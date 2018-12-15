Trumplandia: Dec. 8 — 15, 2018

Taken to the Woodshed Edition

APPROVAL ALERT AT PRESS TIME:

Gallup Poll: 40% – same as last week

Rasmussen Poll: 48% – down from 50% last week

Welcome to Trumplandia, a place where with a bit of wit and snark, we keep the world caught up on all of the tasty Nuggets-O-Trump you may have heard about but were too busy to care. Because most of this minutia occurs just below the massive headlines about the POTUS, it’s in a land of its own. Here, an infusion of social media, video clips and print media meld with our outdated political views to make more delicious “Fake News” about our Commander-in-Chief.

So just like the president, we start it all with a little tweet like this:

Mexico will pay for the wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2016

A Good Spanking

The week of our Trump – Dec. 8, 2018: In a week where hit after hit kept coming, President Donald Trump was taken to the proverbial woodshed by his former personal attorney, newspaper publisher buddy, and last but not least, Democrats Senator Chuck Schumer and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi on a range of issues that left Donnie’s very ample backside a little sore.

Donnie’s week from hell kicked off with knowledge that his former “fixer” Michael Cohen would be sentenced for campaign finance violations and later ramped up to include more revelations from National Enquirer Publisher David Pecker as well as the specter of the sentencing of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

However, unbeknownst to Trump and his team was a visit to the White House from Democratic leaders that would rattle the president unlike of the news from the probes into Russian interference and that of another in the Southern District of New York.

What ensued was an unrehearsed, public takedown of a U.S. president who was hellbent on securing funding for his border wall even if it meant shutting down the government during the holidays to do it.

The two Dems were called to the White House to discuss the terms of a government funding bill, something they anticipated the day before, but were able to put into action on Dec. 11. The outcome was an old-fashioned ass-whooping delivered by the Democratic duo.

Trump attempted to trumpet the virtue of a bill that would reform the criminal justice system as well as another that would provide funding for struggling U.S. farmers. However, the fur flew when Trump attempted to leverage those successes into a need to fund his big, beautiful wall – you know the one Mexico is supposed to fund.

Termed “the easy one,” Trump lied about the building of a new wall that did not exist, but also lauded the re-building of existing wall. His pitch hit the skids when he attempted to project that Pelosi could not speak freely due to her attempt to secure the speaker’s post.

Pelosi reminded the president that the Congress is the first branch of government and demanded Trump not “characterize the strength that I bring to this meeting as a leader of House Democrats who just won a huge victory.”

Both she and Schumer projected a need to keep the government open and a willingness to work with the president while reminding him that gone are the days of operating with a Republican majority in both houses.

With a little prodding by Schumer, Trump acknowledged the meeting for what it was, an opportunity to leverage a governmental shutdown against the funding for a wall only he wants.

Schumer stated border security would remain in tact and that the wall may be a campaign promise but is an unnecessary expense. He goaded an increasingly angry Trump to play his hand and admit that he would take ownership of any government shutdown.

“We do not want to shut down the government, we want to come to an agreement,” Schumer said. “You want to shut down the government if you do not get your wall.”

A defiant Trump took ownership of any potential government shutdown that should come down the pike while demanding funding for his wall along the nation’s south western border. The four quibbled about having enough votes to pass wall funding and in the end the president got nothing but heartburn and a subtle warning of things to come in 2019 with a Democratic control House of Representatives.

The 15-minute sit down among Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and the two powerful Democrats was held in plain sight of the media and is said to have ended with a very angry president leaving the meeting and hurling a folder full of papers across the room.

Pelosi later likened Trump’s need for the wall to his manhood and called a possible closure of the federal government a holiday present and the “Trump Shutdown.”

“It’s like a manhood thing for him,” she said. “As if manhood could ever be associated with him. This wall thing.”

The meeting served as a shot across the bough by Democrats who served Trump a sober reminder that the party is over for his unchecked running of the government.

That’s What Friends Are For

Stating it was his duty to hide Trump’s “dirty deeds,” the president’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen dealt the commander-in-chief another blow when he was sentenced to three years in prison for nine felonies including tax fraud and making payments to women to suppress their relationship with presidential candidate Trump more than a decade ago.

Stating a complex arrangement with “Individual-1” as a deal where he was directed to make hush money payments just before the election to both adult film star Stormy Daniels and Playmate Karen McDougal, Cohen vowed to continue to help prosecutors with information about the president’s role in his crimes.

Cohen was convicted of participating in a scheme to silence Daniels and McDougal in violation of campaign finance laws, lying to banks and Congress at the behest of Trump.

