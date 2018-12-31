Be it resolved . . .

Just like reporters for any other major metropolitan newspaper, we here at The Shinbone Star have sources in all branches of the government, including some under-the-radar types in the West Wing. We’ll never divulge their identities — some may work as clerks, typists, janitors or in food service — but be assured that their everyday activities put them in close proximity to the president.

While our sources have been somewhat restricted by Donald Trump’s government shutdown, they were unanimous in their condemnation of him even before they stopped getting a paycheck, and as you can well imagine, enforced poverty has done little to improve their opinion. Most called him an “asshole,” but a few applied more colorful expletives, including our favorite from one gentleman who succinctly refers to his boss as “President Pendejo!”

Gosh, hope we didn’t just out him . . . how many Spanish-speaking employees can there possibly be in the West Wing?

Anyway, the public may have a bit of a misconception about the shutdown. Despite Trump’s protestations of being “all alone” in the White House, it was never true (surprise surprise). In fact, there are still Secret Service agents, telephone operators, urinal cake distributors and romper room monitors who are all deemed too essential to just stay home. And you didn’t really think Trump was going to be slapping together his own white-bread-and-baloney sandwiches, did you?

The point is, while diminished to a degree, several of our White House sources are still operational, and at considerable risk to themselves have uncovered the New Year’s Resolutions for several government officials, including these from Trump himself. Using a cufflink spy camera, our source snapped this:

There you have it, don’t say you never read it first in The Shinbone Star! But wait, there’s more!

Before being shuttled off for the holidays, Trump’s young son, Barron, was also hard at work on his resolutions. Well, just one resolution as it turned out, and it was revealed to us in a furtive e-mail from an essential employee in the family residence:

“I, Barron, resolve to run away from home, change my name and go into witness protection.”

That one’s kind of sad when you think about it. In fact, most of us here in the Shinbone newsroom can still find a scrap of sympathy in our hearts for little Barron, perhaps in the same sense as a cute kitten you know is destined to grow into a foul-smelling cat. And speaking of resolution, the tie-tack camera our source used to snap that fuzzy picture of Barron writing out his thoughts for 2019 could definitely use an upgrade, but with what you’re paying us for excellence in journalism, any expenditure for better equipment next year seems unlikely.

Of course there’s no shutdown at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, where another of our sources found First Lady Melania Trump as she — you guessed it — was also working on New Year’s resolutions. Our source, who works in the first lady’s wardrobe department (it’s safe to reveal that because there are no less than 25 of them, and it’s unlikely she’d fire them all) said “Lady Melania really doesn’t care about resolutions,” but that she did seem very worked up when she kept uttering one phrase over and over, which had our source scrambling for her Serbian-to-Spanish dictionary. After several unsuccessful attempts to decode Melania’s rant as it was provided to us, we finally decided just to print it verbatim:

“I no more . . . NO MORE eat печурке in 2019!”

Budget cutbacks have hit all of us hard and we reluctantly had to let our Serbian translator go last year. We still have no idea what Melania was so steamed up about, but if you can decipher it, please contact us.

Meanwhile over at the Department of Justice, Special Counsel Robert Mueller was one key figure who was trying to keep his resolutions under a very tight seal.

Still, our source, one of several essential employees whose job it is to fetch fresh pens and yellow legal pads for Mueller’s team, was watching closely while the Big Man wadded up several pages before finally boiling his thoughts down to just one resolution, written so large in Sharpie pen that our source could see it positioned as he was, back and to the left:

“I Robert Mueller, resolve in 2019 to release a report so damning that even diehard Trumpsters will be demanding his head on a pike.”

Come to think of it, that’s the kind of resolution we can ALL get behind!