush and 43rd president honored an inside joke by bringing candy or mints to former First Lady Michelle Obama. We witnessed the camaraderie of former world leaders chatting amiably and chuckling together — until the world’s biggest joke walked in and the room went silent because his very presence is no longer a laughing matter.

We saw examples of warm hugs between political rivals or awkward handshakes or just stone-cold faces ignoring each other. Political rancor can be overcome in moments of mourning or it can result in behavior totally unbecoming of our leaders who know full well they’re being scrutinized by the world.

Perhaps this is why the families of Barbara Bush and John McCain didn’t want the current White House occupant at their loved ones’ funerals. He’s not just a distraction; he’s a walking example of vile, corrupt and contrary behavior that flies in the face of all the good qualities exuded by the former first lady and senator.

It was surprising to see Donald Trump show up for the funeral of the 41st president, but some pundits have suggested it was a strategic move on the part of the Bush family. If he’s present, at least he’s not in his golden bathroom tweeting about his feelings of exclusion and how much attention is being showered on someone other than himself.

No, it’s far better to have him sitting in that row of presidents, rivals and people he has offended with television cameras capturing the historic moments of reverence and humility. It was a day to honor a president who was not perfect, who made grave mistakes and missteps, and yet, who still managed to carry himself with dignity and respect for the office. Unlike etiquette, some qualities are innate and cannot be taught on the job — nor can they be faked or bought with all the money in the world.

One thing about funerals is certain: If you’ve lived a life full of service and dignity, your legacy will be chronicled in the words spoken at your funeral. If you’ve lived a life full of notoriety and conflict, selfishness and petulance, your eulogy is likely to be brief and constrained as those who knew you will be hard pressed to remember anything of value that you contributed.

Perhaps that’s the best lesson the current White House occupant can learn — if he’s capable of learning anything at all.

Our time on this earth is limited and death comes to everyone eventually. Even presidents.