Fast approaching the Seventh Level of Hell, and the heat is building

CHAOS

There’s no other word for our national standing. With the resignation today of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, a retired Marine Corps general who associates say would never have quit under any circumstance that might be considered remotely normal, there will soon be no more adults in the room to mind the Toddler in Chief, Donald Trump, whose presidency is rapidly spiraling out of control.

With his unilateral decision to pull troops out of Syria and possibly Afghanistan despite the express recommendation against that action by Mattis and other elements of the intelligence community, Trump seems to have ceded control of that troubled region to our nation’s traditional enemies.

One person who agreed with Trump’s decision: Vladimir Putin.

The president’s troubles are certainly not limited to overseas, as poison flowers are in full bloom on the home front as well.

With the imminent departure of Mattis, all of the men widely viewed as the guardrails on the Trump presidency will be gone:

The president is now “bunkered” in the West Wing, as one astute observer termed it, and national security experts are concerned that adversaries will view the chaos in Washington as a good opportunity to try their hand at virtually anything.

The government is in fact fast approaching a shutdown over funding for Trump’s ridiculous Wall — an issue he told Democratic leaders recently that he is proud to own.

Meanwhile, Special Counsel Robert Mueller continues his slow grind toward exposing the unprecedented corruption of the Trump regime, and even Wall Street seems to be abandoning Dotard Donald, the bankruptcy king with the self-proclaimed Midas touch.

Adding their own surreal drumbeat to the crisis, foot soldiers in Trump’s Army of Racist Pudknockers are sending in money as part of a ridiculous gofundme campaign to pay for their führer’s wall themselves. They’ve collected a few million dollars toward the billions needed for Trump’s boondoggle, imagining no issue more important than keeping brown people from entering the Land of the Free.

We’ll soon be on a holiday footing here at The Shinbone Star, but we’re committed to keeping you updated. Our sister papers, The New York Times and Washington Post are on standby to help pick up any slack.

Stay informed and stay ready. If you’re not afraid by now, you should be.