The 12 Days of Mueller

On the first day of Christmas, Robert Mueller gave to me:
The head of the Trump fam’ly tree.
On the second day of Christmas, Robert Mueller gave to me:
Two porn stars
And the head of the Trump fam’ly tree.
On the third day of Christmas, Robert Mueller gave to me:
Three young Trumps
Two porn stars
And the head of the Trump fam’ly tree.
On the fourth day of Christmas, Robert Mueller gave to me:
Four calls to Russia
Three young Trumps
Two porn stars
And the head of the Trump fam’ly tree.
On the fifth day of Christmas, Robert Mueller gave to me:
Five golden toilets
Four calls to Russia
Three young Trumps
Two porn stars
And the head of the Trump fam’ly tree.
On the sixth day of Christmas, Robert Mueller gave to me:
Six aides a-lying
Five golden toilets
Four calls to Russia
Three young Trumps
Two porn stars
And the head of the Trump fam’ly tree.
On the seventh day of Christmas, Robert Mueller gave to me:
Seven years of tax returns
Six aides a-lying
Five golden toilets
Four calls to Russia
Three young Trumps
Two porn stars
And the head of the Trump fam’ly tree.
On the eighth day of Christmas, Robert Mueller gave to me:
Eight maids undocumented
Seven years of tax returns
Six aides a-lying
Five golden toilets
Four calls to Russia
Three young Trumps
Two porn stars
And the head of the Trump fam’ly tree.
On the ninth day of Christmas, Robert Mueller gave to me:
Nine lawyers dancing
Eight maids undocumented
Seven years of tax returns
Six aides a-lying
Five golden toilets
Four calls to Russia
Three young Trumps
Two porn stars
And the head of the Trump fam’ly tree.
On the 10th day of Christmas, Robert Mueller gave to me:
Ten spokesmen spinning
Nine lawyers dancing
Eight maids undocumented
Seven years of tax returns
Six aides a-lying
Five golden toilets
Four calls to Russia
Three young Trumps
Two porn stars
and the head of the Trump fam’ly tree.
On the 11th day of Christmas, Robert Mueller gave to me:
Eleven indictments
Ten spokesmen spinning
Nine lawyers dancing
Eight maids undocumented
Seven years of tax returns
Six aides a-lying
Five golden toilets
Four calls to Russia
Three young Trumps
Two porn stars
And the head of the Trump fam’ly tree.
On the 12th day of Christmas, Robert Mueller gave to me:
Twelve grounds for impeachment
Eleven indictments
Ten spokesmen spinning
Nine lawyers dancing
Eight maids undocumented
Seven years of tax returns
Six aides a-lying
Five golden toilets
Four calls to Russia
Three young Trumps
Two porn stars
And the head of the Trump fam’ly tree.
One thought on “The 12 Days of Mueller”
Enjoyed your version of the 12 days of Christmas. 👍!
LikeLike