The conviction appears to implicate Trump in a crime.

Federal law requires all contributions of “anything of value” to a campaign must be disclosed and an individual donation to a campaign cannot exceed $2,700. None of Cohen’s deed were disclosed by President Trump.

“The irony is today is the day I get my freedom back,” Cohen said at sentencing. “I have been leading a personal and mental incarceration ever since the fateful day that I accepted the offer to work for a famous real estate mogul who business acumen I greatly admired.”

While no official word has been offered by the White House, President Trump vehemently denied directing Cohen to make any payments on his behalf for his alleged paramours as part of a Dec. 13 interview on Fox News with Harris Faulkner.

During the interview, Trump said the hush money payment were not finance law violations, but instead “simple private transactions” and that Cohen had pleaded guilty to things were not crimes, but instead trumped up items stuck onto his list of felonies to embarrass the president.

Trump has called Cohen “weak” and “a liar,” but to date has yet to publicly criticize Pecker on social media or in the press.

On the day Cohen was sentenced, the publisher of the National Enquirer, admitted his part in the hush money scheme involving McDougal and a story of her tryst with the billionaire.

Longtime Trump friend David Pecker admitted to running a “catch and kill” operation for Trump involving stories that could damage his chances of winning the presidency.

On Dec. 12 federal prosecutors said American Media Inc. (AMI), as part of a deal to cooperate and avoid charges, admitted its role in the $150,000 payment to silence McDougal. Pecker said he met with Cohen and Trump in Aug. 2015 and offered help with negative stories about his extra-marital dalliances.

Cohen will surrender himself for jail on March 6, 2019 and will begin his prison term. He will also forfeit $500,000 and pay $1.4 million in restitution, as well as fines totaling $100,000.

Sentencing for former national security advisor Michael Flynn is set for Dec. 18.

Spare the Staff

Hey little buddy @realDonaldTrump u need a bash brother for Chief if Staff. Got a secret reorg plan already. Also worried about you looking more like a Twinkie everyday. I will buff you up daily workouts. DM me. #yeswecanseco — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 13, 2018

The week was supposed to be dominated by planned exit of former U.S. General John Kelly in the role of chief of staff.

Kelly, who was supposed to bring order to the White House, had reportedly stopped speaking to the Donald and was again rumored to leave the Trump cabinet amid growing heat from the investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump himself formally announced Kelly would leave the post by year’s end, beginning a week of speculation about who would replace the retired Marine Corps general. By weeks end, he named White House budget director Mick Mulvaney to the post in an acting capacity.

Mulvaney, who just a week ago insisted he was uninterested in the job, learned late last night the post was only acting in name and that he was expected to fill the role indefinitely. Trump’s decision came after a face-to-face meeting with Mulvaney. He is the third chief of staff to serve the president in as many years.

His acceptance of the post capped off a seemingly endless list of those who spurned the job. Many speculated that Trump’s legal woes may have scared away suitors from what is usually a coveted cabinet position.

Although early talk pointed to Nick Ayers, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, the leading candidate, the 36 -year-old declined the job on Dec. 9. CNN reported the FLOTUS and senior staffers balked at the appointment of Ayers.

What followed was a week of names the began with conservative darling and North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, the chairman of the House Freedom Caucus. By Dec. 10 names like Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and even former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich were being bandied about to fill the post.

As the week wore on, rampant speculation grew about possible candidates ranging from former Major League Baseball great Jose Canseco, who threw his hat into the ring via Tweet, to television news personality Piers Morgan. By week’s end, just as media hyperbole seemed to point to confidential aide and son-in-law Jared Kushner, former New Jersey Governor and Trump tool Chris Christie was seen on the ground early yesterday morning.

By Friday afternoon, Christie said he was out, stating in a press release that his visit was in fact, to take himself out of contention.

At the end of the business week Trump named former South Carolina congressman Mulvaney to the post. The budget chief praised his promotion as “a tremendous honor.”

He has served as head of the Office of Management and Budget as well as Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Mulvaney, a former Tea Party congressman, is expected to simultaneously serve as OMB director and COS.

By press time, Mulvaney had yet to decline the position.

Favorite Things

As we enter the holiday season, each week we’ll take a look at an item that may or may not be under the Trump Christmas tree. Please don’t toss your cookies – leave them for Santa.

Don Jr. this week disclosed his Dad was a bigger dick than we could imagine. Donnie Sr., the billionaire, gives gifts with a personal touch by re-gifting a present you gave him back to you. He also evidently is petty enough to cancel the annual White House Christmas party of the press.

It could be worse, you could have the Trumpy Bear under your Christmas tree.