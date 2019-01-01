Happy New Year, Suckers

Hard to believe Mr. Trump has survived almost two years of demolishing American domestic and foreign policy, to say nothing of America’s diplomatic, military and economic standing in the critical eyes of the world. His latest gambit to declare victory against ISIL is a conundrum that is going to bite him in the ass.

In fairness to America’s Greatest Genius in All Things, he and Melania recently flew to Germany and Iraq to promote themselves in advance of meeting the Democratic Party maulers who are just getting warmed up across the D.C. mall. Trump signed MAGA hats, told a few lies about pay raises and reassured everyone who could listen how great he is for declaring victory against the barbarians. Melania, gamely standing by despite those ailing kidneys, was at his side the entire time. Trump’s chest thumping fell well short of being heartwarming, but the troops at least did get something to write home about.

My wife says the only reason Trump went was to Iraq was to stifle all the new criticism suggesting he is a slimy coward in addition to all his other moral failures. She hates his lips. That aside, she was incensed the other day when a podiatrist’s daughters said their father had diagnosed the future president’s bone spurs during the Vietnam War as a favor to Trump’s daddy. She was an operating room nurse for many years and knows from both experience and observation that bone spurs are about as debilitating as hemorrhoids. And, she has a thing for Vietnam vets.

The timing of the revelation was unfortunate. Captain Bone Spurs arrived in Baghdad about the same time Dr. Elysa Braunstein, the podiatrist’s daughter, said “it was family lore,” and “something we would always discuss . . . I know it was a favor” to provide him an excuse to avoid the war in Vietnam. It was another feather torn from the bloody butt of one of the greatest chicken hawks in Washington.

With more security than he has troops in Syria to reassure him, Trump told everybody frolicking around him at Al Asad Air Base with MAGA hats that he was safe. So were they, he implied to the 5,000 service members stuck inside a country that generally despises them. Trump certainly never noticed the entire display was a poignant tribute to how much less important their lives are than his.

Former Secretary of Defense and four-star Marine General James N. Mattis understood that. He also frequently made clear how the so-called Trump war-making policies were demonstrably nuts. He knows better than most that the cauldron America’s service members are stuck in is not a reality show with an assured happy ending.

There are plenty of examples in contemporary Iraqi history to show how precarious is the position of the nearly defenseless American troops currently training the newest iteration of the Iraqi Army. It is safer in Syria at the moment.

The strutting ass at the White House probably never heard the worst example of a total leadership failure in Iraq that occurred during a four-month siege beginning on December 7, 1915. The 8,000 man British garrison of the strongest, best-trained and best-fed army in the world was crushed in the town of Kut, 100 miles south of Baghdad. It is not important to anyone besides the dead except as a lesson.

During the so-called Siege of Kut Al Amara, an arrogant general and his jackbooted British-Indian division was surrounded and captured by the Ottoman Army. The Ottomans were Turks. Iraq was then part of Turkey. One noted British historian called the siege “the worst defeat of the Allies in World War I.”

Trump may also be unaware of the ceaseless series of lesser slaughters that have marked Iraq’s entire existence when he gave the American-occupied zone in northeast Syria to the Turks who already dominate southwest Syria. Trump’s decision to vacate Syria provides the 34,000 remaining ISIL troops a straight shot to Baghdad if they dare. Such irresponsibility certainly raises a question of motive.

The Turks and the Russians have cozied up to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. They all despise the ethnic Kurds, America’s best and most dependable ally in the destruction of ISIL. The Kurds claim a lot of other people’s traditional lands as their homeland. Nothing good can come of it.

Like Trump, Assad is a duplicitous moron and a bumbling commander-in-chief. His pathetic Syrian armed forces are a sworn enemy of Israel and the United States, and a client state of Russia. Syria tried unsuccessfully to knock off Israel several times last century. Israel has been spanking Syria’s bottom ever since.

Trump gave back military control of about 40 percent of Syria to Assad after a telephone call to the Turkish president that didn’t include a single American ally or America’s secretary of defense. His explanation is the United States has won something.

What American taxpayers won is as big a mystery as to why we sent 2,000 Marines into harm’s way in Syria just to give it all back. Memories do get skewed, but a long time ago it seemed we invaded Syria to save the beleaguered, often gassed, good guy anti-Assad rebels, destroy ISIL, and help the Kurds carve out a homeland. None of that will happen now.

None of it ever was going to happen anyway, but Americans need a righteous excuse to invade other people’s countries. Our problem since World War II has always been how to untangle from the messes we create. How to extricate our little army from Iraq without risking the frangible peace Trump says the U.S. ostensibly achieved is his conundrum.

What have we won at the cost of lives and materiel that’s still licking away at American taxpayers’ ever-shrinking purse? Nothing. Happy New Year suckers.