The thing about bone spurs . . .

In a bombshell story (pun intended), the daughters of podiatrist Dr. Larry Braunstein, who died in 2007, claim their father often told the story of coming to the aid of a young Donald Trump during the Vietnam War, as a favor to Trump’s father.

The good doctor gifted Dodging Donnie with his bone-spur draft deferments, thus robbing the Viet Cong of a priceless golden-haired target.

Some today are still castigating the doctor, but in retrospect, the man deserves a medal, or perhaps a street named after him.

Former classmates at Trump’s military school remember him not for his leadership, but rather as a goldbrick (pun intended). The future president would delegate his duties to an underling and slip off campus and into town to cavort with girls, his classmates said.

Given Dodging Donnie’s braggadocio and his penchant for making rash, uninformed, disastrous decisions, his “leadership” in combat would likely have been catastrophic. With his deferments for Trump, Braunstein probably saved hundreds, if not thousands of American soldiers in Vietnam.

But change one event in history and everything thereafter comes unraveled.

Though Trump probably would have gotten his command slaughtered in Vietnam, any survivors likely would have fragged him with a grenade rolled under his cot as he slept.