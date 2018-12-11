Wild Bill Hickok Will Be Pleased

President Donald Trump has been dealt aces and eights, the so-called dead man’s hand that was held by Old West lawman Wild Bill Hickok when he was shot from behind inside a Deadwood, South Dakota saloon. Witnesses said an envious man shot Hickok with a .44, mixing his brains and his cards together before ol’ Bill could throw a bet.

The same thing happened to Trump last Friday, metaphorically speaking, when Special Counsel Robert Mueller pulled the trigger on a smoking pair of legal informations.

Mueller used two loads to bring Trump down. The first shot that wounded him was about Trump’s pet attorney Michael Cohen and all the bad things he did for his disloyal master. The second shot came when Mueller revealed how Trump’s former campaign manager and political butt boy, Paul Manafort, lied to protect him from all the mysterious things Mueller blacked out from the public record with the biggest Sharpie pen in the federal inventory.

Trump apparently doesn’t know he’s been shot yet. He hasn’t started to bleed out yet, though there is speculation that internal hemorrhaging has begun. In a sparse tweet, Trump publicly declared that he dodged Mueller’s bullets, but did he?

There are plenty of signs to indicate meltdown, freak-out, and somebody-save-me moments at the West Wing. The rats are fleeing Trump’s sinking ship at a prodigious rate. His pick for chief of staff to replace fleeing John Kelly declined Trump’s offer in order to be with his family. Very touching. No matter that treason is not something anyone sane wants to be associated with. Trump still pretends not to notice his growing isolation, and ignorance is unbecoming for the self-proclaimed smartest man on Earth.

Trump’s squawking is like that of a carnival barker exhorting an unsuspecting rube to pay for a glimpse of the Yak Woman. He likes to use examples like how he tricked the fat, little North Korean rocket man into giving up his nuclear weapons, or how he pummeled Chinese leader Xi Jinping with a powerful barrage of tariffs. Boy did he pound that guy! It really is too bad those tariffs are ripping into blue-collar America instead. Trump claims it’s all part of his grand plan.

In fact, Trump is a ruined man. He can sing and dance for a while; send out meaningless tweets; hold more rallies for his base; maybe even get a few kopecks selling hats. But he’s done for. Even Putin is laughing at him. Trump’s crime is selling out America.

History is replete with traitors. Some were unswerving idealists, more were caught up in the times, and a special ignominious few were simply rotten, self-centered egotists without ideological reference. Two infamous American names immediately spring to mind in the last category, Benedict Arnold and Donald Trump.

Although more than two centuries separate Benedict Arnold and Donald Trump, their deceit is the same. Arnold escaped with his life only because he found a safe harbor in enemy England, where he lived reviled and almost alone until he died 21 years after his treachery. His crime was selling military secrets to the British that cost the struggling Continentals thousands of patriot lives, either as casualties or imprisonment. Had Arnold’s scheme succeeded, the United States of America might today be something else altogether.

The only difference between Trump and the other greatest villain in American history is what he sold. Trump’s offer included selling America’s trust in its political, financial and legal institutions that are the heart of the country’s democratic soul. He remains willing to sell out, knowing every utterance from his foul mouth is an attack on our country. Trump used all his intricate lies and gold-standard false savoir-faire charm to blind those willing to barter their self-respect and money for a chance to be close to power, never imaging how fleeting it could be.

Mueller will play the good guy in his upcoming film noir classic, “I Almost Got Away With It,” starring Donald Trump as himself and millions of lobotomized citizens as his supporting cast. In the movie, Mueller, also playing himself, will use his remarkable talents to paint a stunning picture of how Trump and his minions beguiled the Republican Party into pliable patsies, jumped in bed for a quick tryst with Vladimir Putin, and when discovered, used his unearned currency as president of the United States to divert attention from his crimes.

Under it all are Trump’s useful idiots, standing in line for their treasured #MAGA hats. The idea of hats — along with Trumpie Bears — was the only part of the plan developed by Trump’s lackeys to be a bona fide success: America got hats and stuffed toys while Trump almost got the nation.

In the meantime, until his rotten, swamp-filled White House implodes from terminal foulness, Trump is still in power, still producing ill winds that carry the taint of his traitorous stench. His purpose now is just to survive long enough to safely run away. He will try to flee and he will discover there is no place to hide.

Anger at his misdeeds is already out there, percolating like coffee in a battered pot slowly heating over the coals of last night’s campfire. Once stirred — sooner rather than later — the smoldering fuel will explode into an inferno of indignation from those wounded or implicated in enabling Trump to steal truth from the nation.

Wild Bill will be pleased with Bob Mueller, another tall man with a quiet countenance. Somehow it just seems American.