The election has come and gone, Canadian and American Thanksgiving leftovers have been eaten, snow is falling for most of us . . . and we are all still waiting for it to happen. No, not Christmas, we’re waiting for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to wrap things up, and although he took another step in that direction just a couple of days ago, we’re still waiting for a giant red bow tied around the investigation, and a gleaming set of handcuffs on Dotard Drumph’s greasy palms.
At times, coverage of the Russia investigation seems to go away, and then all of a sudden there it is again. Such an ebb and flow is bound to happen when you have The Big Orange One ordering the tear-gassing of women and children at the border while pouting that he’s been left out by his “besties” at the G20 Summit. It can be easy to forget that Trump and his so-called loyal comrades are being investigated for criminal activity while The Orange Monkey Man bullies his supposed allies in to a painful new NAFTA agreement, complete with a confusing acronym. But while The Toddler In Chief was carrying on with his tariffs and tax breaks (sorry BFFs only), his hate-filled, typo-plagued tweets and his constant lying, Mueller was quietly doing his job.
Of course, the best part about getting this investigation all wrapped up is that Trump seems to want to help Mueller tie that big red bow. The Orange Monkey Man just can’t help himself; he can’t keep away from anything Russian no matter how many times his advisers say nyet. This latest helpful attempt may be his best one yet!
It’s entirely plausible that kids could one day be reading in the history books how that little blue bird in the Twitter logo took down the 45th president in 140 characters or less:
So it’s official: The mafia is smarter than the current con man occupying the White House.
Twitter says so.
I miss Tony Soprano.
One thought on “‘Twitter and the Monkey Man’”
I’ve been waiting for days to find out about the Orange Monkey Man. I’m still laughing. New moniker!!!!! Love it!!!
