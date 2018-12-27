Being a bonehead doesn’t make you a general

Whether or not one agrees that Mr. Trump is a moron, nobody is arguing that he isn’t a bonehead.

There is a distinction. A moron has no control over his impulses, fails to comprehend the simplest principles, offers loyalty only to himself. A bonehead, on the other, hand simply ignores the learned advice of his betters because a bonehead is by nature an arrogant asshole.

In the instant case, Captain Bone Spurs Trump, leader of the armies of totalitarian democracy, thinks he knows more about the brittle, always dynamic Middle East and Syria than Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis and Brett McGurk, Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIL. McGurk authored the war-fighting policies in the region and Mattis’ generals implemented them.

Mattis rose to fame crushing Al-Qaeda in Fallujah, Iraq, in November 2004. He did it again in Haditha a year later. When he wasn’t sending his madly loyal Marines into insurgent strongholds he was using rough love to bring the restive sheikhs of Iraq to heel. It wasn’t pleasant. He is also a student of the application of overwhelming firepower.

Everyone familiar with Mattis knows he is a far cry from the “Mad Dog” image so cherished by Trump. He is a scholarly military historian, a lifelong student of leadership, and a bachelor known inside the Corps as the “Warrior Monk.” In public and private he is usually a mild-mannered gentleman who picks his fights in war much better than he does inside the Beltway, battling the bonehead who finally got his goat.

In his private negotiations, Mattis is a bit saltier than polite society expects. He is perfectly capable of being the good guy and the bad guy in the same negotiation. During truce talks with rival sheikhs in Iraq’s belligerent Al Anbar Province during 2004, he pleaded:

“I come in peace. I didn’t bring artillery. But I’m pleading with you, with tears in my eyes: If you fuck with me, I’ll kill you all.”

McGurk is Mattis’ counterpoint. He is a career behind-the-scenes guy, a diplomat and lawyer who understands that on the world stage honor and trust are the pillars of any negotiation. His résumé is certainly impressive. He served under President George W. Bush as Senior Director for Iraq and Afghanistan, and under President Barack Obama as Senior Adviser to the U.S. Ambassador to Iraq.

Last Wednesday, the commander-in-chief grandiosely announced the U.S. had defeated the Islamic State in Syria; victory was suddenly at hand.

Trump tweeted:

“If anybody but your favorite President, Donald J. Trump, announced that, after decimating ISIS in Syria, we were going to bring our troops back home (happy & healthy), that person would be the most popular hero in America. With me, hit hard instead by the Fake News Media. Crazy!”

Speaking of crazy, Trump’s expertise derives from a military school for rich punks that he graduated from before starting a career of stealing, cheating and lying. He can probably still do the manual of arms for the officer’s sword. Bone Spurs probably showed Mattis in the Oval Office when he hired him.

For reasons unfathomable to all but Trump and maybe Donnie Jr., it is apparent from his forced familiarity with Mattis that Trump believed himself the equal of the distinguished Marine general. When his buddy “Mad Dog” failed to roll over and support his mystical Syrian “policy” they suddenly became rivals.

Politics indeed makes for strange bedfellows, except Trump never understood that Mattis wasn’t one of his whores. It was no surprise for many who admire him that Mattis resigned. That one of the Marine Corps’ truly legendary figures willingly suffered two years under the lash of such a disgusting civilian puke is the biggest surprise of all.

Getting bitch-slapped by everybody over his decisions to pull U.S. troops from Syria and cut in half the number of forces in Afghanistan, Bone Spurs lamely farted in the general direction of the two outgoing officials. He says he gave Mattis “a second chance” after he had been relieved of his command by Obama. Ironically, Obama fired Mattis for being too aggressive.

In his resignation letter, of which Mattis ordered that 50 copies be spread around the Defense Department, he made clear that he disagrees sharply with Trump. Mattis believes the president is abandoning key U.S. allies at a critical time in the fight against the Islamic State, in addition to sending the wrong signal to the rest of the world.

Wrote Mattis:

“While the U.S. remains the indispensable nation in the free world, we cannot protect our interests or serve that role effectively without maintaining strong alliances and showing respect to those allies. Because you (the president) have the right to have a secretary of defense whose views are better aligned with yours on these and other subjects, I believe it is right for me to step down from my position.”

Unconfirmed reports coming of the St. Louis Zoo claim Trump may have sent an envoy to the internationally renowned Big Primate House for a replacement who knows almost as much about military adventures as he does.