For Donnie, a lump of coal and so much more . . .

“You better watch out, you better not cry

Better not pout, I’m telling you why

Santa Claus is comin’ to town…”

Poutin’ Oval Office Occupant Donnie Trump is headed for a lump of coal in his stocking this year, along with, hopefully, an unsealed indictment from Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump has become the nation’s twist-and-pout poster child.

Like the spoiled rich-kid brat he is, if he doesn’t get this way, he sulks and shouts and pouts. Now with Mueller’s filing, along with another courtesy of the Southern District of New York, Donnie’s new dance is the “Twist.”

It probably wouldn’t be a reach to believe that young Donnie was one of those kids who threw a tantrum after not getting his way, falling onto the floor, kicking and shouting and pouting until placated with a faux nipple.

To twist a line from “Tombstone,” the film from the Old West, “That poutin’ don’t go round here . . . “ As noted previously here in the Shinbone pages, Donnie’s embarrassing lip dangles have stunned and amazed the world with their adolescence.

A sage once opined, “Spare the rod and spoil the child.” When I was a kid, Donnie’s kind of behavior would have gotten your ears boxed, maybe your butt warmed with a switch or worse — and a lump of coal and some switches in your Christmas stocking.

Just saying, man-child Donnie:

