A roadblock on the Flight to Egypt

Sometime in the early years of the Common Era, when Egypt was under Roman rule, a desperate young family petitioned for asylum. Their fate hinged on the whim of Prefect Donaldus, who had been appointed by the emperor to govern Egypt. Recently, a scroll has come to light that contains a transcript of the prefect’s deliberations. Herein, translated from the original hieroglyphics, is this important document.

So now, who’s in this caravan of losers claiming to need political asylum? You say it’s only one family, Joseph and Mary of Nazareth, with their newborn son? How do we know that they won’t bring all their relatives in?

Believe me, Nazareth isn’t sending us their best people. I’m sure some of them are very good people, but we aren’t going to reward these folks for packing everything they own onto a donkey and crossing our borders in the dead of night.

And by the way, aren’t they Israelites? Aren’t they the ones who begged the pharaoh to let them go? And now they think they can sneak back in again? If pharaoh had any brains, he would have built a wall to keep them out. No wonder we don’t have a pharaoh any more.

Now me, I think ahead. That’s why the emperor made me prefect. We’re really tight, me and Emperor Augustus, or as I call him, Gus the Great. He put me in charge so we can make Egypt great again. And the way to do that, my friends, is not to let in any rabble. Why aren’t we getting the good people? The Greeks, the Phoenicians?

What’s that you say? They fear for their son’s life because they heard that Herod had all the baby boys slaughtered? Now, I don’t know what happened to the babies. Maybe there was an epidemic. Maybe only one or two babies died, and the rest are in cages somewhere.

Anyway, I spoke to Herod and he says he didn’t do it.

Does this family have any money? Does the father have any special skills to offer? Wait, they have a sack of gold from the Three Kings of the Orient? Well, why didn’t you say so in the first place? I love those Three Wise Guys.

And now you tell me the father is skilled in the building trades? I could use some cheap labor. The Sphinx needs a nose job, and I have a few other enhancements in mind, if you know what I mean.

All right, they can stay. But we’re not taking any more folks from Israel after this. Next thing you know, they’ll be imposing Mosaic Law and banning pork, and no one wants that.

And none of this Festival of Lights nonsense either. As long as I’m the Roman prefect, everyone will say “Io Saturnalia.”