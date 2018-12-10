To our foreign readers: Yes, it was good news. But temper your hopes.

One of the things that marks me as a Democrat and not a Republican is that I actually care about how my country appears to the outside world. That’s why my thoughts today have turned to our foreign readers and what they must be thinking about the latest news from America.

By now world citizens will have read and digested last week’s news about the legal filings by the office of Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller, and a separate filing by the office of the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Much has been written about the legal language that seems to implicate “Individual-1” in one or more felonies, and surely non-Americans everywhere understand that “Individual-1” is none other than Donald J. Trump, president of the United States.

A legitimate question from afar might be, “How the f**k is this guy still your president?”

Believe me, a lot of Americans are also grappling with that question, but to answer it, we must first examine those Americans who are not grappling with it at all.

Trump is still propped up by a Republican-controlled Senate, which will enjoy an even stronger majority in the new session. So even though impeachment proceedings can and possibly will be initiated in the House of Representatives — newly controlled by Democrats — it seems likely that any impeachment effort will stall in the Senate.

Since our national standard has been that a sitting president cannot be indicted, but must first be impeached and removed from office, our best hope rests not with lawyers, judges, journalists or congressional representatives, but with the nation’s bedrock, the very men and women who put Trump into power in the first place. In short, Republican voters must do an about-face and tell their Red State senators that having a charlatan and criminal in the Oval Office is not a good look for America, and that they support removing him from office so that criminal proceedings against him can begin.

Is that likely to happen? No, and that is why you, foreign reader, are correct in your opinion that fully half of all Americans are even dumber than anyone dared suspect prior to the year 2016.

Even with all the hullabaloo last week about the legal filings, much of the American electorate remains unaware (because they don’t read), and the rest don’t care (because they still believe the Criminal Trump best represents their own murderous Christian values).

While the latest legal maneuverings are certainly better than a sharp stick in the eye (we are marginally closer to having Trump out of office than we were before) we must still temper our enthusiasm because there’s likely a long road ahead and certainly a lot of stupidity to overcome.

Until Republican America wakes up and buys-in to fair and honest journalism; until Republicans again support the U.S. Constitution instead of the guy who makes a mockery of it; until Trumplicans set aside their narrow self interests and focus on what’s good for men and women of all colors, every religion (or none) and every sexual preference, it’s going to be hard to make progress.

Today I’m still pessimistic because I think I have a pretty good sense of America’s other half, and there’s an old saying that comes to mind: “You can’t fix stupid.”

Even so, foreign reader, take heart: There are those of us here who are determined to try.