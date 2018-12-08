Trumplandia: Dec. 1 — 8, 2018

Burying the President Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 40% — up from 38% last week

Rasmussen Poll: 50% — up from 47% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

President Trump is now sitting next to former President Obama, Clinton and Carter. The Clintons did not acknowledge President Trump.#Remembering41 #Bush41 https://t.co/iuYdkVE6me pic.twitter.com/DR0Nfnn4yx — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 5, 2018

A Eulogy

The week of our Trump, Dec. 1, 2018: The first week of December was brutal. It was a week marked by the burial of the nation’s 41st president, George Herbert Walker Bush, yet juxtaposed by the special counsel investigation into Russian interference that deepened the grave it has been preparing for the current occupant of the White House.

Papa Bush passed away at the age of 94 in Houston on the last day of November. His death touched off a sad parade of mourning and reflection on the past that dwarfed what had been normal for the nation.

After passing on Nov. 30, #41’s own funeral planning kicked in, and the nation was led on a sorrowful journey that began in Houston on a flight on the presidential aircraft, which later landed at Joint Base Andrews near Washington D.C. The former president’s body was then paraded down Pennsylvania Avenue and ended at the steps of the Capitol.

H.W. Bush’s body lay in state on Dec. 3 in the Capital Rotunda. In what was the first official ceremony, leaders from both parties laid red, white and blue wreaths around his casket.

President Trump named Dec. 5 a national day of mourning and ordered the federal government closed. Both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq were also closed.

The funeral ceremony itself featured warm memories and speeches from past leaders, but none from its current president, which is unprecedented.

He sat cross-armed and pouting at the end of a front-row pew along with past presidents and first ladies at the National Cathedral. While our toddler-in-chief may have been upset on the day of the Bush funeral, he was trolled on social media during the week.

Mocked for a range of things including failing to place his hand over his heart during the national anthem and receiving the cold shoulder from former President Bill Clinton and his wife, the snickers he received during the Bush farewell tour would prove to be nothing.

Facing the prospect of more charges or revelations tied to the Mueller probe seemed to drive the petulant president batty and caused him to lash out at all those tied to any aspect of the investigation.

…the lying and leaking by the people doing the Report, & also Bruce Ohr (and his lovely wife Molly), Comey, Brennan, Clapper, & all of the many fired people of the FBI, be listed in the Report? Will the corruption within the DNC & Clinton Campaign be exposed?..And so much more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

By Friday morning, he and his former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson were playing the dozens. Donnie called the former head of Exxon “lazy as hell” and “dumb as a rock.”

By sunset yesterday, when the latest Mueller news dropped, the “Witch Hunt” was deemed over by Trump, who said the latest filings cleared him of any wrongdoing.

However, the Department of Justice recommended “substantial” prison time for his former private attorney Michael Cohen, who in turn disclosed the Russian government had been attempting to reach the presidential campaign since it began in 2015.

Individual – 1

Just after President Bush’s body been laid to rest at his presidential library, the Department of Justice, including Special Counsel Bob Mueller’s team and that of the Southern District of New York, made its biggest move toward burying current Commander-in-Chief Donald Trump.

In three filings involving sentencing of former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and his former “fixer” Michael Cohen, federal prosecutors quietly outlined more of the case against “Individual-1.”

Identified by the government’s sentencing memorandum filed yesterday by the Southern District of New York as “the owner” of the Manhattan-based real estate company for which Cohen served as executive vice president, “Individual -1” or as we call him, the president of the United States of America, finds himself up to his ears in allegations tied to embattled former colleagues.

According to the filed memos, Manafort, who pleaded guilty to two felonies in September before a second trial has told the federal authorities “multiple discernible lies.”

Jailed since August after being found guilty of eight counts tied to tax fraud, Manafort had been a “cooperating” witness for the federal government since September 2018. He was called to testify before the grand jury on Oct. 26 and Nov. 2, 2018.

The documents charge that Manafort breached his plea deal by allegedly lying to federal prosecutors repeatedly during their 12 meetings. The filings further suggest federal authorities confronted Manafort’s legal team about the lies, but his behavior did not change.

Mueller further charged Manafort maintained contact with members of the Trump administration while lying about his contact with Russian military intelligence operative Konstantin Kilimnik, who has been identified as being tied to the hacking of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and supposed Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

Where Manafort holds he cooperated and told federal authorities the truth, the special counsel maintains his lies voided his plea agreement and could lead to more criminal charges. The former Trump campaign chairman is expected to receive his first sentence for his eight financial convictions in February. He is not expected to be sentenced on his alleged lies to federal authorities until later in 2019.

Totally clears the President. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2018

However, the biggest news came from the treatment of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen. Set to be sentenced for the eight crimes he pleaded to including tax evasion and violation of campaign finance laws, along with lying to Congress, Cohen is scheduled to go before a judge in the New York Southern District on Dec. 12.

Despite his guilty pleas, it was his admission that he initially lied to Mueller and Congress about the timeline for the Moscow project that was a bombshell.

Documents stated: “On approximately June 16, 2015, “Individual 1,” for whom Cohen worked at the time, began an ultimately successful campaign for President of the United States.” The memo goes on to state that at Trump’s direction, Cohen coordinated illegal payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy playmate Karen McDougal.

The memos state both payments were campaign finance violations and a coordinated attempt to “deceive the voting public by hiding alleged facts that he believed would have had a substantial effect on the election.”

In addition, the sentencing memos laid out a plan by Cohen at the direction of Trump that suggests both tried to secure the development of a Trump Tower in Moscow since at least 2015. The memo states the project brought on interaction with Russian government officials who craved to participate in “governmental synergy” with the Trump campaign to get the project done.

The Moscow Project was a lucrative business opportunity that sought, and likely required, the assistance of the Russian government. If the project was completed, the Company could have received hundreds of millions of dollars from Russian sources in licensing fees and other revenues.

Cohen admitted he told lies in order to minimize links between the Moscow Project and “Individual 1,” and to give the false impression that the Moscow Project had ended before the Iowa caucus and the first presidential primaries. But the memo stated that Cohen did so to limit the ongoing Russia investigations being conducted by Congress and the special counsel’s office.

The documents further state that Cohen’s public lies were part of a deliberate plan through the use of pre-written statements to impugn the congressional and Department of Justice inquiries publicly in the hope others tied to the scandal would get on the same page and make their lies consistent.

Federal prosecutors said Cohen acted at the direction of the president, not just when he committed two election-related crimes during the 2016 campaign, but also through his lies to Congress, which should not be viewed as singular lies for his own edification, but as part of an organized cover up.

The memos were dismissed by the White House and Trump as old news.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the Manafort memo did not relate to President Trump and Cohen’s disclosers “tell us nothing of value that wasn’t already known.”

President Trump said the memos have cleared him.

Favorite Things

As we enter the holiday season, each week we’ll take a look at an item that may or may not be under the Trump Christmas tree. Please don’t toss your cookies — leave them for Santa.

This week we find out what happens when you leave a dipshit in charge of your vast real estate empire and trimming a Christmas tree. Suddenly I long for red ferns.