2018 was a year for the record books, and that’s no lie

“And he cried mightily with a strong voice, saying, Babylon the great is fallen, and is become the habitation of devils, and the hold of every foul spirit and a cage

of every unclean and hateful bird.”

— Revelation 18:2 ¹

In a matter of hours the nation will struggle into 2019. And what a struggle it has been.

Unless some unforeseen event transpires, Donald “Jerk” Trump will still inhabit the Oval Office. The most pathetic excuse for a human to have ever raged within the hallowed walls of the White House will continue to embarrass every American with even a modicum of intelligence.

Pundits are asking if Psycho Don will suddenly become rational, or will he continue to to be his usual narcissist, pathological liar, racist, sexual predator and barely sane piece of dung.

Thompson wrote of “Tricky Dick” Nixon:

“Richard Nixon is gone now, and I am poorer for it. He was the real thing — a political monster straight out of Grendel and a very dangerous enemy. He could shake your hand and stab you in the back at the same time. He lied to his friends and betrayed the trust of his family.”

How the twisted among us miss Thompson. If only he were still alive, he could/would have simply added Donald J. Trump’s name to that passage.

If you should ever have the courage to venture into the Conservative Trump Love Channel, Fixed News, you would read glowing drivel from Trump’s worshippers, how he works 24/7 making America great. With prolonged exposure, you might even begin to think that anyone who believes otherwise lives in alternative facts universe. Our government is shut down, but his supporters continue to move about the area in doofus bliss.

Thankfully, you have us: Pessimistic, doubting journalists who persist in letting the world know that Delusional Donald is, well, delusional.

Our country will enter 2019 at a standstill since Delusional Donald refused to sign a bipartisan bill to fund the government because he didn’t get the money for his f’n Wall. He sat in his office pouting and twitting that he was “lonely.” Cue the thousands of violins playing “My Ass Bleeds For You.”

Lying Donnie told the nation and the world that he would be “proud to shut down the government for border security.” He told Democratic leaders that he would gladly “take the mantle of shutting it down.”

Hours later he blamed the Democrats. Surprised?

Two children — hopeful immigrants — died in Border Patrol custody last week due to Trump’s policy. He now blames Democrats. Surprised?

He flew to Iraq to visit troops and even lied to them, claimed he was giving them 10 percent pay raises. Lie. The pay raise he authorized this year amounted to 2.6 percent. Surprised?

No doubt Lying Don will continue to tell himself and the American people how damned great he is. The deluded will believe him, but facts will come out to counter his lies and piss him off. Yes, journalists will persist at shining a light, it’s what we do.

Absolutely nothing that Trump promised during his campaign has come to fruition. No Obama Affordable Health Care repeal; no greatest ever, cheapest national health care; no beautiful southern border wall; no draining of the political swamp.

“Don’t take vacations. What’s the point? If you’re not enjoying your work, you’re in the wrong job,” Trump wrote in his 2004 book, “Trump: Think Like a Billionaire.” And, “government money spent on Obama’s vacations was harming efforts to stem illegal immigration.”

No wonder his immigration policy is failing. He holds the modern day record for vacation time from the Oval Office. His “vacation golfing” at his own estates is costing taxpayers millions and filling his own pockets. Yet, his worshippers remain blissfully uncaring.

Almost 40 of Donald’s staff/Cabinet hires have either resigned, been indicted or convicted. It’s a most unusual method of draining a seemingly self-filling swamp.

Trump shattered the modern Oval Office record for lying again this year.

When 2018 began, Trump had already made 1,989 false and misleading claims, according to The Fact Checker’s database, which tracks every suspect statement uttered by the president. By the end of the year, Trump will have uttered more than 7,600 untruths during his term — averaging more than 15 erroneous claims a day during 2018, almost triple the rate from the year before.

Indeed, the king of liars has fulfilled the biblical quotation highlighted by Thompson: Almost 40 once seemingly honest beings were corrupted by his touch. He loosed from the underworld a vile and damnable flock of viperous toads.

So, will Donald J. Trump miraculously transform and become, as he bragged in 2016, “So presidential you will be so bored?”

Don’t bet the farm or your dad’s wooden leg on it.

¹ Also reverentially reprinted from Hunter S. Thompson’s irreverent obituary of Richard Nixon