The Trump Dump: All About That Base

The Base. Who are these people? How can they continue unshakeable in their support of Trump?

The answer is more easily found in who they are NOT:

Women cannot in good conscience support a man who claims he can fondle their genitals with impunity.

Blacks cannot in good conscience support a man who was cited for forcing black tenants out of his apartment buildings.

Latinos cannot in good conscience support a man who turns his back on fellow Americans in mortal peril because they live on a debt-ridden island, who takes Latino children away from their parents, who characterizes Latin Americans as rapists and criminals.

The poor cannot support a man who would deny them a decent working wage, or access to social services.

The sick cannot support a man who prevents anyone with a history of medical problems from receiving affordable insurance.

The fiscally prudent cannot support a man who increases the debt by 11 percent just to give further benefits to the rich.

Christians cannot support a man who lies constantly and who feigns belief in the principles of the Bible (see above).

Those who would end terrorism cannot support a man who summarily removes America from prosecuting the war on terror.

The charitable cannot support a man who steals from a fraudulent charity that he established.

Americans who value the democratic principles of this country cannot support a man who violates so many laws of this democracy and would, if not checked, have violated many more, who cosies up to dictators and turns his back on allies.

Those who cherish loyalty cannot support a man who turns on his friends and supporters at his own convenience.

Those of judgment cannot support a man who exercises none in compiling the most corrupt Cabinet and election committee the nation has even known.

Believers in tolerance cannot support a man so baldly racist.

OK, so who is left?

People who love gilded furniture? Rabid golfers? Pathological liars? Perhaps, but that hardly accounts for a 35 percent approval rating for the most dishonest, ignorant, mean-spirited, self-absorbed president this nation has ever endured.

By definition the Trump base must consist only of immoral rich, Fascists, religious hypocrites and above all, racists.

Perhaps some of us were dumb enough to believe in the TV Trump — a self-made business genius, a forceful independent leader, a crusading cleanser of the political swamp.

But even the most gullible can no longer be hoodwinked.

The truth is that Trump’s base continues to support him — despite all evidence indicating his unfitness for the presidency — because he, and they are, above all, true to one belief: Racism.

The base is truly that: base. And we are all abased by this Klan and their Klaxon.

It’s a tough pill to swallow, but one we must take. To fully a third of this country nothing matters more in life, and in their president, than bigotry.