The 12 Days of Mueller

On the first day of Christmas, Robert Mueller gave to me:

The head of the Trump fam’ly tree.

On the second day of Christmas, Robert Mueller gave to me:

Two porn stars

And the head of the Trump fam’ly tree.

On the third day of Christmas, Robert Mueller gave to me:

Three young Trumps

Two porn stars

And the head of the Trump fam’ly tree.

On the fourth day of Christmas, Robert Mueller gave to me:

Four calls to Russia

Three young Trumps

Two porn stars

And the head of the Trump fam’ly tree.

On the fifth day of Christmas, Robert Mueller gave to me:

Five golden toilets

Four calls to Russia

Three young Trumps

Two porn stars

And the head of the Trump fam’ly tree.

On the sixth day of Christmas, Robert Mueller gave to me:

Six aides a-lying

Five golden toilets

Four calls to Russia

Three young Trumps

Two porn stars

And the head of the Trump fam’ly tree.

On the seventh day of Christmas, Robert Mueller gave to me:

Seven years of tax returns

Six aides a-lying

Five golden toilets

Four calls to Russia

Three young Trumps

Two porn stars

And the head of the Trump fam’ly tree.

On the eighth day of Christmas, Robert Mueller gave to me:

Eight maids undocumented

Seven years of tax returns

Six aides a-lying

Five golden toilets

Four calls to Russia

Three young Trumps

Two porn stars

And the head of the Trump fam’ly tree.

On the ninth day of Christmas, Robert Mueller gave to me:

Nine lawyers dancing

Eight maids undocumented

Seven years of tax returns

Six aides a-lying

Five golden toilets

Four calls to Russia

Three young Trumps

Two porn stars

And the head of the Trump fam’ly tree.

On the 10th day of Christmas, Robert Mueller gave to me:

Ten spokesmen spinning

Nine lawyers dancing

Eight maids undocumented

Seven years of tax returns

Six aides a-lying

Five golden toilets

Four calls to Russia

Three young Trumps

Two porn stars

and the head of the Trump fam’ly tree.

On the 11th day of Christmas, Robert Mueller gave to me:

Eleven indictments

Ten spokesmen spinning

Nine lawyers dancing

Eight maids undocumented

Seven years of tax returns

Six aides a-lying

Five golden toilets

Four calls to Russia

Three young Trumps

Two porn stars

And the head of the Trump fam’ly tree.

On the 12th day of Christmas, Robert Mueller gave to me:

Twelve grounds for impeachment

Eleven indictments

Ten spokesmen spinning

Nine lawyers dancing

Eight maids undocumented

Seven years of tax returns

Six aides a-lying

Five golden toilets

Four calls to Russia

Three young Trumps

Two porn stars

And the head of the Trump fam’ly tree.