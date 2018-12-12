Justice, Truth Are Headed Donald’s Way

Since he struggled to recall the words of our national anthem, it’s most likely Donald J. Trump can’t recite the Pledge of Allegiance without a loyal staffer whispering in his ear or providing a scripted note card to this criminally inclined, anti-American president.

Quick, Donald, without cheating, stand up, face a flag in your office and riff out the pledge. Please make sure you’re facing an American flag, not a Trump Organization banner or a red piece of cloth bearing the Russian national symbol. Ours is the one with 13 red and white stripes and 50 stars in a field of blue in the upper left-hand corner.

I’m sure he managed to get past the first phrase: “I pledge allegiance to the flag.” But I’m betting the house he stumbled trying to come up with the next few words “of the United States of America.” His lack of a sense of loyalty to our country, even though he prospered by abusing the laws and privileges provided by our democracy/republic, shows he has no interest in swearing allegiance to any nation unless it enriches him.

How about the closing phrase of the pledge? Does he have a clue how it ends? Most likely he won’t want to recite these words with his small hand over his even smaller heart, since it will hit him where it hurts most: “. . . one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.”

I added the emphasis on “justice for all” since he doesn’t seem to understand our democratic republic is built on the rule of law. As a New York-based businessman he could laughingly ignore legal issues, work the angles to benefit his failing enterprises. File bankruptcies and stiff creditors with huge losses. What did he care? He profited from bad deals by hiring lawyers willing to do his dirty work.

He haggled with subcontractors, taking contracted dollars out of their pockets to line his own. They didn’t do the work to his satisfaction, so he argued. They didn’t deserve full payment on a signed contract.

In the New York business world, he could act like a mafia don, abuse people and the legal system to maintain a lavish lifestyle.

In the world of national and international politics and governance, however, as chief executive of the leading democratic republic in the world, the rule of law will prevail. Don’t believe it?

Last week’s filings out of the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) and Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team operating in Washington, D.C., made it crystal clear that “justice for all” means the hammer is coming down on the apparent criminal operation being run by Donald out of the White House, the “people’s house,” for the benefit of the Trump family.

SDNY prosecutors believe they have the goods on Donald’s involvement in the payment of hundreds of thousands of dollars in “hush money” right before the 2016 presidential election to two women who alleged they had affairs with the philandering man-about-town around the time First Lady Melania was with child and gave birth. The rule of law says his ordering payments to “silence” individuals who might have kept him out of the White House is a violation of campaign finance laws. A federal crime.

Justice for all. It works both ways: Justice for Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal, confirming their version of Donald’s immoral, unethical behavior; and justice for his ordering his bagman, his “enforcer,” Michael Cohen, to make payments to protect his campaign.

Donald probably won’t attempt to master the Pledge of Allegiance, especially the last phrase: …”one nation, under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.” There’s that “justice for all” phrase again.

It brings to mind Al Pacino’s character’s monologue in the movie “And Justice for All.“ In many ways the emotional scene should be more relevant to Donald than not knowing the pledge or ignoring the rule of law that governs our country.

Try this on for size, Donald.

Al Pacino is defense lawyer Arthur Kirkland. He delivers an opening statement in defense of a judge accused of beating and raping a woman, and provides his definition of “justice.”

In order to win the case, Pacino/Kirkland tells the court, the prosecutor needs to tap into the emotion of the jurors that says “let’s get somebody in power. Let’s get a judge.”

“However,” he continues, “these proceedings are not about that. These proceedings are here to see that justice is done. And justice, any reasonable person will tell you, is the finding of the truth.”

After noting that the prosecution didn’t have a witness or any substantiating evidence, and that the judge voluntarily took a lie detector test and told the truth, Pacino/Kirkland says, “What is the intention of justice? The intention of justice is to see that the guilty people are punished and the innocent are freed. Simple, isn’t it? Justice for all.

“Only we have a problem here. Both sides want to win. We want to win. We want to win regardless of the truth. And we want to win regardless of justice. Regardless of who’s guilty or innocent. Winning is everything.”

Pacino/Kirkland was just getting warmed up. In this riveting monologue near the end of the movie, he goes ballistic by telling the truth. Even though his client, the judge, had character witnesses and lie detector test results, he was bothered by why the woman brought the rape charges.

“Why would she lie?” he rhetorically asks the jurors. “If my client is innocent, she’s lying. Why? Was it blackmail? No. Was it jealousy? No.

“Yesterday I found out why. She doesn’t have a motive. You know why? Because she’s not lying. And ladies and gentlemen of the jury, the prosecution is not going to get that man today. No! Because I’m going to get him.

“My client, the Honorable Henry T. Fleming should go right to fucking jail. The son of a bitch is guilty. That man is guilty. . . . That man is slime. If he’s allowed to go free, something really wrong is going on here.”

The SDNY prosecutors believe Michael Cohen when he says Donald instructed him to pay for the silence of two women who could have ended Donald’s presidential campaign.

Donald J. Trump should pay attention to what “justice” means in our Pledge of Allegiance. As Pacino/Kirkland said, “the intention of justice is to see that the guilty people are punished.”

Justice is headed Donald’s way.