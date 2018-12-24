Christmas Is More Than Just A Frontal Lobotomy

Unconfirmed news tips are pouring in to The Shinbone Star newsroom that embattled President Donald J. Trump is the victim of a Deep State plot to perform a frontal lobotomy on him in time to save Christmas.

It ‘twas the week before Christmas when all through the White House,

Not a creature was stirring, except for a louse.

The stockings that hung by the chimney were bare.

There was very little hope that St. Nicholas would ever be there.

The Trump family children were nestled all snug in their beds

While visions of grossly profitable health care danced in their heads.

And the latest Trump mamma in her ‘kerchief and thong,

And Ol’ Mr. Trump in his skivvies and a new MAGA hat

Had just settled down for a holiday nap.

According to The Shinbone Star’s unimpeachable sources, a Deep State secret agent disguised as Santa Claus executed the clever plot after arriving on the White House roof with Dasher, Dancer, Donner, Blitzen, Comet, Cupid, Prancer, Vixen and the cute little red-nosed reindeer Rudolph, all singing the popular Christmas ballad, “I’d Rather Have A Bottle In Front Of Me Than A Frontal Lobotomy,” which completely mesmerized the usually suspicious Secret Service security detail.

When Rudolph finished his final stanza, another still unidentified voice was heard . . .

“Now, Dasher! Now, Dancer! Now, Prancer and Vixen!

On, Comet! On, Cupid! On, Donner and Blitzen!

To the top of the porch! To the top of the wall!

Now dash away! Dash away! To the basement barbershop all!”

Little did the perpetrators know, America’s all-hearing National Security Agency, all-knowing Central Intelligence Agency and a grossly fashion-challenged communications wizard learning to stack washers at Goodwill recorded the entire event. While we cannot reveal all of our sources, we can share details of the horrific event as it went down inside the White House’s relatively unknown basement barbershop where Trump spends hours every morning tweeting while getting his hair done.

The story begins with Vixen, a bumptious babe from Illoqqortoormiut, West Greenland, whose blonde hair and big bazooms literally blew Trump out of his chair when she magically sashayed in. The president’s Guatemalan hairdresser, one of the conspirators, said in Spanish, “Come get this dog. Do what you will with him. I have been washing his fouled sheets and dirty underwear for years while listening to his gutter mouth demean my people. Now I wish only to receive my green card and go home for Christmas.”

Emboldened by her bravery, Dasher, Blitzen and Comet, with blazing speed, grabbed the impotent president from behind and pressed his corpulent flesh into the barber chair, soon rendering him as helpless as victims of his unrelenting push to destroy equitable health care in America.

“I can’t breathe,” Trump was heard to say. “Sorry, we don’t treat pre-existing conditions,” an unidentified voice replied. “The insurance plan that would save you has suddenly died.”

After Comet spirited the nice Guatemalan woman home, Vixen went to work like a dog on a bone. From her designer Gucci knockoff purse by Ivanka Industries, she pulled out a portable drill that she’d purloined from Santa’s workshop. Next out of the bag was a shiny bone saw from an undelivered “Play Emergency Surgery” game and a pair of shiny knitting needles from a “Kids Knitting: Projects for Kids of all Ages” set.

After telling her compatriots to “hold him tight so he can’t jerk,” she went straight to work:

She drilled Trump’s forehead with infinite care,

Making sure she didn’t mess up his hair.

When she was happy the holes were just right,

She stuck in the needles and gave them a rap,

Turning poor Donald into a Yellow-Dog Democrat.

Moments later came the sounds of several men rushing in, shouting “clear” to be heard in the din.

“Oh foo,” one vexed voice did say.

“Working Christmas Eve just will not do,

I have put my foot in fresh reindeer poo.”

“Are you alright, Mr. President?” another voice shouted. “We thought we heard something, perhaps a sleigh, but whatever it was, it seems to have gotten away.”

“Rest easy, my friends, there is nothing to fear,

it was only Santa and his tiny reindeer.

In a flash they bedecked me in a new shiny hat,

a pretty blue one that says ‘Democrat.’ “

“Please, sir, oh please, can you elaborate? This is a story that simply can’t wait.”

“Of course I can, and here is my patter:

I was getting in bed hoping for Christmas Eve flatter

when out on the lawn there arose such a clatter

I sprang from the bed to see what was the matter.

“Away to the window I flew like a bat,

tore open the shutters and put on my MAGA hat.

The moon on the breast of the new-fallen snow

reminded me of Vixen, a good looking ho.

“When what to my wondering eyes should appear,

but a miniature sleigh, and eight tiny reindeer.

The next thing I knew my red hat was blue

and a little red-nosed reindeer said,

‘Hey Trump, screw you.’ ”

“Just take it easy, Mr. President,” the Secret Service man said. “All is now well. You have just been rescued from a White House in hell.”

“Hello Eagle One. Golden Arches here,

Big Mac it seems has finally cracked,

like he arose in a daze from a long winter’s nap,

talking gibberish and wearing a pretty new cap,

a beautiful blue one that says Democrat.”

Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night.